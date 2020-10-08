Late-stage study of COVID-19 convalescent-plasma treatment with remdesivir starts

Oct 8 (Reuters) - A late-stage trial testing the combination
of Gilead Sciences' remdesivir and a highly
concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralize the COVID-19
virus has begun, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on
Thursday.
Trial investigators believe that giving the antibody
solution to COVID-19 patients at the onset of symptoms could
heighten the natural antibody response to the virus, thereby
reducing the risk of severe illness and death. (https://bit.ly/3iF2kJf)
Emergent BioSolutions, Grifols S.A., CSL Behring and
Takeda Pharmaceutical are collaborating to supply the
antibody solution, NIH said.
The study, which is testing the antibody solution made up
with convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, is
being conducted with hospitalized adults in the United States,
Mexico and sixteen other countries.
The main goal of the trial will be to compare the health
status of the patients receiving the combination treatment with
those on remdesivir only, after a week.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)