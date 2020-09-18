Take Two Interactive Software : Brawl Without Limits in WWE® 2K BATTLEGROUNDS – Available Today

Battle family and friends in pick-up-and-play arcade action showcasing fan-favorite WWE Superstars and Legends in diverse, interactive environments

It’s time for players of all skill levels to lace up their boots and step into the ring: WWE® 2K Battlegrounds is here! Developed by Saber Interactive and available now for the PlayStation®4 system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X and Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch™ system and Stadia for $39.99*, WWE 2K Battlegrounds brings fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments to take the brawl to the next level. Players can take on the challenges alone or compete with friends and family on the couch or online in cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes.

“We’re excited to add WWE 2K Battlegrounds to 2K’s growing portfolio of WWE and licensed sports properties, and to offer yet another way for gamers to enjoy WWE video game action,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K. “This arcade-style brawler offers a completely different experience from our WWE 2K simulation franchise and WWE SuperCard collectible card battling game, that we’re confident fans will enjoy.”

A roster of more than 70 WWE Superstars, Hall of Famers and Legends will be available in WWE 2K Battlegrounds at launch, with more than 60 additional Superstars currently scheduled for future release via free** downloadable updates, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior, Ric Flair and many more. The deep and varied roster enables players to bring a myriad of dream battles to life, including Andre the Giant™ vs. Undertaker®, Roman Reigns® vs. The Rock, Charlotte Flair® vs. Beth Phoenix®, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® vs. John Cena, Edge® vs. AJ Styles and many more. They can also create their own custom WWE Superstars in the Superstar Creator with different body types and sizes, facial features, clothing, hair and fighting styles. All Superstars utilize one of five class styles – Powerhouse, Technician, High-Flyer, Brawler and All-Rounder – with each class having its own combat moves, strengths and weaknesses. Arcade-style offensive and defensive power-ups, such as Flaming Fist, Ice Breath and Earthquake, offer an additional dimension of strategy that can quickly change the direction of a match.

“WWE 2K Battlegrounds marks a definitive new chapter in our partnership with 2K,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “The combination of over-the-top arcade action, social fun for friends and family, and fantasy matchups between current WWE Superstars and Legends will keep fans on the edge of their seats.”

A variety of game modes and match types are available in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, including King of the Battleground – an online, last-man-standing mode – and Battleground Challenge, where players take their customized creations from the Superstar Creator and compete in a series of challenges to unlock skill points, build up their abilities and earn cosmetic items. WWE 2K Battlegrounds also features a unique, single-player Campaign Mode, told through a comic book art style, where players team up with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and legendary advocate Paul Heyman™ as they travel the world in search of the next WWE Superstars. Online multiplayer matches bring players together from around the world, while time-limited Online Tournaments offer rewards and a wide range of match conditions.

Energy, intensity and expecting the unexpected are all keys to victory in the world of WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Along the way, players can explore eight unique Battlegrounds environments featuring interactive elements and outrageous melee objects, such as squeaky toy hammers and motorcycles. Players will give opponents a tune-up in the Auto Shop by tossing explosive barrels at them and sending a car crashing down. The action heats up in the Everglades as players toss each other into the jaws of a hungry alligator! Players can also customize their own arenas to give each match a personal touch.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available in two formats: Standard Edition (MSRP $39.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition (MSRP $49.99). Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive WWE Hall of Famer Edge®; all versions of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock and Ronda Rousey® unlocked at the beginning of play; 1100 bonus Golden Bucks, an in-game currency that can be used to unlock Superstars and cosmetic items***.

Developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind the NBA 2K Playgrounds franchise, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is rated T for Teen by the ESRB and is available now for the PlayStation®4 system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X and Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch™ system and Stadia, with cross-platform play available****. For more information on WWE 2K Battlegrounds and 2K, visit WWE.2K.com/Battlegrounds, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2KBattlegrounds or subscribe on YouTube.

*Standard Edition MSRP

**Characters may require unlocking through game modes or in-game currency. In-game currency can be earned or paid.

***WWE Superstars, in-game currency and cosmetic items can also be unlocked by achieving in-game objectives. No additional purchase necessary.

****Cross-platform play is currently available on Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch™ system and Stadia.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union and Cloud Chamber. 2K’s portfolio currently includes the renowned BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; NBA® 2K, the global phenomenon and highest rated*** annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, as well as emerging properties NBA® 2K Playgrounds 2, Carnival Games and more. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com.

*** According to 2008 – 2020 Metacritic.com

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

