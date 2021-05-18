Take Two Interactive Software : Q4 2021 Prepared Remarks 05/18/2021 | 05:36pm EDT Send by mail :

SAFE HARBOR - Nicole Shevins, SVP, Investor Relations & Corp. Comms. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended March 31, 2021. Today's call will be led by Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Karl

Slatoff, our President, and Lainie Goldstein, our Chief Financial Officer. We will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session following our prepared remarks.

Take-Two's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Karl Slatoff, our President, and Lainie Goldstein, our Chief Financial Officer. We will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session following our prepared remarks. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of our management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. We have no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual operating results may vary significantly from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of factors. These important factors are described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors." I'd also like to note that, unless otherwise stated, all numbers we will be discussing today are GAAP and all comparisons are year-over- year. Additional details regarding our actual results and outlook are contained in our press release, including the items that our management uses internally to adjust our GAAP financial results in order to evaluate our operating performance. Our press release also contains a reconciliation of any Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. In addition, we have posted to our website a slide deck that visually presents our results and financial outlook. Our press release and filings with the SEC may be obtained from our website at take2games.com

And now, I'll turn the call over to Strauss. Strauss Zelnick, Chairman & CEO Thanks, Nicole. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today.

Our strong fourth quarter performance concluded an exceptional year for our organization. We delivered Net Bookings of approximately $3.6 billion, which grew nearly 20% from fiscal 2020 and were the highest ever in our Company's history. On behalf of our management team, I would like to thank all of our colleagues around the world for helping us achieve these results despite such significant, unforeseen, and prolonged challenges - it's truly a reflection of our collective resilience and singular commitment to excellence. Our thoughts are with those who 1 Take-Two Interactive Software 4Q21 Quarterly Results Management Prepared Remarks May 18, 2021 have been, and continue to be, affected by COVID-19, and we hope that better days and comfort will come to you soon. Throughout the pandemic, our creative teams have delivered consistently superlative entertainment experiences, giving players opportunities to have fun in the most difficult of times and stay connected with family and friends through shared experiences. We grew our online communities meaningfully, including new and returning players, which helped drive recurrent consumer spending growth of 48% to reach a record high and represent 63% of our total Net Bookings for fiscal 2021.

During the year, we enhanced our organization for the long term. We bolstered the depth of our creative teams by hiring more than 700 new developers, including through the acquisition of several talented studios, which will help us expand our capabilities and grow our business. We also broadened our portfolio of offerings, capitalized on diverse business models, and made significant investments in our operations and infrastructure.

Nearly all of our titles outperformed during the fourth quarter, including NBA 2K21 , Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V , Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online , and Sid Meier's Civilization VI .

, and , and , and . The NBA 2K series is known throughout the world for being the most authentic, the most realistic, and the most engaging basketball simulation experience in our industry. In addition to giving consumers the ability to step onto the court as their favorite NBA players, or as themselves, 2K and Visual Concepts have created various game modes that offer interactive experiences and enable players to build deeper social connections. NBA 2K21 was our first offering built from-the-ground-up for Gen 9 platforms. To date, the title has exceeded our expectations and sold-in over 10 million units. During the fourth quarter, Net Bookings for the series grew 37% and recurrent consumer spending exceeded our expectations significantly, growing 32% and 73% in the period and fiscal year, respectively. Consumer engagement with NBA 2K remains incredibly strong, with more than 2.3 million users playing the game daily. We see a significant opportunity to grow the franchise further as we provide unique and innovative experiences throughout the game.

Once again, Rockstar Games' iconic Grand Theft Auto series exceeded our expectations, expanded its audience, and set new benchmarks in fiscal 2021. Driven by an array of new free content updates and sustained interest in last holiday's Cayo Perico Heist, Grand Theft Auto Online benefitted from strong engagement trends during the fourth quarter, including a record number of active players and the second highest quarter of recurrent consumer spending on record. For the full year, participation levels reached an all-time high from both new and returning players, and recurrent consumer spending grew 31%, achieving a new annual record. Sales of Grand Theft Auto V also surpassed our expectations, and to date, the title has sold-in more than 145 million units worldwide.

series exceeded our expectations, expanded its audience, and set new benchmarks in fiscal 2021. Driven by an array of new free content updates and sustained interest in last holiday's Cayo Perico Heist, benefitted from strong engagement trends during the fourth quarter, including a record number of active players and the second highest quarter of recurrent consumer spending on record. For the full year, participation levels reached an all-time high from both new and returning players, and recurrent consumer spending grew 31%, achieving a new annual record. Sales of also surpassed our expectations, and to date, the title has sold-in more than 145 million units worldwide. Red Dead Online exceeded our expectations during the fourth quarter, with active players increasing significantly and recurrent consumer spending performing above our plans, due in part to the success of the recently released standalone version of 2 Take-Two Interactive Software 4Q21 Quarterly Results Management Prepared Remarks May 18, 2021 the game. Throughout the period, Rockstar Games released new content updates for Red Dead Online, including brand-new missions for solo players; the Outlaw Pass No. 5 and its new rewards; and more. Red Dead Redemption 2 continued to perform very well and, to date, has sold-in over 37 million units worldwide. During the fourth quarter, 2K announced their acquisition of HB Studios, the developers of our highly successful golf game, PGA TOUR 2K21 , which, to date, has sold-in more than 2 million units. We are very excited about the growth potential for the PGA TOUR 2K series, especially as 2K has entered into an exclusive, long term agreement with golf legend and icon, Tiger Woods, to serve as its Executive Director and consultant, which we believe will enhance the series' ongoing innovation and authenticity.

, which, to date, has sold-in more than 2 million units. We are very excited about the growth potential for the series, especially as 2K has entered into an exclusive, long term agreement with golf legend and icon, Tiger Woods, to serve as its Executive Director and consultant, which we believe will enhance the series' ongoing innovation and authenticity. During the period, 2K and Firaxis Games released the Vietnam & Kublai Khan and Portugal Packs for Sid Meier's Civilization VI that were the final offerings for the game's incredibly successful New Frontier Pass . Civilization VI 's daily active users have grown steadily since the game's release more than five years ago and, to date, the title has sold in over 11 million units. As a result of the engagement from the Pass , as well as the success of XCOM: Chimera Squad and XCOM 2 on Switch, Firaxis Games had one of its best years ever. We expect this growth to continue, as the studio has several exciting projects in development that will be revealed this year.

and for that were the final offerings for the game's incredibly successful . 's daily active users have grown steadily since the game's release more than five years ago and, to date, the title has sold in over 11 million units. As a result of the engagement from the , as well as the success of and on Switch, Firaxis Games had one of its best years ever. We expect this growth to continue, as the studio has several exciting projects in development that will be revealed this year. During the fourth quarter, Private Division released Murder on Eridanos , the final add-on for their highly successful game, The Outer Worlds , which has sold-in more than 3 million units. The add-on will also be coming to Switch later this year. Private Division's 2019 release, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, has now sold-in over 1 million units, marking the third title from the label to achieve the million-unit milestone, joining The Outer Worlds and Kerbal Space Program .

, the final add-on for their highly successful game, , which has sold-in more than 3 million units. The add-on will also be coming to Switch later this year. Private Division's 2019 release, has now sold-in over 1 million units, marking the third title from the label to achieve the million-unit milestone, joining and . Providing new and innovative ways for audiences to stay engaged with our titles after their initial launch is a key strategic priority of our organization, and represents an important long term growth and margin opportunity.

Our record levels of recurrent consumer spending were largely driven by NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto Online during the fourth quarter, and were enhanced by the following offerings:

o Social Point's live games, led by Dragon City and Monster Legends exceeded our expectations. Strong seasonal content and features, as well as increased marketing investments, helped drive Net Bookings growth of nearly 30% for the period and 44% for the year. The studio is planning to release three new titles during the second half of fiscal 2022.

o Playdots had a strong fourth quarter, driven by the outstanding performance of Two Dots , which achieved sequential growth over the third quarter. We expect Playdots to be a significant contributor to our results over the long term and look forward to its new release planned for the Fall.

o WWE SuperCard also outperformed, growing 24% during the fourth quarter and 28% during the year. The title has now been downloaded more than 23 million times and remains 2K's highest-grossing mobile title. 3 Take-Two Interactive Software 4Q21 Quarterly Results Management Prepared Remarks May 18, 2021 NBA 2K Online in China grew 6% and 9% during the fourth quarter and year, respectively, and remains a significant contributor to our results. The title is the #1 PC online sports game in China with more than 52 million registered users.

Turning to our outlook, we believe that the pandemic initiated a transformational shift in entertainment consumption, revealing the possibilities of interactive entertainment to a much broader market, with interactive entertainment becoming the number one entertainment vertical. We anticipate that the overall addressable market for our industry will be notably larger going forward than it was pre-pandemic. However, as the world returns to a new normal, we expect a moderation of the trends that benefitted our industry over the past year.

pre-pandemic. However, as the world returns to a new normal, we expect a moderation of the trends that benefitted our industry over the past year. We currently expect our fiscal 2022 Net Bookings to range from $3.2 to $3.3 billion, marking the second year in a row with Net Bookings in excess of $3 billion. We expect to achieve sequential growth in fiscal 2023, and over the next few years, we believe that we will establish new record levels of operating results, even above the spectacular performance we delivered this past year. Lainie will share more details about our outlook.

As Karl will discuss in greater detail, in fiscal 2022, we plan to deliver an exciting array of offerings, including four immersive core releases from proven and new franchises. With the strongest pipeline in our Company's history, including many new releases planned for fiscal 2023 and 2024, we are highly optimistic about our growth trajectory and we will be making significant investments this year to enhance our enterprise in key areas such as creative talent, IT, and other infrastructure.

In closing, we remain confident in our proven strategy and talented teams around the world. As we continue to grow our business, we believe that Take-Two is exceedingly well-positioned to deliver long term growth for our shareholders.

Take-Two is exceedingly well-positioned to deliver long term growth for our shareholders. I will now turn the call over to Karl. Karl Slatoff, President Thanks, Strauss.

I'd like to begin by thanking our teams around the world for delivering a record year for our organization. Since joining Take-Two in 2007, I can't remember a year during which we were tested more greatly and performed as exceptionally as we did in this past year. Our colleagues' commitment, professionalism, and talent are among the best in our industry, and I could not be prouder of what we have achieved together. In addition, I want to thank our player communities for engaging with our experiences and making our games part of their lives.

Take-Two in 2007, I can't remember a year during which we were tested more greatly and performed as exceptionally as we did in this past year. Our colleagues' commitment, professionalism, and talent are among the best in our industry, and I could not be prouder of what we have achieved together. In addition, I want to thank our player communities for engaging with our experiences and making our games part of their lives. I'll now discuss our recent releases:

o On April 2 nd , 2K and Visual Concepts once again expanded the breadth and depth of the NBA 2K franchise with the release of NBA 2K21 for Apple Arcade - our first offering for the platform. NBA 2K21 is the most advanced basketball 4 Take-Two Interactive Software 4Q21 Quarterly Results Management Prepared Remarks May 18, 2021 simulation game available on Apple devices, featuring an all-new graphics engine that offers the highest possible resolution, updated rosters, and a variety of exciting game modes. NBA 2K21 is currently the most popular game on Apple Arcade. On April 7th, 2K and HB Studios released the TravisMathew and PUMA Golf Gear update for PGA TOUR 2K21 , which keeps players swinging with swag on the cutting-edge of modern golf fashion. The TravisMathew collection includes new polo shirts, hats, and shoes, marking the brand's PGA TOUR 2K21 debut, while PUMA Golf introduces an all-new oversized hat and new footwear. On April 8th, 2K and Gearbox Software continued to enhance the Borderlands franchise with the release of the Director's Cut - the sixth add-on for Borderlands 3 . 2K and Gearbox will release two additional Vault Cards that will become available for owners of the Director's Cut before the end of calendar 2021, and all players can look forward to returning in-game events like Revenge of the Cartels . In addition, the teams are continuing to explore cross-play functionality that will enable fans to play Borderlands 3 with their friends across multiple platforms, and we expect to have more to share in the coming months. Anticipation is growing for Lionsgate's full-length,live-action film based on Borderlands. The film is directed by Eli Roth and will feature some of Hollywood's favorite stars, including Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Edgar Ramirez. We believe that the film promises to capture the thrills and distinct personality of the series, and has the potential to introduce new audiences to the beloved world of Borderlands .

Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about our growth opportunities in fiscal 2022 and beyond. As Strauss mentioned, we have an exciting array of offerings planned for this year and our long-term development pipeline represents the strongest in Take-Two's history.

long-term development pipeline represents the strongest in Take-Two's history. For Fiscal 2022, we have 21 titles planned for release, including:

Four immersive core releases for purchase, which include two releases from new franchises, and two titles from existing franchises;

One new independent title, OlliOlli World , from Private Division, which will be available for purchase; Ten free-to-play mobile games, including 6 titles from new franchises and 4 from existing franchises; and Six new iterations of previously-released titles, which will all be available for purchase .

While we are very excited to once again be working with the NFL and NFLPA, our first title under these new partnerships is no longer expected to be released during fiscal year 2022. 2K will have more to share on their plans for our football offerings going forward.

I'll now discuss details on our announced offerings for this year. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:35:03 UTC.

