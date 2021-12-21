Takeda Gets Complete Response Letter From FDA for TAK-721

By Stephen Nakrosis

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on Tuesday said it received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the company's new drug application for TAK-721.

The company said the FDA decided Takeda's NDA couldn't be approved in its present form. Takeda also said the FDA recommended an additional clinical study to help resolve its feedback.

The company said TAK-721, or budesonide oral suspension, is for the treatment of "eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the esophagus."

The company said it was "disappointed by the outcome of the FDA's review," and also said it is "assessing the details of the CRL and evaluating a regulatory path forward."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1747ET