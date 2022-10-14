EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine

Oct 14 (Reuters) -
Advisers to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday
backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German
unit of Japan's Takeda for people aged four years and
above.
Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, generally causes mild,
flu-like symptoms in most people. However, some patients develop
severe disease, with an estimated death rate of 20,000 to 25,000
each year, primarily in children, according to the World Health
Organization.
The EMA panel said although there is already an approved
vaccine for preventing the disease caused by the dengue virus,
Takeda's vaccine showed wider protection for young children and
those aged above 45 years.
The recommendation was based on data from 19 clinical
trials, where the vaccine helped in preventing fever, severe
disease and hospitalization caused by any of the four serotypes
of the dengue virus.
