  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    TTWO   US8740541094

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.

(TTWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:03 2022-09-19 pm EDT
124.73 USD   +0.43%
Wall Street flat but trading choppy ahead of Fed rate meet

09/19/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* All eyes on Fed policy decision on Wednesday

* Traders price in small chance of 100 bps rate hike

* Take Two's GTA VI gameplay footage leaked online

* Indexes all down 0.05%-0.06%

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were flat in the early afternoon on Monday amid choppy trading, bouncing around as investors waited to see how aggressive the Federal Reserve would be this week with its interest rate hike.

Even more so than the Ukraine war or corporate earnings, the actions of the U.S. central bank are driving market sentiment as traders try to position themselves for a rising interest rate environment.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their worst weekly percentage drop since June on Friday as markets fully priced in at least a 75 basis point rise in rates at the end of Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, with Fed funds futures showing a 15% chance of a whopping 100 bps increase.

Unexpectedly hot August inflation data last week also raised bets on increased rate hikes down the road, with the terminal rate for U.S. fed funds now at 4.46%.

"The path of least resistance is still down. The trend followers out there will continue to try to sell every chance they get until we start to see some clarity (on Fed and inflation)," said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of equity trading at Themis Trading LLC.

"We haven't seen a widespread panic selling or anything like that over the year. It's a lower volume market, which means that folks are probably just sitting tight at this point waiting to see the next step."

Focus will also be on new economic projections, due to be published alongside the Fed's policy statement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday.

Worries of Fed tightening have led to a 19% decline in the S&P 500 this year, with a recent dire earnings report from delivery firm FedEx Corp, an inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve and warnings from the World Bank and the IMF about an impending global economic slowdown adding to the woes.

Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for 2023 U.S. GDP late on Friday as it projects a more aggressive Fed and sees that pushing the jobless rate higher than it previously expected.

By 1:53 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.45 points, or 0.06%, to 30,802.97, the S&P 500 lost 2.26 points, or 0.06%, to 3,871.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.63 points, or 0.05%, to 11,442.78.

Four of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were lower. Healthcare stocks fell 1.1%, weighed down by a 9.2% fall in shares of Moderna Inc and similar declines in those of other vaccine makers a day after President Joe Biden said in a CBS interview that "the pandemic is over".

Industrial stocks rebounded 0.7% after a sharp drop on Friday. Banks gained 0.5%. Tech heavyweights Apple Inc and Tesla Inc rose more than 1% each to provide the biggest boost to S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc dipped 0.2%, recovering from a steeper slump earlier in the day, after it confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.

Meanwhile, Knowbe4 Inc jumped 28.3% to $22.19, its highest level since early May, after the cybersecurity firm said that Vista Equity Partners had offered to take it private for $24 per share, valuing the company at $4.22 billion. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.44% 152.84 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
KNOWBE4, INC. 27.80% 22.11 Delayed Quote.-24.59%
MODERNA, INC. -9.39% 124.72 Delayed Quote.-45.77%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 0.27% 124.51 Delayed Quote.-30.12%
TESLA, INC. 0.93% 306.17 Delayed Quote.-13.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 908 M - -
Net income 2023 -375 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -52,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 20 701 M 20 701 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 7 799
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 124,19 $
Average target price 165,96 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Strauss H. Zelnick Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karl Slatoff President
Lainie Goldstein Chief Financial Officer
Jon J. Moses Independent Director
Michael Dornemann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-30.12%20 701
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.10.64%15 309
HASBRO, INC.-25.53%10 467
MATTEL, INC.-3.06%7 383
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.92%5 178
SPIN MASTER CORP.-5.05%3 527