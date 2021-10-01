Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
Ltd said on Friday that "human error" caused metal
contaminants to get into Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine
doses, leading to a recall.
Takeda, which imports and distributes the vaccine in Japan,
and Moderna said in a new report that a Spanish manufacturer
discovered contaminants in some vials in July, but supplies from
the same production were allowed to be shipped to Japan.
Japanese authorities in August suspended the use of three
batches of Moderna shots containing 1.63 million doses after
being notified of the contamination. Moderna conducted an
investigation in partnership with Takeda and Spanish
manufacturer Rovi, which operates the plant where the
contamination occurred.
The new report said that the problem stemmed from "incorrect
assembly and was due to human error specific to visually
misjudging the required 1mm gap between the star-wheel and the
stopper" of machinery that put the tops on vaccine vials.
A total of five, sequential lots of the Moderna COVID-19
vaccine manufactured at Rovi between June 27 and July 3 were
investigated. The first three were shipped to Japan and later
recalled after the discovery of particles, later determined to
be stainless steel, inside 39 vials.
But a fourth lot failed inspection after the discovery of
particles on July 2, and a fifth lot was also held back by Rovi.
The problems with Lots 4 and 5 were reported to Moderna, Takeda
and Japan's health ministry, but the first three lots were
released for use because they "had passed inspection and were
not considered to be impacted."
In fact the incorrect set-up "led to the issue persisting
throughout the series of five batches," the investigation
showed.
Improved operating procedures and the use of a new
precision tool will help prevent the issue from recurring, the
report said.
The companies and Japan's health ministry have said the
particles of stainless steel did not pose any additional health
risk.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)