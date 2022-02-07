Take Two Interactive Software : Q3 2022 Prepared Remarks
Q3 Fiscal 2022 Conference Call
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss our results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, ended December 31, 2021. Today's call will be led by Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Karl Slatoff, our President, and Lainie Goldstein, our Chief Financial Officer. We will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session following our prepared remarks.
And now, I'll turn the call over to Strauss.
Strauss Zelnick
Thanks, Nicole. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today.
I'm pleased to report that we delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by Net Bookings of $866 million, which exceeded our expectations and increased 6% over the prior year. Our outstanding holiday season results were driven by our new and existing titles, as well as strong ongoing engagement from our player communities that continue to immerse themselves in their favorite experiences and exciting new content updates.
We continue to position our Company to deliver on its long-term pipeline, build scale, and gain market share.
During the quarter, we grew our pool of creative talent with the addition of more than 300
developers.
This includes our highly complementary acquisitions of elite3D and Roll7.
Based in Valencia, Spain, elite3D is one of the world's leading creative studios that is dedicated to innovative 2D and 3D artwork for the interactive entertainment industry. elite3D will form a second office for 2K's 31st Union studio and serve as a new publishing location for 2K's Global Services division.
Roll7 is the BAFTA-award winning studio behind OlliOlli World, which is launching tomorrow. Going forward, the team will help support Private Division's mission to bring games to market from the industry's top creative studios, as well as to broaden the label's portfolio of owned intellectual property and internal development capabilities.
Our most significant recent development was our agreement to combine with Zynga, which we expect to close during the first quarter of our Fiscal 2023. We are very excited by the prospect of this transformative combination, which will significantly diversify our business; establish us as a leader in mobile, the fastest growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry; and greatly enhance our positioning as one of the world's top three pure-play publishers of interactive entertainment. We believe there will be tremendous strategic and financial benefits for our Company, and we have already identified $100 million of annual cost synergies that we expect to achieve within the first two years post-closing and over $500 million of annual revenue opportunities that we can deliver over time. We look forward to welcoming the teams at Zynga into the Take-Two family in the coming months.
Turning to our third quarter results, our better-than-expected performance was driven primarily by Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, and NBA 2K22.
NBA 2K22 continued to exceed our expectations, and according to The NPD Group, it was the #1 selling title in the U.S. across all new releases in calendar 2021. In addition, the game achieved a new franchise record for experiencing the largest number of users in the shortest amount of time. This performance helped solidify NBA 2K's legacy as the top basketball simulation experience in our industry, with over 8 million units sold in to-date worldwide. Players remain deeply engaged and an average of 1.9 million users are playing the game every day, which is up 10% compared to NBA 2K21 in the same period last year. This helped drive better-than-expected recurrent consumer spending growth of 10% year-over-year, even as we faced challenging comparisons from the Gen 9 launch of the game last November. In addition, NBA 2K22 experienced an 8% increase in total in-game purchasers and a 30% increase in new-to-franchise spenders. 2K expanded the brand's addressable market further with the launch of NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition for Apple Arcade. The title continues to sit at the top of the Arcade's Top Game chart and has an average score of 4.7 out of 5 across more than 35,000 ratings. We continue to be pleased with the ongoing innovation that Visual Concepts brings to the series annually and look forward to seeing how they will deliver new experiences to NBA 2K in the future.
Sales ofGrand Theft Auto V continue to be strong, and to date, the title has sold-in more than 160 million units worldwide. Since its launch in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has remained within the top-5best-selling titles for each calendar year across the Americas, including the U.S., and over 50 major territories across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
2021 marked another excellent year forGrand Theft Auto Online, with the title matching 2020's record-setting monthly audience size. Grand Theft Auto Online's engagement was driven by an array of free content updates, including new events around Halloween; new vehicles and clothing options for The Race Creator; and The Contract update featuring Grammy-Award winning artist, legendary producer and this year's Super Bowl half-time show headliner, Dr. Dre, which were all released during the third quarter. In particular, The Contract broke new ground for Grand Theft Auto Online from a design standpoint with its deep story elements and increased access for solo players, while also advancing Rockstar Games' unique ability to innovate through incorporating elements of pop culture and music into their experiences. The update also features co-op story missions with Grand Theft Auto V protagonist Franklin and sidekick Lamar as playable characters; a new social space - Record A Studios - where players are able to hang out with Dr. Dre and special guests; a new radio station hosted by global pop stars ROSALÍA and Arca, called Motomami Los Santos, named after Rosalia's forthcoming album; updates to two existing radio stations from L.A. DJ royalty, DJ Pooh and Big Boy; six exclusive new tracks by Dr. Dre which officially released to streaming services this past Friday; and new purchasable properties, vehicles, and more. In addition, Rockstar Games celebrated the 20th anniversary of the launch of Grand Theft Auto III with the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for current and prior-gen consoles and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher, with the title significantly exceeding our commercial expectations.
Red Dead Redemption 2 also had an excellent quarter. The title's outperformance was primarily driven by strong holiday sales and to date, it has sold-in nearly 43 million units worldwide. In addition, Red Dead Online outperformed our expectations due to strong sales of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the continued influx of new players, alongside a series of updates, including the fourth installment of The Quick Draw Club, All Hallows' Call to Arms, The Halloween Pass 2, and the Holiday Call to Arms.
2K and Gearbox Software expanded our popularBorderlands series further with the release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition. Our teams also re-released the 2013 fan-favoriteTiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A WonderlandsOne-ShotAdventure on a standalone basis, which exceeded our expectations and is helping set the stage for next month's eagerly anticipated launch of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
During the third quarter, recurrent consumer spending rose 2% over last year, which was in line with our expectations of a slight increase, and accounted for 57% of Net Bookings. Our ability to captivate and deeply engage audiences with our offerings remains a distinguishing characteristic of our enterprise.NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto Online were the largest contributors to recurrent consumer spending and many of our free-to-play offerings were notable drivers as well: o Nordeus delivered a strong quarter, as its newly-releasedTop Eleven 2022 achieved record-high seasonal Net Bookings, driven by new features, gameplay improvements and enhanced live operations. oTwo Dots posted record Net Bookings results, attributable to additional in-game events, curated seasonal content, and successful marketing activations. oDragon City and Monster Legends' performance was driven by enhanced live operations, new event types, and strong seasonal content. o2K launched Season 8 for WWE SuperCard, which has now been downloaded more than 25 million times and remains 2K's highest grossing mobile game.
NBA 2K Online in China outperformed our expectations. The title remains the #1 online PC sports game in the region with over 55 million registered users.
Turning to our outlook, as a result of our third quarter outperformance, along with our updated forecast for the balance of the year, we are once again raising our guidance for Fiscal Year 2022, and we now expect to achieve Net Bookings of $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion. Lainie will provide more details shortly.
Looking ahead, we remain highly optimistic about the future of the interactive entertainment industry and our multi-year growth trajectory. We have the strongest and most diverse pipeline in our Company's history, comprised of new intellectual properties, as well as sequels to many of our beloved franchises. We look forward to delivering many of these titles in the coming months and beyond.
We are also confident that we can emerge as an even stronger player within our industry and deliver long-term value for our shareholders following the anticipated closing of our transaction with Zynga. With greater scale, extensive synergies, and a more diversified portfolio of industry- leading titles, we believe that, together, our two companies will far exceed our individual goals. We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support.
I will now turn the call over to Karl.
Karl Slatoff
Thanks, Strauss.
I'd like to thank our teams for delivering another outstanding quarter, driven by their continued commitment to excellence and dedication to our business.
I'll start by discussing our announced offerings planned for the remainder of this Fiscal Year. o Tomorrow, Private Division and our recently acquired Roll7 studio will launch OlliOlli World on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and Steam. This skateboarding action- platformer has been eagerly awaited by fans and received significant critical praise for its unique art style and tight gameplay mechanics. Reviews for OlliOlli World have been extremely positive, with multiple sites "Recommending" or calling the title an "Essential" purchase, and the game currently earning a score of 85 on OpenCritic and 84 on Metacritic. We're thrilled to add this popular series to our portfolio and to pursue exciting new projects with the talented team at Roll7. o In early March, 2K and Visual Concepts will launch WWE 2K22, which we believe will set a new benchmark in quality for the series. The game offers more features and enhancements than any prior WWE 2K release, including a redesigned gameplay engine, new controls, foundational improvements, upgraded visuals, and an array of features specifically requested by our passionate player base. WWE 2K22 will "Hit Different" - giving players complete control over the game's universe, including a new look and feel, accessible but challenging gameplay, and significant replay value. Rey Mysterio, one of the most renowned and respected WWE icons of all time, will grace the cover of this year's game in true Lucha Libre fashion. We can't wait for
players to step into the ring with WWE 2K22 and experience all the groundbreaking enhancements on which our teams have been tirelessly working.
On March 15th, Rockstar Games will launch Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing the blockbuster entertainment experience to an unprecedented third console generation. This new release features new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing, as well as faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features and much more. We are also excited for new players to join the thriving Grand Theft Auto Online community on the latest hardware when the standalone offering is released in March, with Grand Theft Auto Online free on PlayStation 5 for the first three months from launch.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players eager to continue their journey on the newest generation of hardware will be able to transfer both theirGrand Theft Auto V Story Mode progress and their current Grand Theft Auto Online characters and progression to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a one-time migration at launch.
On March 25th, 2K and Gearbox Software will launch an exciting new entry from the Borderlands universe - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - the highly anticipated, fantasy-fueled and all-new take on the looter-shooter genre. During The Game Awards in December, 2K debuted a story trailer introduced on-stage by members of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' all-star celebrity cast. On the heels of this star-studded event, player excitement for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is at an all-time high. We expect the excitement to continue to build as we grant access to media and content creators for extended previews and reviews, and reveal new gameplay details in the coming weeks. We are looking forward to wrapping up our fiscal year with this tent pole release.
Looking ahead to fiscal year 2023:
Rockstar Games will launch Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for iOS and Android devices in the first half of calendar 2022.
2K and Firaxis Games remain deeply immersed in the development ofMarvel's Midnight Suns - one of our most exciting upcoming releases - which will launch this Fall. The team is diligently working to add more story content, cinematics, and overall polish to the game. Given the immense, global popularity and cross-media presence of the Marvel universe, coupled with Firaxis Games' proven success in creating deeply immersive games, we believe this title has the potential to appeal to a broad audience that will enjoy experiencing some of comics' most legendary heroes in an all-new way.
Private Division and Intercept Games remain hard at work onKerbal Space Program 2, the next iteration in our beloved space exploration simulation series.
We'll have more to share about our Fiscal 2023 pipeline in the coming months and during our fourth quarter call in May.
Turning to eSports, theNBA 2K League is gearing up for its 5th season, which will provide a thrilling tournament-centric structure, including 3-on-3 play, amateur teams vs. NBA 2K League teams, and a significantly higher prize pool. On February 26th, fans can tune in to the League's Twitch and
