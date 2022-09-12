Zynga Completes Acquisition of Mobile Growth Platform Storemaven

Israel-Based Team Expands Zynga’s Mobile Marketing Expertise

Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Storemaven, a world leader in mobile growth and App Store Optimization (ASO) technologies. Expanding Zynga’s existing operations in Israel, the Storemaven team will combine its innovative mobile technologies with Zynga’s expansive global portfolio and Chartboost’s advertising platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2015 by Gad Maor (CEO), Adam Rakib (President), and Eldad Abel (CPO), Storemaven creates innovative mobile growth and ASO technologies. The company revolutionized the way category-leading mobile companies and game developers optimize their creatives, conduct growth experiments, and measure performance. With this acquisition, Zynga aims to enhance its usage and investment in state-of-the-art growth technologies, augment its leadership position in reaching mass audiences, and further its mission to connect the world through games.

“Zynga has always invested in publishing technology, experimentation, and analytics that connect players to the fun and engaging experiences that we create,'' said Alex Tremblay, Executive Vice President, and Chief Data Officer at Zynga. “With our acquisition of Storemaven, we gain additional, unmatched technologies and expertise to expand Zynga’s publishing platform and to solidify our leading position in the marketplace. Storemaven brings world-class optimization and intelligence technologies that are crucial to the success of publishing mobile games. We are excited to officially welcome this talented team to the Zynga family.”

“Zynga’s rich culture in data-driven decision making and innovation, expansive reach, and enormous ambitions have made them an important partner for us,” said Gad Maor, CEO of Storemaven. “This combination allows us to maximize the impact of our expertise and products. We look forward to combining our technologies and unique culture with Zynga’s massive portfolio and Chartboost’s advertising platform, opening the door to building a world-class publishing platform that will launch global hits at scale."

“Israel has firmly established itself as a hotbed of technological innovation,” said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. “This acquisition grants Zynga a meaningful footprint in the region. This exciting deal also allows us to continue building Zynga’s leading in-house technical capabilities and opens up our ability across the company to tap into the passionate and highly-skilled talent community in Israel.”

Zynga is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Visual Assets for Zynga and Storemaven are available here.

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. With a massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 6 billion times on mobile, including CSR Racing™, Dragon City™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Monster Legends™, Toon Blast™, Top Eleven™, Toy Blast™, Two Dots™, Words With Friends™, and Zynga Poker™. Zynga is also an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale with Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising, and monetization platform. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or the Zynga blog.

About Storemaven

Storemaven creates industry-first mobile growth and App Store Optimization (ASO) technologies, which transformed how top mobile companies and game developers optimize creatives, conduct growth experiments, and measure performance. Founded in 2015 by Gad Maor (CEO), Adam Rakib (President), and Eldad Abel (CPO), Storemaven has successfully grown into a leading enterprise brand in the mobile app market. The company has 50 employees in its Tel Aviv offices. Visit www.storemaven.com or follow Storemaven on LinkedIn or the Storemaven blog.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

