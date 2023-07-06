About Governance Patient People Planet Financials Global CSR Appendix

Advancing Our Pipeline to Deliver Life- Transforming Treatments to Patients Our innovative R&D strategy is delivering. In 2022, we achieved a significant milestone as our dengue vaccine, QDENGA®  (Dengue tetravalent vaccine [live, attenuated]), was approved for use in the European Union (EU). This followed a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), recommending approval in the EU and in dengue-endemic countries participating in the parallel EU- Medicines-for-all(EU-M4all)1 procedure. QDENGA has now also been approved for use in Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, the U.K. and Thailand, with broad labels, for use regardless of serostatus. Other pipeline highlights include pediatric approval for hereditary angioedema (HAE) prophylaxis TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab) in the U.S.; continued growth of gut-selective ENTYVIO® (vedolizumab); and approvals of EXKIVITY® (mobocertinib), for non-small cell lung cancer, and LIVTENCITYTM (maribavir), for post-transplant cytomegalovirus infection/disease, in key geographies. Together, these achievements will enable us to serve new patient populations, help prevent serious illness and reduce the treatment burden for many patients. Complementing our in-house R&D engine, we reinforced our long-term growth potential through business development to bring three highly innovative programs into our mid-to-late stage pipeline. We acquired,

from Nimbus Therapeutics, a potentially best-in-class oral, selective allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TKY2) inhibitor that has possible application across a broad range of diseases, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and systemic lupus erythematosus. This TYK2 inhibitor - now named TAK-279 - has the potential to offer the convenience of an oral therapy while addressing unmet medical needs. We also signed an exclusive licensing agreement to further develop and commercialize fruquintinib, a potential new treatment for refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, expanding our oncology portfolio. And we signed a licensing agreement to develop a first-in-class celiac disease therapy with TAK-227. Recognizing the Power of Our People Ultimately, it is our people who drive our success. I continue to be inspired by our approximately 50,000 Takeda employees who live our values every day. Results from our annual global Employee Experience Survey confirm that our employees overwhelmingly understand how their work impacts patients and that they are able to make decisions guided by our values. We are building an exceptional people experience that promotes well-being and performance, embraces flexibility and emphasizes the value of regular face-to- face interactions. We believe that executing this transformation well could be a competitive advantage.

I am proud that our people policies and practices have been recognized by the Top Employers Institute, which named Takeda as a Global Top Employer for the sixth consecutive year, one of only 15 companies to achieve this recognition. A Steadfast Focus on the Future of Our Planet Taking care of patients goes beyond developing life-transforming treatments. It's also about being responsible and ethical while protecting our planet. We remain focused on achieving net-zero2 by 2035 for our own value chain and by 2040 across our entire value chain, including our suppliers and customers, in accordance with the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi's) Corporate Net-Zero Standard. Our initiatives include conserving natural resources and designing our products with sustainability principles in mind. Better Health, Brighter Future This is a very exciting time for Takeda. The continued strengthening of our pipeline is a direct reflection of our financial discipline and success in deleveraging, driven by our strong free cash flow. In fiscal year 2022, we delivered core revenue3 growth at constant exchange rate (CER) of +3.5%, driven by sales of our Growth & Launch Products.4 On a reported basis, revenue was 4,027.5 billion yen (USD 30.3 billion), with a year-over-year increase of +12.8%. And we delivered or exceeded our management guidance for core revenue, core operating profit and core EPS growth at CER.