Takeda Pharmaceutical : Continues to Advance Growth Strategy with Sale Of Non-Core Assets in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, September 16, 2021 - Today, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ('Takeda') announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest a selection of non-core products from the Company's portfolio sold in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama and other countries in Central America and the Caribbean that make up the South Cone, Andean Region, Mexico and Central America and Caribbean regions (SAM) in its Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit (GEM BU) to Adium Pharma S.A. ('Adium'), subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions.

The portfolio to be divested includes five non-core products mostly prescription gastroenterology assets:

Pantoprazole, Alevian, Dexlansoprazole, Riopan, Faktu. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Until then, Takeda remains the owner of these products and is responsible for ensuring patient access to them.

'We are confident that Adium is well-positioned to guarantee patients' continuous access to the products subject to this transaction,' said Ricardo Marek, president of Takeda's Growth & Emerging Markets (GEM) Business Unit (BU). 'The strategy adopted by our GEM BU contributes to accelerate patients' sustainable access to innovation. Through this divestment, we will have a greater ability to focus on strengthening our efforts in key therapeutic to meet the needs of patients living with a serious or rare disease. Furthermore, it helps Takeda achieve our ambition to become a global, value-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader.'

Adium, a pharmaceutical company founded in 1975 headquartered in Uruguay, operates in 18 Latin American countries, dedicated to the development, production and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, providing access to doctors and patients in Latin America, to innovative and quality treatments with a commercial portfolio that includes proprietary branded generics and innovative pharmaceutical licensed products in the areas of oncology, rheumatology, pain, urology, women's health, neurology, cardiology and gastroenterology.

'The divestment reinforces Takeda's commitment to deliver highly innovative products by sharpening our focus on our five strategic business areas as part of our global strategy for long-term growth', stated Gabriela Pittis, president of the SAM area for Takeda's GEM BU. 'Pursuant to this agreement, Takeda will keep on developing and supplying the products object to this contract for the next five years to Adium, in line with the Company's purpose to provide better health for people and a brighter future for the world.'.

Transaction Details

Takeda has entered into an agreement to divest its portfolio of five pharmaceutical products, mostly prescription assets sold in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Panama, as well as in other countries in Central America and the Caribbean to Adium, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions.

Under this agreement, Takeda remains responsible for developing and delivering these products to Adium over the next five years, which will enable patients to have continuous access to these medicines.

Takeda is being advised by Deloitte as our financial advisor and Marval O'Farrell & Mairal as our legal advisor in this transaction.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

