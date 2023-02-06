Take Two Interactive Software : Investor Presentation - February 2023
CAUTIONARY NOTE: FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our acquisition of Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.
Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Leading multi-platform developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment, the strongest
growth segment of the entertainment industry
OUR APPROACH
OUR STRATEGY
OUR CORE TENETS
To create the highest-quality,
most engaging interactive entertainment
franchises in the industry, deliver them
across an array of platforms,
and captivate our global audience.
CREATIVITY
INNOVATION
EFFICIENCY
OUR STRATEGIC ADVANTAGES TO DRIVE GROWTH
World-class creative teams that operate on a global scale
Collaborative culture thatempowers our talent and enables creative expression
Diversemulti-platformportfolio of industry-leading titles and owned intellectual property that span key genres
Leading global marketing and sales distribution
Best-in-classlive service capabilities that leverage data science to drive user acquisition and recurrent consumer spending (e.g. virtual currency sales, in-app purchases, advertising)
DIVERSE PORTFOLIO OF
INDUSTRY-LEADING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
13 FRANCHISES WITH INDIVIDUAL TITLES THAT HAVE SOLD-IN OVER 5 MILLION UNITS
17 OF THE TOP 200 U.S. GROSSING MOBILE GAMES*
* Source: Sensor Tower Game Intelligence based on in-app purchase revenue, combined App Store and Google Play data from April - June 2022
