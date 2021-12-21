Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Takeda Gets Complete Response Letter From FDA for TAK-721

12/21/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on Tuesday said it received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the company's new drug application for TAK-721.

The company said the FDA decided Takeda's NDA couldn't be approved in its present form. Takeda also said the FDA recommended an additional clinical study to help resolve its feedback.

The company said TAK-721, or budesonide oral suspension, is for the treatment of "eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the esophagus."

The company said it was "disappointed by the outcome of the FDA's review," and also said it is "assessing the details of the CRL and evaluating a regulatory path forward."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1747ET

All news about TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
05:48pTakeda Gets Complete Response Letter From FDA for TAK-721
DJ
05:05pTakeda Receives Complete Response Letter from the U.S. FDA for TAK-721
BU
12/20Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vedolizumab IV for the Treatment of Active Ch..
AQ
12/20EU backs Novavax shot as region's fifth COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12/17Takeda's Active Chronic Pouchitis Treatment Backed by European Medicines Agency Committ..
MT
12/17Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vedolizumab IV for the Treatment of Active Ch..
BU
12/17Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vedolizumab IV..
CI
12/17Takeda Files New Drug Application for Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in Japan
MT
12/17Japan PM Kishida speeds boosters and secures Pfizer pills amid Omicron fears
RE
12/16Takeda Pharmaceutical - Maintaining trust in science is crucial to public health. Here'..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 406 B 29 852 M 29 852 M
Net income 2022 208 B 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net Debt 2022 3 306 B 28 977 M 28 977 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 5,71%
Capitalization 4 914 B 43 063 M 43 068 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 47 099
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3 155,00 JPY
Average target price 3 994,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew S. Plump Director, Research & Development President
Michael E. Mendelsohn Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Norimasa Takeda Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED-15.98%42 932
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.59%441 618
PFIZER, INC.65.77%342 497
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.28%331 060
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.05%238 869
NOVO NORDISK A/S58.26%233 933