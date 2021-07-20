Takeda Pharmaceutical : Expands Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Supply in Japan in Partnership with the Japanese Government (Form 6-K)

Takeda Expands Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Supply in Japan in Partnership with the Japanese Government





OSAKA, Japan, July 20, 2021 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ('Takeda') today announced an additional agreement with Moderna and the Government of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) to import and distribute an additional 50 million doses of Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in Japanfrom as early as the beginning of 2022. This includes the potential to secure and supply vaccines corresponding to COVID-19 variants or booster products, should they be successfully developed by Moderna and licensed by the MHLW.





Takeda previously announced a three-way agreement with Moderna and MHLW to distribute 50 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection in Japan in 2021.With the agreement announced today, Takeda will import and distribute the additional 50 million doses in 2022, totaling 100 million doses between the two agreements.





Takeda's efforts to bring Moderna's vaccine to Japan are supported by the MHLW. The impact of this additional agreement on Takeda's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (FY2021) will depend on the exact timing of distribution. Takeda will update its FY2021 forecast at the appropriate timing, as necessary, also taking other factors into consideration.





About Takeda's COVID-19 Efforts

Takeda is taking a comprehensive approach to treat and prevent COVID-19 today, and future pandemics through multiple activities and partnerships including, but not limited to:

•Hyperimmune globulin: Takeda co-founded the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance and joined forces with other leading plasma companies to evaluate a hyperimmune globulin medicine in a global clinical trial. While the data did not meet its endpoints, the program has contributed to the scientific understanding of antibody-based treatment to address the virus and highlighted the broader therapeutic value and importance of plasma to treat rare diseases.

•Additional therapeutics: The company has assessed existing Takeda products for activity against the COVID-19 virus and co-founded the COVID R&D Alliance. In addition, Takeda has joined the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) CARE consortium, the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) partnership and the COVID RED project.

•Vaccines: Takeda has partnered with the Government of Japan, Novavax and Moderna, to help accelerate the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. Through the collaboration with Novavax, Takeda will build on its well-established global manufacturing and supply capabilities and be responsible for developing and commercializing Novavax' vaccine candidate. The company will also import and distribute Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as part of a three-way partnership with Moderna and the Government of Japan's Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare. Takeda also announced a mutual agreement with IDT Biologika GmbH (IDT) to utilize capacity at IDT for three months previously reserved for Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate to manufacture the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Takeda supports our partners and alliances in a shared goal to rapidly discover, develop and deliver effective treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 and ensure preparedness for future pandemics.





Takeda's Commitment to Vaccines

Vaccines prevent 2 to 3 million deaths each year and have transformed global public health. For more than 70 years, Takeda has supplied vaccines to protect the health of people in Japan. Today, Takeda's global vaccine business is applying innovation to tackle some of the world's most challenging infectious diseases, such as dengue, COVID-19, Zika and norovirus. Takeda's team brings an outstanding track record and a wealth of knowledge in vaccine development and manufacturing to advance a pipeline of vaccines to address some of the world's most pressing public health needs. For more information, visit www.TakedaVaccines.com.





About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com





