Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
ATUALIZAÇÃO - DATA DE PAGAMENTO E
UPDATE - PAYMENT DATE AND USD/BRL
FATOR USD/BRL PRÉVIO
PRELIMINARY RATE
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, código ISIN BRTAKPBDR006, informa que foi aprovado em 15/03/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,309960000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,2981 - 15/03/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,318260472 por BDR.
O Fator em USD foi estimado pela conversão do fator divulgado pela empresa em moeda local e poderá sofrer alteração. Caso haja qualquer atualização por parte do depositário nos EUA, será disponibilizado novo comunicado ao mercado.
O evento será pago no dia 14/07/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 29/03/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 30/03/2023 até 31/03/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 15,315% de IR, 0,38% de IOF, 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3, bem como eventuais taxas deduzidas pelo emissor do ADR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Company), ISIN BRTAKPBDR006, hereby informs that on 15/03/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,309960000 per share. Considering the FX Rate of 5,2981 - 15/03/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,318260472 per BDR.
The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.
The payment will be completed on 14/07/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 29/03/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 30/03/2023 to 31/03/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 15,315% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.
