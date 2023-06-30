Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Company), ISIN BRTAKPBDR006, hereby informs that on 15/03/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,309960000 per share. Considering the FX Rate of 5,2981 - 15/03/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,318260472 per BDR.

The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.

The payment will be completed on 14/07/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 29/03/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 30/03/2023 to 31/03/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 15,315% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.