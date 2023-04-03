Takeda Announces New U.S. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program Partners

Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that 21 new U.S. non-profit organizations have received grants as part of the company’s $19.5 million commitment to its FY2022 Corporate Social Responsibility program. Combined with its initial investment of $20 million in FY2021, Takeda is delivering a collective amount of $39.5 million to help improve equity among under-resourced communities in the areas of health, education, the environment and providing access to healthy foods.

“When we launched our U.S. Corporate Social Responsibility program in FY2021, our aim was to help communities address these four specific areas of social disparities that affect a person’s overall health. Our goal was to plant a seed to help enable long-term, sustainable and meaningful change,” said Julie Kim, president of Takeda’s U.S. Business Unit and U.S. Country Head. “As we evolve our program, we will continue listening to our communities and partners so we can help them make meaningful change locally, while also looking for ways to scale and widen the impact.”

Takeda’s U.S. Corporate Social Responsibility grant applications are reviewed on a rolling basis from the beginning of its fiscal year (April) through the end (March). Takeda partners with local and regional organizations that align with its philanthropic focus areas and share its values and commitment to improving people’s lives for the better.

Takeda’s FY2022 U.S. CSR Grantees

The work of these 21 organizations will help expand community support in the communities of Greater Boston, San Diego, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

Promoting Food System Equity for vulnerable families in communities around the country:

Atlanta Community Food Bank – Community Food Centers

Common Threads – Nutrition and Healthy Cooking Education Programs

Food Connect – Los Angeles Food Rescue and Meals Distribution Program

Food For Free – Just Eats Program

Georgia Organics – Family Farm Share Program

Greater Chicago food Bank – Addressing Food Insecurity and Strengthening Local Food Systems

Urban Farming Institute – Growing Health in Communities of Color

Promoting Health Equity to create social, physical and economic environments that promote health equity for all:

Acumen America – Health Equity Program

Boston Community Pediatrics – Integrated Care Navigation and Wellness Program

Mama’s Kitchen – Home Delivered Meal Service

Martha’s Table – Health and Wellness Program

Open Arms – Cultural Meals Program

Red Sox Foundation – Dimock Center Partnership

Supporting Healthier Environments to enhance climate resiliency initiatives:

American Forests – Wildfire Restoration and Tree Equity Catalyst Fund

American Red Cross – Annual Disaster Giving Fund Program

Charles River Conservancy – Floating Wetland Program

San Diego River Park Foundation – Better San Diego riverfront Program

Tree Trust – Neighborhood Tree Canopy Project

Promoting Greater Educational Equity to help advance K-8 math programs to promote greater educational equity:

Breakthrough Greater Boston – Enhanced Math Education Initiative

Out Teach – Harnessing the Power of Outdoor Learning Program

Project Scientist – K-8 Math Curriculum and Teaching Institute

Highlights and progress on the company’s U.S. Corporate Social Responsibility program is further detailed in the company’s recently debuted Takeda Cares for Communities Report, a comprehensive look at the initiatives and partnerships that are making a difference in the lives of communities across the country.

Learn more about Takeda’s U.S. Corporate Social Responsibility Program and our philanthropic strategy here. For more details about Takeda’s Global CSR Program, you can find them here.

