    TTWO   US8740541094

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.

(TTWO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on Monday, February 7, 2022

01/12/2022 | 08:08am EST
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2022, ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Monday, February 7, 2022. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://ir.take2games.com/.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 505 M - -
Net income 2022 369 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 803 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 242 M 16 242 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 495
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 148,42 $
Average target price 210,23 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Strauss H. Zelnick Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karl Slatoff President
Lainie Goldstein Chief Financial Officer
Jon J. Moses Independent Director
Michael Dornemann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-16.49%16 242
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-4.49%16 357
HASBRO, INC.-0.52%13 967
MATTEL, INC.1.44%7 658
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.69%6 009
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-12.79%3 888