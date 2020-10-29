Japan's Takeda to import 50 mln doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, raises profit forecast

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
said on Thursday it would import and distribute 50
million doses of Moderna Inc's novel coronavirus vaccine
candidate.
Takeda will be responsible for securing regulatory approval
for the vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, with supply starting in the
first half of 2021, Takeda said in a release.
The companies were previously in talks to supply 40 million
or more doses of the vaccine in Japan.
Moderna's candidate is in late-stage trials in the United
States. Takeda has also agreed to produce Novavax Inc's novel
coronavirus vaccine, aiming to make 250 million doses for use in
Japan.
The announcement came on the heels of Takeda's mid-year
results, which saw it raise its full-year operating profit
forecast by 10% to 434 billion yen, citing one-time gains from
divestitures.
