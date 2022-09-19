Wall Street slips on rate-hike jitters

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped in
choppy trading on Monday, extending declines for a third
straight session, on worries that the Federal Reserve's
aggressive interest rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into
recession.
Five of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were lower. Healthcare stocks
fell 1.6%, weighed down by a 9.5% fall in shares of
Moderna Inc and similar declines in those of other
vaccine makers a day after President Joe Biden said in a CBS
interview that "the pandemic is over".
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their worst
weekly percentage drop since June on Friday as markets fully
priced in at least a 75-basis-point rise in rates at the end of
Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, with Fed funds futures showing
a 15% chance of a whopping 100 bps increase.
Unexpectedly hot August inflation data last week also raised
bets on increased rate hikes down the road, with the terminal
rate for U.S. fed funds now at 4.46%.
"The path of least resistance is still down. The trend
followers out there will continue to try to sell every chance
they get until we start to see some clarity (on Fed and
inflation)," said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of equity trading at
Themis Trading LLC.
"We haven't seen a widespread panic selling or anything like
that over the year, it's a lower volume market which means that
folks are probably just sitting tight at this point waiting to
see the next step."
Focus will also be on new economic projections, due to be
published alongside the policy statement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT)
on Wednesday.
Worries of Fed tightening have led to a 19% decline in the
S&P 500 this year, with a recent dire earnings report from
delivery firm FedEx, an inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve and
warnings from the World Bank and the IMF about an impending
global economic slowdown adding to the woes.
"I think a recession is very likely. The Fed regards a
recession as regrettable, but necessary to fight inflation,"
said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI
Capital Management in Cleveland.
Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for 2023 U.S. GDP late on
Friday as it projects a more aggressive Fed and sees that
pushing the jobless rate higher than it previously expected.
At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 90.01 points, or 0.29%, at 30,732.41, the S&P 500
was down 15.14 points, or 0.39%, at 3,858.19, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 54.43 points, or 0.48%, at
11,393.97.
Industrial stocks rebounded 0.5% after a sharp
drop on Friday. Banks gained 0.5%. Tech heavyweights
Apple Inc and Tesla Inc rose more than 1% each
to provide the biggest boost to S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc dipped 1% after
it confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand
Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling
videogame.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to 26.67 points.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.31-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.92-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 24 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 298 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)