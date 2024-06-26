







TRANSLATION: Please note that the following is an English translation of the original Japanese version, prepared only for the convenience of shareholders residing outside Japan. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.





June 26, 2024





To Our Shareholders





Christophe Weber

President and Representative Director

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

1-1, Doshomachi 4-chome

Chuo-ku, Osaka 540-8645, Japan





Notice of Resolutions at the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders





Dear Shareholders:





We hereby report as follows on the matters reported on and the resolutions made at the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held today.





Matters reported on:





1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Unconsolidated Financial Statements for the 147th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)





2. Audit Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 147th fiscal year by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee





The contents of these documents were reported.





Matters resolved:





First Proposal: Appropriation of Surplus

This item was approved as originally proposed. (The year-end dividend is 94 yen (JPY94.00) per share.)





Second Proposal: Election of Ten (10) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

As proposed, Christophe Weber, Andrew Plump, Masami Iijima, Ian Clark, Steven Gillis, John Maraganore, Michel Orsinger and Miki Tsusaka were re-elected, Milano Furuta and Emiko Higashi were newly elected, and all ten (10) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members assumed their respective offices.









Masami Iijima, Ian Clark, Steven Gillis, John Maraganore, Michel Orsinger, Miki Tsusaka and Emiko Higashi are External Directors defined in Article 2, item 15 of the Companies Act.





Third Proposal: Election of Four (4) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

As proposed, Koji Hatsukawa, Yoshiaki Fujimori and Kimberly A. Reed were re-elected, Jean-Luc Butel was newly elected, and all four (4) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members assumed their respective offices.

All of them are External Directors defined in Article 2, item 15 of the Companies Act.





Fourth Proposal: Payment of Bonuses to Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

It was proposed and approved that the amount within 500 million yen in total be paid to the two (2) Directors (excluding Directors residing outside of Japan and External Directors) in office as of the end of this fiscal year.

















