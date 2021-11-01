Log in
    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/29
3203 JPY   +1.20%
PU
PU
BU
Takeda Applied for Selection of “Prime Market”,  Filed Corporate Governance Report with Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Line with Revised Corporate Governance Code and Published Corporate Governance related Documents on its website

11/01/2021 | 06:47am EDT
- Takeda applied for selection to the "Prime Market" of the TSE
- Corporate Governance Report based on the revised Corporate Governance Code also filed with TSE
 - Published updated corporate governance related documents to help enhance transparency of its corporate governance

OSAKA, Japan, November 1, 2021 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today applied for selection of the "Prime Market" segment of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") as its listing market as determined at the Board of Directors Meeting held on September 29 and 30, 2021. Takeda received the results of the initial assessment made by the TSE on July 9, 2021, confirming Takeda's compliance with the listing requirements for the "Prime Market" in the new market segments that will be introduced on April 4, 2022 by the TSE. In addition, Takeda today filed its Corporate Governance Report with the TSE based on the Corporate Governance Code, which was revised on June 11, 2021. This report describes the status of compliance with the disclosure items required of companies listed on the "Prime Market."

"As one of the largest R&D-driven biopharmaceutical companies in the world, and the only one listed on both the TSE and NYSE, our ambition is to build a world-class governance model to lead the company into the future" said Christophe Weber, Representative Director, President and CEO of Takeda.

Takeda also enhanced the Corporate Governance page of its website to improve the transparency of the company's corporate governance and to promote understanding among its shareholders and investors. This includes publication of the company's Articles of Incorporation, Board of Directors Charter, Nomination Committee Charter, Compensation Committee Charter, Audit and Supervisory Committee Charter, and Company Share Policy. The Corporate Governance Report and the corporate governance-related documents, can be found on the company's corporate website at https://www.takeda.com/who-we-are/corporate-governance/.

"Being listed on the TSE's 'Prime Market' will enable us to maximize our corporate value through increased transparency as well as further enhance our engagement with stakeholders including our shareholders and investors in Japan and around the world," added Koki Sato, Corporate Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff of Takeda.

Takeda also furnished the English version of the Corporate Governance Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
