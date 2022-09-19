Wall Street flat but trading choppy ahead of Fed rate meet

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* All eyes on Fed policy decision on Wednesday
* Traders price in small chance of 100 bps rate hike
* Take Two's GTA VI gameplay footage leaked online
* Indexes all down 0.05%-0.06%
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were flat in
the early afternoon on Monday amid choppy trading, bouncing
around as investors waited to see how aggressive the Federal
Reserve would be this week with its interest rate hike.
Even more so than the Ukraine war or corporate earnings, the
actions of the U.S. central bank are driving market sentiment as
traders try to position themselves for a rising interest rate
environment.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their worst
weekly percentage drop since June on Friday as markets fully
priced in at least a 75 basis point rise in rates at the end of
Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, with Fed funds futures showing
a 15% chance of a whopping 100 bps increase.
Unexpectedly hot August inflation data last week also raised
bets on increased rate hikes down the road, with the terminal
rate for U.S. fed funds now at 4.46%.
"The path of least resistance is still down. The trend
followers out there will continue to try to sell every chance
they get until we start to see some clarity (on Fed and
inflation)," said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of equity trading at
Themis Trading LLC.
"We haven't seen a widespread panic selling or anything like
that over the year. It's a lower volume market, which means that
folks are probably just sitting tight at this point waiting to
see the next step."
Focus will also be on new economic projections, due to be
published alongside the Fed's policy statement at 2 p.m. ET
(1800 GMT) on Wednesday.
Worries of Fed tightening have led to a 19% decline in the
S&P 500 this year, with a recent dire earnings report from
delivery firm FedEx Corp, an inverted U.S. Treasury
yield curve and warnings from the World Bank and the IMF about
an impending global economic slowdown adding to the woes.
Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for 2023 U.S. GDP late on
Friday as it projects a more aggressive Fed and sees that
pushing the jobless rate higher than it previously expected.
By 1:53 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 19.45 points, or 0.06%, to 30,802.97, the S&P 500
lost 2.26 points, or 0.06%, to 3,871.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.63 points, or 0.05%, to 11,442.78.
Four of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were lower. Healthcare stocks
fell 1.1%, weighed down by a 9.2% fall in shares of
Moderna Inc and similar declines in those of other
vaccine makers a day after President Joe Biden said in a CBS
interview that "the pandemic is over".
Industrial stocks rebounded 0.7% after a sharp
drop on Friday. Banks gained 0.5%. Tech heavyweights
Apple Inc and Tesla Inc rose more than 1% each
to provide the biggest boost to S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc dipped 0.2%,
recovering from a steeper slump earlier in the day, after it
confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand
Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling
videogame.
Meanwhile, Knowbe4 Inc jumped 28.3% to $22.19, its
highest level since early May, after the cybersecurity firm said
that Vista Equity Partners had offered to take it private for
$24 per share, valuing the company at $4.22 billion.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and
David French in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil
D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)