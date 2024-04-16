Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is one of the leading global developers, publishers and distributors of interactive entertainment products for video game consoles (74.6% of revenue) and personal computers, smartphones and tablets (25.4%). The group's products are sold under the Rockstar Games, 2K and Social Point brands. Revenue by channel breaks down as follows: - Internet (86.3%): online platforms, digital downloads and the cloud; - stores (13.4%). The United States account for 59.8% of net sales.

Sector Software