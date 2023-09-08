Celebrate 25 years of the award-winning NBA 2K series featuring new ProPLAY™* technology, Crossplay**, a new MAMBA MOMENTS™ mode and more

Today, 2K announced that NBA® 2K24, the latest iteration of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™family of systems, and PC***. Players can experience the past, present, and future of hoops culture with innovative updates in NBA 2K24. A focus on increased realism and competition are at the forefront of the newest entry with the introduction of immersive ProPLAY technology and crossplay functionality for New Gen, alongside so much more.

“NBA 2K24 is a special entry for us because we get to celebrate one of basketball’s greatest players of all time - Kobe Bryant - and the 25th anniversary of the series,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “We’ve ushered in a new era of 2K, thanks to the groundbreaking ProPLAY technology delivering the most authentic and realistic NBA 2K gameplay to date. NBA 2K24 also introduces new updates to our beloved modes with incredible details that will delight gamers and basketball fans alike.”

NBA 2K24 Seasons will feature new Season Pass options and a unified Seasonal progressions track that combines MyCAREER and MyTEAM into one linear rewards system. Jump into the first Season right away to enjoy unique experiences across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W*. From new events to exciting rewards and powerful MyTEAM cards, Season 1 is just the beginning of what’s set to be an action-packed year.

NBA 2K24 features a series of innovations, from ProPLAY, a brand-new beachfront City*, to the MAMBA MOMENTS™ mode and more, including:

UNPARALLELED REALISM* - NBA 2K24 New Gen introduces ProPLAY, a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates actual NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay. ProPLAY delivers animations and movements via on-court NBA action for a generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

New Gen introduces ProPLAY, a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates actual NBA footage into gameplay. ProPLAY delivers animations and movements via on-court NBA action for a generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. GAME RECOGNIZES GAME - New gameplay innovations in NBA 2K24 deliver an elevated basketball experience for all. Experience next-level gameplay and lifelike visuals as players compete with their favorite NBA and WNBA teams. Showcase your deep arsenal of moves with revamped interior defense and dribble combo controls for more rewarding skill-based actions and effectiveness. Enjoy pure, authentic action with up-to-date rosters and historic teams bringing players even closer to the game like never before.

- New gameplay innovations in deliver an elevated basketball experience for all. Experience next-level gameplay and lifelike visuals as players compete with their favorite NBA and WNBA teams. Showcase your deep arsenal of moves with revamped interior defense and dribble combo controls for more rewarding skill-based actions and effectiveness. Enjoy pure, authentic action with up-to-date rosters and historic teams bringing players even closer to the game like never before. MAMBA MOMENTS™ - In the all-new mode, players can recreate some of Kobe’s most dominant and captivating performances during his rise to global superstardom. Revisit his early career triumphs as a young phenom, and progress through his transcendent journey from elite scorer to one of the greatest players of all time.

- In the all-new mode, players can recreate some of Kobe’s most dominant and captivating performances during his rise to global superstardom. Revisit his early career triumphs as a young phenom, and progress through his transcendent journey from elite scorer to one of the greatest players of all time. HOOP IN PARADISE - Explore the brand-new City on New Gen as you flex your skills with non-stop hoops. Take in the vibrant and sun-soaked beachfront views during the day and explore the electrifying and vivid atmosphere as night falls. Step up your game with your MyPLAYER in a new picturesque Neighborhood (for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) filled with streamlined quests as they rise to the top. Players can take control of their legacy in MyCAREER and ascend from a generational talent to a Hall of Famer as they chase greatness and championships along the way.

- Explore the brand-new City on New Gen as you flex your skills with non-stop hoops. Take in the vibrant and sun-soaked beachfront views during the day and explore the electrifying and vivid atmosphere as night falls. Step up your game with your MyPLAYER in a new picturesque Neighborhood (for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) filled with streamlined quests as they rise to the top. Players can take control of their legacy in MyCAREER and ascend from a generational talent to a Hall of Famer as they chase greatness and championships along the way. MANAGE YOUR MyTEAM - MyTEAM is back with foundational changes delivering one of the most all-encompassing card-collecting modes in the industry. Draw from the past and present using today’s All-Stars and all-time legends to form a squad capable of dominating single player and multiplayer modes. MyTEAM features a collection of innovative improvements, including an all-new salary cap mode, while maintaining its signature competitive feel.

- MyTEAM is back with foundational changes delivering one of the most all-encompassing card-collecting modes in the industry. Draw from the past and present using today’s All-Stars and all-time legends to form a squad capable of dominating single player and multiplayer modes. MyTEAM features a collection of innovative improvements, including an all-new salary cap mode, while maintaining its signature competitive feel. PURSUE GREATNESS WITH THE W* - Pick your path in NBA 2K24 and become one of the greatest players The W has ever seen. New Gen players on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will be able to take on their rivals in the all-new “Pursuit of Greatness” feature and climb the ranks with the GOAT meter that tracks in-game performance. Compete in 3v3 street games, complete challenges, and unlock exciting rewards on the way to becoming a legend on the court.

- Pick your path in and become one of the greatest players The W has ever seen. New Gen players on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will be able to take on their rivals in the all-new “Pursuit of Greatness” feature and climb the ranks with the GOAT meter that tracks in-game performance. Compete in 3v3 street games, complete challenges, and unlock exciting rewards on the way to becoming a legend on the court. MyNBA* - New to MyNBA will be the LeBron era, beginning in 2011. Players can guide their team against, or even with LeBron and take their franchise to the next level against some of the all-time greats. Also coming to NBA 2K24 is MyNBA Lite, a casual, easier to navigate version of the main mode aimed at players who just want to make a few moves and get on with the action.

18-time All-Star, five-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant is featured as the NBA® 2K24 KOBE BRYANT Edition and BLACK MAMBA Edition cover athlete. The KOBE BRYANT Edition is available for $59.99**** on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99**** on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The BLACK MAMBA Edition is available for $99.99**** on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC. In addition, the limited availability 25th Anniversary Edition will be available through September 10, 2023, for $149.99**** on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Players in the U.S. and Canada can also purchase an exclusive GameStop version of the game, the NBA® 2K24 WNBA Edition featuring WNBA All-Star, NCAA all-time triple-doubles leader and New York Liberty guard, Sabrina Ionescu, on this year’s cover. A full breakdown of each available version is available on the NBA 2K24 official website.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K24 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB. For more information on NBA 2K24, please visit https://nba.2k.com/2k24/.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Online Account (varies 13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

*Crossplay, ProPLAY, The City, MyNBA, and The W are only available on the new-generation of NBA 2K24 and will require PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S hardware to play.

**Crossplay only available on New Gen NBA 2K24. NBA 2K Account, internet connection and separate, paid online console subscription required.

***NBA 2K24 is available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC platforms. PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S required to play the new-generation version of NBA 2K24.

**** Based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local store for info.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber, and HB Studios. 2K’s portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports, and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA® 2K; renowned BioShock®, Borderlands®, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization® and XCOM® brands; popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises; as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR® 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com and on the Company’s official social media channels.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

BLACK MAMBA®, MAMBA™, KOBE BRYANT™, MAMBA MOMENTS™, MAMBA MENTALITY®, Kobe Bryant’s signature, and the Kobe Sheath Logo are trademarks of Kobe Bryant, LLC, used with permission.

