May 16 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software, the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto", on Monday forecast full-year adjusted sales below estimates, as it expects demand to plateau in a post-pandemic world.

The company said it was expecting full-year adjusted sales of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.96 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)