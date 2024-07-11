Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025, ended June 30, 2024, after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://take2games.com/ir.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops, operates, and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

