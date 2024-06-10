RPG puzzle mobile game featuring the world, characters, and lore of the popular Game of Thrones™ HBO® series is scheduled to launch on July 25, 2024 with pre-registration opening today

Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that Game of Thrones™: Legends, its high-profile RPG puzzle title for mobile, is scheduled to launch worldwide on July 25, 2024. To celebrate the upcoming launch, pre-registration has officially opened on the App Store and Google Play, with special in-game rewards for players who complete the game’s first chapter within seven days of launch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610128665/en/

Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that Game of Thrones™: Legends, its high-profile RPG puzzle title for mobile, is scheduled to launch worldwide on July 25, 2024. To celebrate the upcoming launch, pre-registration has officially opened on the App Store and Google Play, with special in-game rewards for players who complete the game’s first chapter within seven days of launch. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The intriguing premise of epic puzzle battles paired with deck building, deep lore, and strategy is showcased in the game’s captivating first trailer, released today – see why everything is at play in Game of Thrones: Legends. View the official trailer here.

Officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO®, Game of Thrones: Legends will incorporate content and characters from both the iconic Emmy® Award- and Golden Globe®-winning Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon™ series, for which the game is the title sponsor of Season 1 and 2 on Max. In Game of Thrones: Legends, players will lead their own Westeros house, honing their tactics and skill as they strategically assemble a team of champions, equip weapons and gear, and face formidable foes from the Game of Thrones universe.

“Our team is creating an exciting RPG puzzle experience that combines skill-based play with the unrivaled depth and lore of the Game of Thrones universe,” said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Mobile Games, Zynga. “Game of Thrones: Legends invites fans and players to interact daily with their favorite Westeros characters, events, and locations in a journey that is both highly strategic and incredibly enjoyable.”

Players who pre-register on the App Store or Google Play in Game of Thrones: Legends can download and play during the first week of launch to receive a special in-game bundle and be among the first with the ability to claim Epic Champion Robert Baratheon.

Key Game Features

Complete missions throughout Westeros in a journey to claim the Iron Throne

Build and upgrade an iconic team featuring champions like Jon Snow, Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Hound, Ser Criston Cole, and Arya Stark

Showcase strategic prowess in epic match-3 puzzle battles

Diversify puzzle battle strategy with champion pairings to conquer different game modes and enemies

Leverage lore to discover champion, weapon, and gear synergies – for instance, pair up Jon Snow and Ghost or have Arya equip Needle

Execute moves, charge special abilities, and utilize powerful combos to obliterate foes

For supporting assets including the trailer, click here.

Zynga is a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

ABOUT ZYNGA INC.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 6 billion times on mobile, including CSR Racing™, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Monster Legends, Toon Blast™, Top Eleven, Toy Blast™, Two Dots, Words With Friends™, and Zynga Poker™. Zynga is also an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale with Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or the Zynga blog.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

ABOUT HBO LICENSING & RETAIL

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world, online in the US at http://store.hbo.com, and at the groundbreaking HBO retail hub, the HBO Shop®, located at 42nd and 6th Avenue in New York City.

ABOUT GAME OF THRONES

Based on George R.R. Martin’s acclaimed book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, the Emmy® Award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones follows kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and noblemen who are engaged in a deadly cat-and-mouse game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The epic series’ storylines of treachery and nobility, family and honor, ambition and love, and death and survival have captured the imagination of fans globally and made it one of the most popular shows on television.

GAME OF THRONES, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and all related characters and elements ©️ & ™️ HOME BOX OFFICE, INC. (s24) All rights reserved.

ABOUT TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including risks relating to our combination with Zynga Inc.; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610128665/en/