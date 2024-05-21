







Takeda Information

(Correction) Partial Correction of the Summary of Financial Statements

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (IFRS, Consolidated)

OSAKA, Japan, May 21, 2024 - Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange some corrections to the consolidated financial statements (IFRS) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which was filed on May 9, 2024. Corrections are highlighted as below. There are no corrections in the "Reported" and "Core" final financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and XBRL data that were submitted on the same date.





1.Corrections

[Financial Appendix]

FY2023 Reconciliation from Reported to Core (page A-7)

























FY2023 Q4 (Jan-Mar) Reconciliation from Reported to Core (page A-8)







































2.Reasons for Corrections

In the reconciliation tables from Reported to Core for the full year FY2023 and Q4 FY2023 in the Financial Appendix, adjustment amounts for "Income tax (expenses) benefit" and "Net profit attributable to owners of the Company" were incorrectly presented in the column titled, "Others". There are no corrections in the "Reported" and "Core" financial results.





###







Document