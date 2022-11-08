Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTWO   US8740541094

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.

(TTWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:29 2022-11-08 pm EST
91.51 USD   -15.59%
02:12pWall Street rises as investors eye midterm U.S. elections
RE
02:00pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:54pUS Stocks Advance Midday as Investors Await Midterm Election Results
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street rises as investors eye midterm U.S. elections

11/08/2022 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Take-Two, Lyft slump on downbeat forecasts

*

Amgen climbs on cholesterol drug data

*

Indexes up: S&P 500 +0.58%, Nasdaq +0.57%, Dow +0.94%

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street climbed on Tuesday during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes.

It was the third straight day of gains on the U.S. stock market, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average down less than 10% year-to-date.

Helping the blue-chip Dow, shares of drugmaker Amgen Inc climbed almost 6% to a record high after the company reported positive data related to its cholesterol drug and obesity treatment.

All 435 House of Representative seats and some 35 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, with experts saying there may be days of waiting before it is clear who won certain races. Nonpartisan forecasts and opinion polls suggested a strong chance of Republicans winning a House majority and a tight race for Senate control.

"On balance, financial markets like gridlock. To the extent that change will be slow and evolving, a divided government of course provides that backdrop," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

A surprise victory for Democrats, however, could raise concerns about tech-sector regulation as well as budget spending that could add to already-high inflation, according to market strategists.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, 10 rose, led by materials , up 1.96%, followed by a 1.08% gain in real estate .

Investors are also awaiting a key inflation reading due on Thursday, which is expected to show easing in consumer prices and provide further clues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could soften its campaign of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Traders are divided about whether the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points or 75 basis points at the central bank's meeting in December, according to CME Fedwatch tool.

The S&P 500 is up 7% from its October closing low, and it remains down about 20% in 2022 due to worries that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes could cripple the U.S. economy.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was up 0.58% at 3,828.95 points.

The Nasdaq gained 0.57% to 10,624.87 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.94% at 33,135.62 points.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index jumped 2.3%, driven by a 2.3% rise in Nvidia Corp.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc fell 14% after the videogame publisher lowered its annual sales outlook, while ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc dropped 21% after forecasting current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Across the U.S. stock market, advancing stocks outnumbered falling ones by a 1.6-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new highs and 8 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 75 new highs and 187 new lows. (Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif. Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Sruthi Shankar, Devik Jain and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 5.01% 290.855 Delayed Quote.19.59%
LYFT, INC. -23.81% 10.775 Delayed Quote.-66.91%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.89% 144.4912 Delayed Quote.-51.38%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. -14.85% 92.28 Delayed Quote.-39.01%
All news about TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
02:12pWall Street rises as investors eye midterm U.S. elections
RE
02:00pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:54pUS Stocks Advance Midday as Investors Await Midterm Election Results
MT
01:07pMidday Report: US Equity Indices Advance as Investors Await Midterm Result..
MT
12:27pWall St climbs over 1% as midterm election begins; Amgen hits record high
RE
11:22aStifel Adjusts Price Target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $130 From $161, Maintai..
MT
11:22aCowen Adjusts Price Target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $147 From $185, Maintain..
MT
11:19aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $150 From $190,..
MT
10:35aWall St rises as midterm election begins; Amgen hits record high
RE
10:28aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $132 From $185, Ma..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 601 M - -
Net income 2023 -735 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -25,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 157 M 18 157 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 7 799
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 108,40 $
Average target price 149,04 $
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Strauss H. Zelnick Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karl Slatoff President
Lainie Goldstein Chief Financial Officer
Jon J. Moses Independent Director
Michael Dornemann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-39.01%18 069
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.7.94%14 570
HASBRO, INC.-38.67%8 621
MATTEL, INC.-17.90%6 273
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.90%5 486
SPIN MASTER CORP.-29.45%2 579