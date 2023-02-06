Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTWO   US8740541094

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.

(TTWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:48:32 2023-02-06 pm EST
103.98 USD   -4.85%
04:22pTake-Two Interactive Guides For FY 2023 Revenue in Range of $5.24-$5.29 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $5.45 Billion
MT
04:22pTake-Two Interactive Lowers FY 2023 Net Bookings Guidance to $5.2-$5.25 Billion, Cites Challenging Environment
MT
04:21pTake Two Interactive Software : Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Take Two Interactive Software : Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

02/06/2023 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE

SOFTWARE, INC.

(NASDAQ: TTWO)

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS & GUIDANCE SUMMARY

CAUTIONARY NOTE:

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our combination with Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of potential inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Q3 FY2023 RESULTS SUMMARY:

GAAP

FINANCIAL SUMMARY ($ in millions, except EPS)

Q3

ACTUAL

GUIDANCE

GAAP Net Revenue

$1,408

$1,430 TO $1,480

Operating Expenses

$889

$897 TO $907

GAAP Net Income

$(153)

$(160)

TO $(142)

GAAP EPS

$(0.91)

$(0.95)

TO $(0.85)

Note: GAAP results were impacted by amortization of acquired intangibles and business acquisition costs

3

Q3 FY2023 RESULTS SUMMARY:

SELECT MANAGEMENT RESULTS

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA ($ in millions)

Q3

ACTUAL

GUIDANCE

Net Bookings

$1,383

$1,410 TO $1,460

Recurrent Consumer Spending

+117%

+125%

Growth (RCS)

Digitally-Delivered Net Bookings

+72%

+80%

Growth

  • Net Bookings were $1.38 billion, which was slightly below our prior guidance
  • We believe that consumers displayed more cautionary purchasing behaviors during the Holiday season. As in prior periods of economic headwinds, full game sales from our catalog of industry-leading intellectual properties were relatively resilient. However, we felt pressure on some of our newer releases that are in earlier stages of building their player base, alongside softness in recurrent consumer spending
  • RCS rose 117%. Zynga's in-app purchases performed in line with our revised expectations; however, this was offset by weakness in RCS for several of our console and PC games
  • We ended the quarter with over $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments and paid down $200 million of revolver borrowings, reducing our debt to $3.1 billion

Note: Results from last year did not include Zynga business.

4

N E T R E V E N U E & N E T B O O K I N G S

GAAP Net Revenue

$ in Millions

$400

$1,408

$684

$5,240 - $5,290

79% of

$71

$400

$356

Total

$903

$3,373

$3,505

$107

64% of

$400

$356

61% of

65% of

Total

$1,337

Total

Total

$796

$2,972

$3,149

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY23

FY21

FY22

FY23E

Recurrent Consumer Spending

Physical & Other

Digital

Recurrent Consumer Spending

Physical & Other

Digital

Net Bookings (Operational Metric)

$405

$ in Millions

$1,383

$523

$5,200 - $5,250

78% of

$75

$405

$323

77% of

Total

Total

$866

$3,553

$3,408

$104

65% of

$405

64% of

$323

57% of

$1,308

Total

Total

95% of

Total

Total

$762

$3,148

$3,085

5

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY23

FY21

FY22

FY23E

Recurrent Consumer Spending

Physical & Other

Digital

Recurrent Consumer Spending

Physical & Other

Digital

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 21:20:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
04:22pTake-Two Interactive Guides For FY 2023 Revenue in Range of $5.24-$5.29 Billion, vs CIQ..
MT
04:22pTake-Two Interactive Lowers FY 2023 Net Bookings Guidance to $5.2-$5.25 Billion, Cites ..
MT
04:21pTake Two Interactive Software : Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:21pTake Two Interactive Software : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
04:20pTake-two : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pTake Two Interactive Software Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
04:13pTake-Two lowers annual adjusted sales forecast
RE
04:11pEarnings Flash (TTWO) TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE Reports Q3 Revenue $1.41B, vs. Street Est of..
MT
04:08pTake-Two lowers annual adjusted sales forecast
RE
04:07pTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 452 M - -
Net income 2023 -529 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -32,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 339 M 18 339 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
EV / Sales 2024 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 799
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 109,28 $
Average target price 136,33 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Strauss H. Zelnick Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karl Slatoff President
Lainie Goldstein Chief Financial Officer
Jon J. Moses Independent Director
Michael Dornemann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.4.95%18 339
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.4.59%14 614
HASBRO, INC.1.18%8 526
MATTEL, INC.19.00%7 524
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.14%5 541
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC11.09%3 788