April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. video-game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software said on Tuesday it would reduce the company's workforce by about 5% as part of its cost-reduction program. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|145.4 USD
|+0.10%
|-5.98%
|-9.63%
|11:20pm
|'Grand Theft Auto' publisher Take-Two Interactive to lay off 5% of staff
|RE
|11:10pm
|Take-Two Interactive to cut 5% of its workforce
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-9.63%
|24.79B
|+10.25%
|3,074B
|+5.08%
|82.97B
|+10.44%
|82.21B
|-12.22%
|54.49B
|-18.08%
|49.76B
|+27.43%
|48.46B
|+14.13%
|39.58B
|+39.21%
|29.88B
|-19.86%
|23.44B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- TTWO Stock
- News Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
- Take-Two Interactive to cut 5% of its workforce