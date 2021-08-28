Okinawa finds contaminants in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines- NHK

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Contaminants were found in Moderna
Inc's COVID-19 vaccines at a large-scale vaccination
centre in Japan's Okinawa prefecture, suspending inoculations,
public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.
The Okinawa vaccines are from different Moderna lots already
suspended by the Japanese government due to reports of
contamination, NHK said.
Black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, while
pink substances were found in a different syringe filled with
vaccine at the Okinawa centre, NHK said.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, the domestic distributor
of the Moderna vaccines, is expected to investigate the
possibility of contamination during production and hold talks
with Japan's health ministry, the broadcaster said.
Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses, shipped
to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after
Takeda received reports of contaminants in some vials.
The ministry said on Saturday that two people died after
receiving Moderna's vaccine shots that were among lots later
suspended following the discovery of contaminants.
Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots
suspended on Thursday. The causes of death are being
investigated.
Japan is battling its worst wave of infections, driven by
the Delta variant, with new daily infections exceeding 25,000
this month for the first time.
The country has inoculated 54% of its population with at
least one dose and fully vaccinated 43%, according to a Reuters
vaccine tracker.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Perry)