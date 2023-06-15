Advanced search
    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
4537.00 JPY   +0.09%
Hutchmed, Takeda's Fruquintinib Accepted for Regulatory Review by EMA

06/15/2023 | 11:16am EDT
By Michael Susin


Hutchmed (China) and Takeda Pharmaceutical said Thursday that the European Medicines Agency has accepted the marketing authorization application for fruquintinib, a treatment for previously-treated metastatic colorectal cancer, for regulatory review.

The companies said that if approved, fruquintinib will be the first treatment of its type in the European Union.

"We are thrilled to have submitted the marketing authorization application to the EMA, bringing us one step closer to potentially offering this innovative therapy to patients with advanced disease," Takeda's head of Global Medical Affairs Oncology Awny Farajallah said.

The application includes positive data from a last stage clinical trial, which demonstrated superiority of the therapy when compared with a placebo, it added.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.comto Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-23 1115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED 5.26% 206.3 Delayed Quote.-25.76%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.09% 4537 Delayed Quote.10.27%
