For the month of June 2024
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
1-1, Nihonbashi-Honcho 2-Chome
Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-8668
Japan
Information furnished on this form:
Date: June 10, 2024
/s/ Norimasa Takeda
Norimasa Takeda
Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller
Dear Shareholders
Christophe Weber
President and Representative Director
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
1-1, Doshomachi 4-chome
Chuo-ku, Osaka
Partial Correction to the Notice of Convocation of the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (the "Company") hereby reports that there is a part to be corrected in the Notice of Convocation of the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice") and that the Company therefore decided to make corrections to the said part as described herein below.
1. Correction part:
The numbers of Company ADS to be provided to Mr. Christophe Weber and Dr. Andrew Plump, which are described in the Second Proposal (pages 8 and 9) in the "Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders" of the Notice
2. Contents of the correction:
(Underlined sections indicate changes)
Mr. Christophe Weber:
Before correction
Number of Company ADS to be provided 211,756 shares
↓
After correction
Number of Company ADS to be provided 211,810 shares
Dr. Andrew Plump:
Before correction
Number of Company ADS to be provided 739,162 shares
↓
After correction
Number of Company ADS to be provided 739,658 shares
[End of document]