Report of Foreign Private Issuer

For the month of June 2024





TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

1-1, Nihonbashi-Honcho 2-Chome

Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-8668

Japan

SIGNATURES

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED Date: June 10, 2024 By: /s/ Norimasa Takeda Norimasa Takeda Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller









June 10, 2024





Dear Shareholders





Christophe Weber

President and Representative Director

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

1-1, Doshomachi 4-chome

Chuo-ku, Osaka









Partial Correction to the Notice of Convocation of the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders





Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (the "Company") hereby reports that there is a part to be corrected in the Notice of Convocation of the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice") and that the Company therefore decided to make corrections to the said part as described herein below.





1. Correction part:

The numbers of Company ADS to be provided to Mr. Christophe Weber and Dr. Andrew Plump, which are described in the Second Proposal (pages 8 and 9) in the "Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders" of the Notice





2. Contents of the correction:

(Underlined sections indicate changes)

Mr. Christophe Weber:

Before correction Number of Company ADS to be provided 211,756 shares

↓

After correction Number of Company ADS to be provided 211,810 shares





Dr. Andrew Plump:

Before correction Number of Company ADS to be provided 739,162 shares

↓

After correction Number of Company ADS to be provided 739,658 shares





[End of document]





Document