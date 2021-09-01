Log in
Moderna, Takeda : Contamination Occurred at Contract Vaccine Maker

09/01/2021 | 11:11am EDT
By Colin Kellaher

Moderna Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. on Wednesday said an equipment problem at a contract manufacturer likely caused the contamination found in some doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in Japan, and that they believe the issue isn't related to the deaths of two men who received the vaccine.

Takeda, which distributes the Moderna vaccine in Japan, last week said it had suspended the use of more than 1.6 million doses from three lots after foreign substances were detected in some sealed vials in one of the lots.

The companies on Wednesday said the vaccine's manufacturer, Spain's ROVI Pharma Industrial Services S.A., found that the contaminants likely came from friction between two pieces of metal in the production line due to an incorrect set-up.

Moderna and Takeda said the particles found in the vaccines are a high grade of stainless steel commonly used in manufacturing and in food processing, and that the rare presence of stainless-steel particles in the vaccine doesn't pose an undue risk to patient safety.

ROVI said the manufacturing issue only affected the lots that were included in the suspension, and that it has taken corrective measures, the companies said, adding that Takeda will recall the three lots from the market.

Japanese officials last week said the problems were found in 39 of 57,000 vials from one of the lots, and that the other two lots were suspended as a precaution because they were produced at the same time.

Moderna and Takeda said there is currently no evidence that the deaths of the two men, who died after receiving a second dose of the vaccine from one of the two lots removed as a precaution, were in any way related to administration of the vaccine, adding that a formal investigation is underway to confirm that finding.

