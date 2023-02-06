Take Two Interactive Software : Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation
02/06/2023 | 04:21pm EST
THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS & GUIDANCE SUMMARY
CAUTIONARY NOTE:
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our combination with Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of potential inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.
Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Q3 FY2023 RESULTS SUMMARY:
GAAP
FINANCIAL SUMMARY ($ in millions, except EPS)
Q3
ACTUAL
GUIDANCE
GAAP Net Revenue
$1,408
$1,430 TO $1,480
Operating Expenses
$889
$897 TO $907
GAAP Net Income
$(153)
$(160)
TO $(142)
GAAP EPS
$(0.91)
$(0.95)
TO $(0.85)
Note: GAAP results were impacted by amortization of acquired intangibles and business acquisition costs
Q3 FY2023 RESULTS SUMMARY:
SELECT MANAGEMENT RESULTS
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA ($ in millions)
Q3
ACTUAL
GUIDANCE
Net Bookings
$1,383
$1,410 TO $1,460
Recurrent Consumer Spending
+117%
+125%
Growth (RCS)
Digitally-Delivered Net Bookings
+72%
+80%
Growth
Net Bookings were $1.38 billion, which was slightly below our prior guidance
We believe that consumers displayed more cautionary purchasing behaviors during the Holiday season. As in prior periods of economic headwinds, full game sales from our catalog of industry-leading intellectual properties were relatively resilient. However, we felt pressure on some of our newer releases that are in earlier stages of building their player base, alongside softness in recurrent consumer spending
RCS rose 117%. Zynga's in-app purchases performed in line with our revised expectations; however, this was offset by weakness in RCS for several of our console and PC games
We ended the quarter with over $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments and paid down $200 million of revolver borrowings, reducing our debt to $3.1 billion
Note: Results from last year did not include Zynga business.
N E T R E V E N U E & N E T B O O K I N G S
GAAP Net Revenue
$ in Millions
$400
$1,408
$684
$5,240 - $5,290
79% of
$71
$400
$356
Total
$903
$3,373
$3,505
$107
64% of
$400
$356
61% of
65% of
Total
$1,337
Total
Total
$796
$2,972
$3,149
Q3 FY22
Q3 FY23
FY21
FY22
FY23E
Recurrent Consumer Spending
Physical & Other
Digital
Recurrent Consumer Spending
Physical & Other
Digital
Net Bookings (Operational Metric)
$405
$ in Millions
$1,383
$523
$5,200 - $5,250
78% of
$75
$405
$323
77% of
Total
Total
$866
$3,553
$3,408
$104
65% of
$405
64% of
$323
57% of
$1,308
Total
Total
95% of
Total
Total
$762
$3,148
$3,085
Q3 FY22
Q3 FY23
FY21
FY22
FY23E
Recurrent Consumer Spending
Physical & Other
Digital
Recurrent Consumer Spending
Physical & Other
Digital
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 21:20:48 UTC.