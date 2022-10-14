Advanced search
  5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
3828.00 JPY   +1.65%
07:32aEU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine
RE
07:31aTakeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Dengue Vaccine Candidate in EU and Dengue-Endemic Countries
BU
07:19aEU regulator adopts positive opinion for dengue vaccine
RE
EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine

10/14/2022 | 07:32am EDT
Oct 14 (Reuters) -

Advisers to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German unit of Japan's Takeda for people aged four years and above.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, generally causes mild, flu-like symptoms in most people. However, some patients develop severe disease, with an estimated death rate of 20,000 to 25,000 each year, primarily in children, according to the World Health Organization.

The EMA panel said although there is already an approved vaccine for preventing the disease caused by the dengue virus, Takeda's vaccine showed wider protection for young children and those aged above 45 years.

The recommendation was based on data from 19 clinical trials, where the vaccine helped in preventing fever, severe disease and hospitalization caused by any of the four serotypes of the dengue virus. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
