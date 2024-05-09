May 09, 2024 at 02:15 am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical said full-year earnings slumped by 56% as the company focused on rebuilding its drug pipeline to make up for the loss of patent protection for major sellers.

Operating profit was 214.1 billion yen ($1.38 billion) for the 12 months through March, versus 490.5 billion yen last year and a consensus estimate of 265.3 billion yen in an LSEG survey of 13 analysts.

The company forecast operating profit will reach 225 billion yen in the current fiscal year.

($1 = 155.6100 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Sonali Paul)