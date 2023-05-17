Take Two Interactive Software : Q4 2023 Prepared Remarks

With Fiscal 2024 underway, our initial expectation is to deliver full-year Net Bookings in the range of $5.45 to $5.55 billion. We are assuming a continuation of the current challenging consumer backdrop within our forecasts. Additionally, the development timelines of some of our titles have lengthened, especially as we strive to redefine the creative standards of excellence in our industry, which affect our release slate for the year.

Looking ahead, Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our Company. For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success. In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.

I'd now like to discuss several key highlights from Fiscal 2023, which was a milestone year in the 30-year history of our organization.

o We delivered Net Bookings of $5.3 billion, which reflects both the transformative evolution of our Company through our combination with Zynga, and our ability to create, market, and distribute the highest quality entertainment experiences.

o We made excellent progress integrating Zynga. The combination has been highly accretive to our business as we have embarked on new revenue-driven opportunities, exceeded our anticipated cost synergies for year one, and enhanced further our mobile platform through select acquisitions. As we approach the one-year anniversary of our combination, we are immensely proud of the trajectory of our integration and the strength of our shared culture and values.

o Our headcount now stands at nearly 12,000 talented individuals, including approximately 9,000 developers in our studios throughout the world, which positions us exceedingly well to reach the full potential of our pipeline.

o And, we have maintained our focus on our core tenet of efficiency. We have taken a rigorous approach through our cost reduction program announced in February, which we believe will surpass meaningfully the $50 million in annual savings that we originally anticipated.

Our fourth quarter outperformance was led by strong results from Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online , Red Dead Redemption 2 , and Zynga's mobile portfolio.

Broadly speaking, the macroeconomic environment remained relatively consistent with what we experienced throughout the third quarter holiday season. While consumers continued to exercise restraint with their purchasing behaviors, they prioritized blockbuster franchises and titles that offered great value. As a result, our vast catalog of proven, high-quality titles achieved strong results.