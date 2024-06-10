Document


June 10, 2024

Dear Shareholders

Christophe Weber
President and Representative Director
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
1-1, Doshomachi 4-chome
Chuo-ku, Osaka


Partial Correction to the Notice of Convocation of the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (the "Company") hereby reports that there is a part to be corrected in the Notice of Convocation of the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice") and that the Company therefore decided to make corrections to the said part as described herein below.

1. Correction part:
The numbers of Company ADS to be provided to Mr. Christophe Weber and Dr. Andrew Plump, which are described in the Second Proposal (pages 8 and 9) in the "Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders" of the Notice

2. Contents of the correction:
(Underlined sections indicate changes)
Mr. Christophe Weber:
Before correction
Number of Company ADS to be provided 211,756 shares
After correction
Number of Company ADS to be provided 211,810 shares

Dr. Andrew Plump:
Before correction
Number of Company ADS to be provided 739,162 shares
After correction
Number of Company ADS to be provided 739,658 shares

[End of document]

