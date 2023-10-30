FINANCIAL APPENDIX





Definition of Non-IFRS Measures Definition of Core Financial Measures, Constant Exchange Rate Change, Free Cash Flow, and U.S. Dollar Convenience Translations A- 1 Definition of EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt A- 2 Reconciliations and Other Financial Information FY2023 H1 Reported Results with CER % Change A- 3 FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Reported Results with CER % Change A- 4 FY2023 H1 Core Results with CER % Change A- 5 FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Core Results with CER % Change A- 6 FY2023 H1 Reconciliation from Reported to Core A- 7 FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Reconciliation from Reported to Core A- 8 FY2022 H1 Reconciliation from Reported to Core A- 9 FY2022 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Reconciliation from Reported to Core A- 10 FY2023 H1 Free Cash Flow A- 11 FY2023 H1 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA A- 12 FY2022 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA A- 13 FY2023 H1 Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA Bridge A- 14 FY2023 H1 Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA LTM Bridge A- 15 FY2023 H1 CAPEX, Depreciation and Amortization and Impairment Losses A- 16 FY2023 Full Year Detailed Forecast A- 17 FY2023 Full Year Reconciliation from Reported Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit Forecast A- 18 FY2023 Full Year FX Rates Assumptions and Currency Sensitivity A- 19 Important Notice Important Notice, Forward-Looking Statements A- 20





Definition of Core Financial Measures, Constant Exchange Rate Change, Free Cash Flow, and U.S. Dollar Convenience Translations





Core Revenue represents revenue adjusted to exclude significant items unrelated to Takeda's core operations.





Core Operating Profit represents net profit adjusted to exclude income tax expenses, the share of profit or loss of investments accounted for using the equity method, finance expenses and income, other operating expenses and income, amortization and impairment losses on acquired intangible assets and other items unrelated to Takeda's core operations, such as non-recurring items, purchase accounting effects and transaction related costs.





Core EPS represents net profit adjusted to exclude the impact of items excluded in the calculation of Core Operating Profit, and other non-operating items (e.g. amongst other items, fair value adjustments and the imputed financial charge related to contingent consideration) that are unusual, non-recurring in nature or unrelated to Takeda's ongoing operations and the tax effect of each of the adjustments, divided by the average outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) of the reporting periods presented.





Constant Exchange Rate (CER) change eliminates the effect of foreign exchange rates from year-over-year comparisons by translating Reported or Core results for the current period using corresponding exchange rates in the same period of the previous fiscal year.





We present Free Cash Flow because we believe that this measure is useful to investors as similar measures of liquidity are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Free Cash Flow is also used by our management to evaluate our liquidity and our cash flows, particularly as they relate to our ability to meet our liquidity requirements and to support our capital allocation policies. We also believe that Free Cash Flow is helpful to investors in understanding how our strategic divestitures of non-core businesses and of portions of our investment portfolio contribute to the cash flows and liquidity available to us.





We define Free Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities, subtracting acquisition of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E"), intangible assets and investments as well as removing any other cash that is not available to Takeda's immediate or general business use, and adding proceeds from sales of PP&E, as well as from sales of investments and businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents divested.





The usefulness of Free Cash Flow to investors has significant limitations including, but not limited to, (i) it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, including those in our industry, (ii) it does not reflect the effect of our current and future contractual and other commitments requiring the use or allocation of capital and (iii) the addition of proceeds from sales and redemption of investments and the proceeds from sales of business, net of cash and cash equivalents divested do not reflect cash received from our core ongoing operations. Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation and is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS. The most directly comparable measure under IFRS for Free Cash Flow is net cash from operating activities.





U.S. Dollar Convenience Translations

In Financial Appendix, certain amounts presented in Japanese yen have been translated to U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader at an exchange rate of 1USD = 149.43 JPY, the Noon Buying Rate certified by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on September 29, 2023. The rate and methodologies used for the convenience translations differ from the currency exchange rates and translation methodologies under IFRS used for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The translation should not be construed as a representation that the Japanese yen amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate.

Definition of EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that these measures are useful to investors as they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We further believe that Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors in identifying trends in its business that could otherwise be obscured by certain items unrelated to ongoing operations because they are highly variable, difficult to predict, may substantially impact our results of operations and may limit the ability to evaluate our performance from one period to another on a consistent basis.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to operating income, net profit for the year or any other measure of performance presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

The usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to investors has limitations including, but not limited to, (i) they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, including those in our industry, (ii) they exclude financial information and events, such as the effects of an acquisition or amortization of intangible assets, that some may consider important in evaluating our performance, value or prospects for the future, (iii) they exclude items or types of items that may continue to occur from period to period in the future and (iv) they may not exclude all items which investors may consider to be unrelated to our long-term operations. These non-IFRS measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for IFRS reported net income (loss). We encourage investors to review our historical financial statements in their entirety and caution investors to use IFRS measures as the primary means of evaluating our performance, value and prospects for the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures.

We define EBITDA as consolidated net profit before income tax expenses, depreciation and amortization and net interest expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude impairment losses, other operating income and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization), finance income and expenses (excluding net interest expense), our share of loss from investments accounted for under the equity method and other items that management believes are unrelated to our core operations such as purchase accounting effects and transaction related costs.

The most closely comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS is net profit for the period. Please refer to Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA Bridge for a reconciliation to the respective most closely comparable measures presented in accordance with IFRS.

We present Net Debt because we believe that it is useful to investors in that our management uses it to monitor and evaluate our indebtedness, net of cash and cash equivalents, and, in conjunction with Adjusted EBITDA, to monitor our leverage. We also believe that similar measures of indebtedness are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

We define Net Debt first by calculating the sum of the current and non-current portions of bonds and loans as shown on our consolidated statement of financial position, which is then adjusted to reflect (i) the use of prior 12-month average exchange rates for non-JPY debt outstanding at the beginning of the period and the use of relevant spot rates for new non-JPY debt incurred and existing non-JPY debt redeemed during the reporting period, which reflects the methodology our management uses to monitor our leverage, and (ii) a 50% equity credit applied to our aggregate principal amount of 500.0 billion hybrid (subordinated) bonds issued in June 2019 by S&P Global Rating Japan in recognition of the equity-like features of those bonds pursuant to such agency's ratings methodology. To calculate Net Debt, we deduct from this figure cash & cash equivalents, excluding cash temporarily held by Takeda on behalf of third parties related to vaccine operations and to the trade receivables sales program, and debt investments classified as Level 1 in the fair value hierarchy being recorded as Other Financial Assets.

The usefulness of Net Debt to investors has significant limitations including, but not limited to, (i) it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, including those in our industry, (ii) it does not reflect the amounts of interest payments to be paid on our indebtedness, (iii) it does not reflect any restrictions on our ability to prepay or redeem any of our indebtedness, (iv) it does not reflect any fees, costs or other expenses that we may incur in converting cash equivalents to cash, in converting cash from one currency into another or in moving cash within our consolidated group, (v) it applies to gross debt an adjustment for average foreign exchange rates which, although consistent with our financing agreements, does not reflect the actual rates at which we would be able to convert one currency into another and (vi) it reflects an equity credit due to the fact that the amounts of our subordinated bonds, although we believe it to be reasonable, do not affect the status of those instruments as indebtedness. Net Debt should not be considered in isolation and are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for bonds and loans or any other measure of indebtedness presented in accordance with IFRS.

The most directly comparable measures under IFRS for Net Debt is bonds and loans. Please refer to Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for a reconciliation to this measure.

FY2023 H1 Reported Results with CER % Change

(Billion JPY, except EPS) FY2022 H1 FY2023 H1 vs. PY (Million USD, except EPS) FY2023 H1 Convenience USD Translation AER CER Amount of Change % CHANGE % CHANGE Revenue 1,974.8 2,101.7 126.9 6.4% 1.4% 14,065 Cost of sales (598.3) (664.7) (66.4) (11.1)% (6.0)% (4,448) Gross profit 1,376.4 1,437.0 60.6 4.4% (0.5)% 9,617 Margin 69.7 % 68.4 % (1.3) pp (1.4) pp 68.4 % SG&A expenses (480.2) (501.1) (20.9) (4.3)% 0.8% (3,353) R&D expenses (297.8) (346.7) (48.9) (16.4)% (9.6)% (2,320) Amortization of intangible assets associated with products (240.8) (253.9) (13.1) (5.4)% 1.5% (1,699) Impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products (32.8) (115.8) (82.9) (252.5)% (226.2)% (775) Other operating income 13.5 9.9 (3.6) (26.7)% (27.6)% 66 Other operating expenses (83.4) (110.2) (26.9) (32.2)% (27.1)% (738) Operating profit 255.0 119.2 (135.7) (53.2)% (50.6)% 798 Margin 12.9 % 5.7 % (7.2) pp (6.6) pp 5.7 % Finance income 75.7 24.3 (51.4) (67.9)% (68.3)% 163 Finance expenses (109.3) (106.1) 3.2 2.9% 1.9% (710) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (1.4) 1.6 3.0 ― ― 11 Profit before tax 220.0 39.1 (181.0) (82.3)% (79.8)% 261 Income tax (expenses) benefit (53.3) 2.4 55.7 ― 86.0% 16 Net profit for the period 166.8 41.4 (125.3) (75.2)% (77.8)% 277 Non-controlling interests 0.0 (0.1) (0.1) ― ― (0) Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 166.8 41.4 (125.4) (75.2)% (77.8)% 277 Basic EPS (JPY or USD) 107.62 26.51 (81.12) (75.4)% (78.0)% 0.18 When comparing results to the same period of the previous fiscal year, the amount of change and percentage change based on Actual Exchange Rates are presented in "AER" (which is presented in accordance with IFRS) and percentage change based on Constant Exchange Rate (which is a non-IFRS measure) is presented in "CER". Please refer to A-1 Definition of Core Financial Measures, Constant Exchange Rate Change, Free Cash Flow, and U.S. Dollar Convenience Translations, for the definition of the "Constant Exchange Rate change". % change versus prior year is presented as positive when favorable to profits, and negative when unfavorable to profits.

FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Reported Results with CER % Change

(Billion JPY, except EPS) FY2022 Q2 (Jul-Sep) FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) vs. PY (Million USD, except EPS) FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Convenience USD Translation AER CER Amount of Change % CHANGE % CHANGE Revenue 1,002.3 1,043.1 40.8 4.1% (0.8)% 6,980 Cost of sales (305.4) (343.6) (38.1) (12.5)% (7.3)% (2,299) Gross profit 696.9 699.5 2.6 0.4% (4.3)% 4,681 Margin 69.5 % 67.1 % (2.5) pp (2.5) pp 67.1 % SG&A expenses (248.7) (253.0) (4.2) (1.7)% 3.4% (1,693) R&D expenses (154.1) (183.9) (29.8) (19.3)% (12.4)% (1,231) Amortization of intangible assets associated with products (123.8) (130.7) (6.9) (5.6)% 1.1% (875) Impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products (18.6) (109.5) (90.9) (489.0)% (444.0)% (733) Other operating income 8.0 5.7 (2.3) (29.1)% (31.4)% 38 Other operating expenses (55.2) (77.4) (22.2) (40.2)% (35.9)% (518) Operating profit 104.4 (49.3) (153.8) ― ― (330) Margin 10.4 % (4.7) % (15.2) pp (14.4) pp (4.7) % Finance income 14.8 9.4 (5.4) (36.7)% (25.7)% 63 Finance expenses (53.8) (58.1) (4.2) (7.8)% (16.1)% (389) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (0.9) 2.0 2.9 ― ― 14 Profit before tax 64.5 (96.0) (160.5) ― ― (642) Income tax (expenses) benefit (2.8) 48.0 50.8 ― ― 321 Net profit for the period 61.7 (48.0) (109.7) ― ― (321) Non-controlling interests 0.0 (0.1) (0.1) ― ― (0) Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 61.7 (48.0) (109.8) ― ― (321) Basic EPS (JPY or USD) 39.77 (30.68) (70.46) ― ― (0.21) When comparing results to the same period of the previous fiscal year, the amount of change and percentage change based on Actual Exchange Rates are presented in "AER" (which is presented in accordance with IFRS) and percentage change based on Constant Exchange Rate (which is a non-IFRS measure) is presented in "CER". Please refer to A-1 Definition of Core Financial Measures, Constant Exchange Rate Change, Free Cash Flow, and U.S. Dollar Convenience Translations, for the definition of the "Constant Exchange Rate change". % change versus prior year is presented as positive when favorable to profits, and negative when unfavorable to profits.

FY2023 H1 Core Results with CER % Change





(Billion JPY, except EPS) FY2022 H1 FY2023 H1 vs. PY (Million USD, except EPS) FY2023 H1 Convenience USD Translation AER CER Amount of Change % CHANGE % CHANGE Revenue 1,974.8 2,101.7 126.9 6.4% 1.4% 14,065 Cost of sales (571.6) (664.8) (93.3) (16.3)% (10.9)% (4,449) Gross profit 1,403.2 1,436.9 33.7 2.4% (2.4)% 9,616 Margin 71.1 % 68.4 % (2.7) pp (2.7) pp 68.4 % SG&A expenses (480.5) (501.4) (20.9) (4.3)% 0.8% (3,356) R&D expenses (297.5) (346.7) (49.2) (16.5)% (9.7)% (2,320) Operating profit 625.2 588.8 (36.4) (5.8)% (9.5)% 3,940 Margin 31.7 % 28.0 % (3.6) pp (3.4) pp 28.0 % Finance income 32.6 24.0 (8.6) (26.4)% (27.2)% 161 Finance expenses (100.8) (87.8) 13.0 12.9% 18.9% (588) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method 2.7 2.3 (0.4) (14.4)% (13.7)% 15 Profit before tax 559.6 527.2 (32.4) (5.8)% (8.8)% 3,528 Income tax (expenses) benefit (112.9) (119.4) (6.6) (5.8)% (11.0)% (799) Net profit for the period 446.7 407.8 (38.9) (8.7)% (13.8)% 2,729 Non-controlling interests 0.0 (0.1) (0.1) ― ― (0) Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 446.7 407.7 (39.0) (8.7)% (13.8)% 2,728 Basic EPS (JPY or USD) 288 261 (27) (9.4)% (14.4)% 1.75 When comparing results to the same period of the previous fiscal year, the amount of change and percentage change based on Actual Exchange Rates are presented in "AER" (which is presented in accordance with IFRS) and percentage change based on Constant Exchange Rate (which is a non-IFRS measure) is presented in "CER". Please refer to A-1 Definition of Core Financial Measures, Constant Exchange Rate Change, Free Cash Flow, and U.S. Dollar Convenience Translations, for the definition of the "Constant Exchange Rate change". % change versus prior year is presented as positive when favorable to profits, and negative when unfavorable to profits.

FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Core Results with CER % Change





(Billion JPY, except EPS) FY2022 Q2 (Jul-Sep) FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) vs. PY (Million USD, except EPS) FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Convenience USD Translation AER CER Amount of Change % CHANGE % CHANGE Revenue 1,002.3 1,043.1 40.8 4.1% (0.8)% 6,980 Cost of sales (293.3) (343.6) (50.3) (17.1)% (11.7)% (2,299) Gross profit 709.0 699.5 (9.5) (1.3)% (5.9)% 4,681 Margin 70.7 % 67.1 % (3.7) pp (3.7) pp 67.1 % SG&A expenses (248.8) (253.1) (4.3) (1.7)% 3.3% (1,694) R&D expenses (154.0) (183.9) (29.9) (19.4)% (12.6)% (1,231) Operating profit 306.1 262.4 (43.7) (14.3)% (17.3)% 1,756 Margin 30.5 % 25.2 % (5.4) pp (5.1) pp 25.2 % Finance income 8.9 9.2 0.3 3.2% 21.6% 61 Finance expenses (50.0) (44.5) 5.6 11.1% 12.7% (298) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method 1.7 1.5 (0.2) (11.6)% (11.1)% 10 Profit before tax 266.7 228.7 (38.0) (14.3)% (16.8)% 1,530 Income tax (expenses) benefit (44.2) (54.3) (10.1) (22.9)% (42.9)% (363) Net profit for the period 222.5 174.4 (48.2) (21.6)% (28.6)% 1,167 Non-controlling interests 0.0 (0.1) (0.1) ― ― (0) Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 222.5 174.3 (48.2) (21.7)% (28.6)% 1,167 Basic EPS (JPY or USD) 143 111 (32) (22.3)% (29.2)% 0.75 When comparing results to the same period of the previous fiscal year, the amount of change and percentage change based on Actual Exchange Rates are presented in "AER" (which is presented in accordance with IFRS) and percentage change based on Constant Exchange Rate (which is a non-IFRS measure) is presented in "CER". Please refer to A-1 Definition of Core Financial Measures, Constant Exchange Rate Change, Free Cash Flow, and U.S. Dollar Convenience Translations, for the definition of the "Constant Exchange Rate change". % change versus prior year is presented as positive when favorable to profits, and negative when unfavorable to profits.

FY2023 H1 Reconciliation from Reported to Core





(Billion JPY, except EPS and number of shares) REPORTED REPORTED TO CORE ADJUSTMENTS CORE Amortization of

intangible

assets Impairment of

intangible

assets Other

operating income/

expenses Others Revenue 2,101.7 2,101.7 Cost of sales (664.7) (0.1) (664.8) Gross profit 1,437.0 (0.1) 1,436.9 SG&A expenses (501.1) (0.3) (501.4) R&D expenses (346.7) 0.0 (346.7) Amortization of intangible assets associated with products (253.9) 253.9 - Impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products (115.8) 115.8 - Other operating income 9.9 (9.9) - Other operating expenses (110.2) 110.2 - Operating profit 119.2 253.9 115.8 100.4 (0.5) 588.8 Margin 5.7 % 28.0% Finance income and (expenses), net (81.8) 18.0 (63.8) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method 1.6 0.7 2.3 Profit before tax 39.1 253.9 115.8 100.4 18.1 527.2 Income tax (expenses) benefit 2.4 (54.1) (25.6) (16.5) (25.6) (119.4) Non-controlling interests (0.1) (0.1) Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 41.4 199.8 90.1 83.8 (7.5) 407.7 EPS (JPY) 27 261 Number of shares (millions) 1,561 1,561

FY2023 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Reconciliation from Reported to Core





(Billion JPY, except EPS and number of shares) REPORTED REPORTED TO CORE ADJUSTMENTS CORE Amortization of

intangible

assets Impairment of

intangible

assets Other

operating income/

expenses Others Revenue 1,043.1 1,043.1 Cost of sales (343.6) (0.0) (343.6) Gross profit 699.5 (0.0) 699.5 SG&A expenses (253.0) (0.2) (253.1) R&D expenses (183.9) 0.0 (183.9) Amortization of intangible assets associated with products (130.7) 130.7 - Impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products (109.5) 109.5 - Other operating income 5.6 (5.6) - Other operating expenses (77.3) 77.3 - Operating profit (49.3) 130.7 109.5 71.7 (0.2) 262.4 Margin (4.7) % 25.2% Finance income and (expenses), net (48.7) 13.4 (35.3) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method 2.0 (0.5) 1.5 Profit before tax (96.0) 130.7 109.5 71.7 12.7 228.7 Income tax (expenses) benefit 48.0 (27.8) (24.3) (10.1) (40.1) (54.3) Non-controlling interests (0.1) (0.1) Net profit attributable to owners of the Company (48.0) 102.9 85.3 61.6 (27.4) 174.3 EPS (JPY) (31) 111 Number of shares (millions) 1,565 1,565

FY2022 H1 Reconciliation from Reported to Core





(Billion JPY, except EPS and number of shares) REPORTED REPORTED TO CORE ADJUSTMENTS CORE Amortization of

intangible

assets Impairment of

intangible

assets Other

operating income/

expenses Others Revenue 1,974.8 1,974.8 Cost of sales (598.3) 26.8 (571.6) Gross profit 1,376.4 26.8 1,403.2 SG&A expenses (480.2) (0.3) (480.5) R&D expenses (297.8) 0.3 (297.5) Amortization of intangible assets associated with products (240.8) 240.8 - Impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products (32.8) 32.8 - Other operating income 13.5 (13.5) - Other operating expenses (83.4) 83.4 - Operating profit 255.0 240.8 32.8 69.9 26.7 625.2 Margin 12.9 % 31.7% Finance income and (expenses), net (33.6) (34.7) (68.3) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (1.4) 4.0 2.7 Profit before tax 220.0 240.8 32.8 69.9 (4.0) 559.6 Income tax (expenses) benefit (53.3) (51.5) (7.0) (13.1) 12.0 (112.9) Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.0 Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 166.8 189.3 25.8 56.8 8.0 446.7 EPS (JPY) 108 288 Number of shares (millions) 1,549 1,549





FY2022 Q2 (Jul-Sep) Reconciliation from Reported to Core





(Billion JPY, except EPS and number of shares) REPORTED REPORTED TO CORE ADJUSTMENTS CORE Amortization of

intangible

assets Impairment of

intangible

assets Other

operating income/

expenses Others Revenue 1,002.3 1,002.3 Cost of sales (305.4) 12.1 (293.3) Gross profit 696.9 12.1 709.0 SG&A expenses (248.7) (0.1) (248.8) R&D expenses (154.1) 0.2 (154.0) Amortization of intangible assets associated with products (123.8) 123.8 - Impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products (18.6) 18.6 - Other operating income 8.0 (8.0) - Other operating expenses (55.2) 55.2 - Operating profit 104.4 123.8 18.6 47.2 12.1 306.1 Margin 10.4 % 30.5% Finance income and (expenses), net (39.0) (2.1) (41.1) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (0.9) 2.6 1.7 Profit before tax 64.5 123.8 18.6 47.2 12.6 266.7 Income tax (expenses) benefit (2.8) (26.5) (3.9) (9.1) (1.9) (44.2) Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.0 Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 61.7 97.3 14.7 38.0 10.7 222.5 EPS (JPY) 40 143 Number of shares (millions) 1,552 1,552





FY2023 H1 Free Cash Flow (Billion JPY) FY2022 H1 FY2023 H1 vs. PY (Million USD)

FY2023 H1

Convenience USD Translation Net profit 166.8 41.4 (125.3) (75.2) % 277 Depreciation, amortization and impairment loss 362.1 480.9 118.8 3,218 Decrease (increase) in trade working capital (159.0) (200.7) (41.7) (1,343) Income taxes paid (115.4) (129.0) (13.6) (864) Tax refunds and interest on tax refunds received 6.2 10.1 3.9 68 Other 44.6 88.6 44.0 593 Net cash from operating activities (Operating Cash Flow) 305.2 291.3 (13.9) (4.6) % 1,949 Adjustment for cash temporarily held by Takeda on behalf of third parties*1 116.8 (30.2) (147.1) (202) Acquisition of PP&E (71.4) (83.8) (12.4) (561) Proceeds from sales of PP&E 0.1 8.3 8.2 56 Acquisition of intangible assets (67.6) (255.5) (187.9) (1,710) Acquisition of investments (4.7) (2.3) 2.4 (15) Proceeds from sales and redemption of investments 18.4 0.6 (17.8) 4 Proceeds from sales of business, net of cash and cash equivalents divested - 0.4 0.4 2 Free Cash Flow 296.9 (71.1) (368.0) - (476) *1 Adjustment refers to changes in cash balance that is temporarily held by Takeda on behalf of third parties related to vaccine operations and the trade receivables sales program.

FY2023 H1 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA NET DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (Billion JPY) FY2023

H1 (Billion JPY) FY2022

H1 FY2023

H1 vs. PY Cash & cash equivalents and Level 1 debt investments*1 162.0 Net cash from operating activities 305.2 291.3 (13.9) (4.6) % Book value debt on consolidated statements of financial position (4,679.2) Acquisition of PP&E (71.4) (83.8) Hybrid bond 50% equity credit 250.0 Proceeds from sales of PP&E 0.1 8.3 FX adjustment*2 216.7 Acquisition of intangible assets (67.6) (255.5) Gross debt*3 (4,212.5) Acquisition of investments (4.7) (2.3) Net cash (debt) (4,050.5) Proceeds from sales and redemption of investments 18.4 0.6 Proceeds from sales of business, net of cash and cash equivalents divested - 0.4 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio 2.9x Net increase in short-term loans and commercial papers - 110.0 Proceeds from long-term loans - 100.0 Adjusted EBITDA 1,406.2 Repayment of long-term loans (0.1) (100.2) Repayment of bonds (26.8) (145.9) Proceeds from the settlement of cross currency interest rate swaps related to bonds - 60.1 Purchase of treasury shares (26.9) (2.3) Interest paid (52.7) (49.7) Dividends paid (140.0) (139.8) Others (17.8) (25.5) Net increase (decrease) in cash (84.3) (234.2) (150.0) (177.9) % *1 Represents cash & cash equivalents, excluding cash temporarily held by Takeda on behalf of third parties related to vaccine operations and to the trade receivables sales program, and debt investments classified as Level 1 in the fair value hierarchy being recorded as Other Financial Assets. For the calculation of net debt, starting from the quarter ended June 30, 2023, debt investments classified as Level 1 in the fair value hierarchy being recorded as Other Financial Assets are included in the items deducted from gross debt. Had the same methodology been used for the calculation of net debt as of March 31, 2023 and prior periods, net debt would have remained unchanged.

*2 FX adjustment refers to change from month-end rate to average rate used for non-JPY debt calculation outstanding at the beginning of the period to match with adjusted EBITDA (which is calculated based on average rates). New non-JPY debt incurred and existing non-JPY debt redeemed during the reporting period are translated to JPY at relevant spot rates as of the relevant date. *3 Bonds and loans of current and non-current liabilities. JPY 250.0 billion reduction in debt due to JPY 500.0 billion hybrid bond issuance in June 2019, given that the hybrid bond qualifies for 50% equity credit for leverage purposes. Includes non-cash adjustments related to debt amortization and FX impact.

FY2022 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA NET DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (Billion JPY) FY2022 (Billion JPY) FY2021 FY2022 vs. PY Cash and cash equivalents*1 407.7 Net cash from operating activities 1,123.1 977.2 (145.9) (13.0) % Book value debt on consolidated statements of financial position (4,382.3) Acquisition of PP&E (123.3) (140.7) Hybrid bond 50% equity credit 250.0 Proceeds from sales of PP&E 1.8 1.0 FX adjustment*2 8.5 Acquisition of intangible assets (62.8) (493.0) Gross debt*3 (4,123.9) Acquisition of investments (8.3) (10.2) Net cash (debt) (3,716.1) Proceeds from sales and redemption of investments 16.9 22.3 Acquisition of business, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (49.7) - Upfront payment related to the acquisition of TAK-279*4 400.4 Proceeds from sales of business, net of cash and cash equivalents divested 28.2 8.0 Net cash (debt) excluding upfront payment related to the acquisition of TAK-279 (3,315.7) Net decrease in short-term loans and commercial papers (0.0) 40.0 Proceeds from long-term loans - 75.0 Repayment of long-term loans (414.1) (75.2) Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio 2.6 x Proceeds from issuance of bonds 249.3 - Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio excluding upfront payment related to the acquisition of TAK-279 2.3 x Repayment of bonds (396.0) (281.5) Purchase of treasury shares (77.5) (26.9) Interest paid (108.2) (108.6) Adjusted EBITDA 1,421.8 Dividends paid (283.7) (279.4) Others (41.1) (47.0) Net increase (decrease) in cash (145.3) (339.1) (193.8) (133.4) % *1 Includes short-term investments which mature or become due within one year from the reporting date and excludes cash temporarily held by Takeda on behalf of third parties related to vaccine operations and the trade receivables sales program. *2 FX adjustment refers to change from month-end rate to average rate used for non-JPY debt calculation outstanding at the beginning of the period to match with adjusted EBITDA (which is calculated based on average rates). New non-JPY debt incurred and existing non-JPY debt redeemed during the reporting period are translated to JPY at relevant spot rates as of the relevant date. *3 Bonds and loans of current and non-current liabilities. JPY 250.0 billion reduction in debt due to JPY 500.0 billion hybrid bond issuance in June 2019, given that the hybrid bond qualifies for 50% equity credit for leverage purposes. Includes non-cash adjustments related to debt amortization and FX impact. *4 This represents the portion of the USD 4.0 billion upfront payment related to the acquisition of TAK-279 paid in February 2023 (such portion totaling USD 3.0 billion), converted to JPY using the Japanese yen - U.S. dollar exchange rate of 133.48, which is applicable to translation of foreign currency denominated cash as of March 31, 2023.

FY2023 H1 Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA Bridge (Billion JPY) FY2022

H1 FY2023

H1 vs. PY Net profit 166.8 41.4 (125.3) (75.2) % Income tax expenses 53.3 (2.4) Depreciation and amortization 326.1 354.2 Interest expense, net 57.5 54.0 EBITDA 603.7 447.2 (156.5) (25.9) % Impairment losses 36.0 126.7 Other operating expense (income), net, excluding depreciation and amortization and other miscellaneous expenses (non-cash item) 65.4 89.6 Finance expense (income), net, excluding interest income and expense, net (24.0) 27.8 Share of loss on investments accounted for under the equity method 1.4 (1.6) Other adjustments: 55.5 32.5 Non-core expense related to COVID-19 5.6 - Impact on profit related to fair value step up of inventory in Shire acquisition 21.9 - Other costs*1 28.0 32.5 Adjusted EBITDA 737.9 722.2 (15.6) (2.1) % *1 Includes adjustments for non-cash equity-based compensation expense and other one time non-cash expense.

FY2023 H1 Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA LTM Bridge (Billion JPY) FY2022

Full Year

(Apr - Mar) FY2022

H1

(Apr - Sep) FY2023

H1

(Apr - Sep) FY2023 H1 LTM*1 (Oct - Sep) Net profit 317.0 166.8 41.4 191.7 Income tax expenses 58.1 53.3 (2.4) 2.4 Depreciation and amortization 664.4 326.1 354.2 692.5 Interest expense, net 111.5 57.5 54.0 107.9 EBITDA 1,151.0 603.7 447.2 994.5 Impairment losses 64.4 36.0 126.7 155.1 Other operating expense (income), net, excluding depreciation and amortization and other miscellaneous expenses (non-cash item) 109.0 65.4 89.6 133.3 Finance expense (income), net, excluding interest income and expense, net (4.7) (24.0) 27.8 47.1 Share of loss on investments accounted for under the equity method 8.6 1.4 (1.6) 5.7 Other adjustments: 93.5 55.5 32.5 70.5 Non-core expense related to COVID-19 9.9 5.6 - 4.3 Impact on profit related to fair value step up of inventory in Shire acquisition 24.9 21.9 - 3.0 Other costs*2 58.7 28.0 32.5 63.1 Adjusted EBITDA 1,421.8 737.9 722.2 1,406.2 *1 LTM represents Last Twelve Months (October 2022 - September 2023). Calculated by subtracting FY2022 H1 from FY2022 Full Year and adding FY2023 H1. *2 Includes adjustments for non-cash equity-based compensation expense and other one time non-cash expense.

FY2023 H1 CAPEX, Depreciation and Amortization and Impairment Losses

(Billion JPY) FY2022 H1 FY2023 H1 vs. PY FY2023 Revised Forecast (October 26, 2023) Capital expenditures*1 139.0 339.3 200.3 144.1% 480.0 - 530.0*3 Tangible assets 71.4 83.8 12.4 17.3% Intangible assets 67.6 255.5 187.9 278.1% Depreciation and amortization 326.1 354.2 28.1 8.6% 680.0 Depreciation of tangible assets*2 (A) 73.4 84.8 11.4 15.5% Amortization of intangible assets (B) 252.7 269.4 16.7 6.6% Of which Amortization associated with products (C) 240.8 253.9 13.1 5.4% 500.0 Of which Amortization excluding intangible assets

associated with products (D) 11.9 15.5 3.6 30.2% Depreciation and amortization (excluding

intangible assets associated with products) (A)+(D) 85.3 100.3 15.0 17.6% 180.0 Impairment losses 36.0 126.7 90.8 252.4% Impairment losses associated with products 32.8 115.8 82.9 252.5% 120.0 Amortization and impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products 273.6 369.7 96.0 35.1% 620.0 *1 Cash flow base *2 Including depreciation of investment properties *3 FY2023 Revised Forecast reflects expenditures related to the acquisition of TAK-279 from Nimbus (JPY 134.1 billion) and in-licensing of fruquintinib from HUTCHMED (JPY 55.1 billion).

FY2023 Full Year Detailed Forecast

(BN JPY) FY2023

Original Forecast

(May 11, 2023) FY2023

Revised Forecast

(October 26, 2023) vs. Original Forecast Reason for Variances REPORTED Revenue 3,840.0 3,980.0 140.0 3.6 % Predominantly due to change in FX rate assumptions R&D expenses (643.0) (680.0) (37.0) (5.8) % Updated for FX Amortization of intangible assets

associated with products (480.0) (500.0) (20.0) (4.2) % Updated for FX Impairment losses on intangible assets

associated with products (50.0) (120.0) (70.0) (140.0) % Revised to reflect impairment losses already booked in H1 (e.g. ALOFISEL, EXKIVITY) Other operating income 14.0 14.0 - - % Other operating expenses (150.0) (180.0) (30.0) (20.0) % Revised to include provisions booked in H1 that were not in the original forecast Operating profit 349.0 225.0 (124.0) (35.5) % Predominantly due to impairment and provisions listed above; also updated for FX Finance income (expenses), net (165.0) (157.0) 8.0 4.8 % Profit before tax 185.0 70.0 (115.0) (62.2) % Reflects items impacting Reported Operating Profit Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 142.0 93.0 (49.0) (34.5) % Updated tax rate assumption, reflects JPY 63.5B tax expense reduction booked in H1 Basic EPS (JPY) 91 59 (31) (34.5) % Core Revenue*1 3,840.0 3,980.0 140.0 3.6 % Predominantly due to change in FX rate assumptions Core Operating Profit*1 1,015.0 1,015.0 - - % Core EPS (JPY) 434 447 13 3.1 % Updated core tax rate assumption Free cash flow 400.0 to 500.0 400.0 to 500.0 FY2023 Revised Forecast reflects expenditures related to the acquisition of TAK-279 from Nimbus (JPY 134.1 BN) and in-licensing of fruquintinib from HUTCHMED (JPY 55.1 BN) CAPEX (cash flow base) (480.0) to (530.0) (480.0) to (530.0) Depreciation and amortization

(excl. intangible assets associated with products) (170.0) (180.0) (10.0) (5.9) % Updated for FX Cash tax rate on adjusted EBITDA (excl. divestitures) Mid-to-high teen % Mid-to-high teen % USD/JPY 131 137 6 4.6 % EUR/JPY 141 145 4 2.8 %

*1 Please refer to A-1 Definition of Core Financial Measures, Constant Exchange Rate Change, Free Cash Flow, and U.S. Dollar Convenience Translations, for the definition and A-18 FY2023 Full Year Reconciliation from Reported Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit Forecast, for reconciliation.

FY2023 Full Year Reconciliation from Reported Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit Forecast





(Billion JPY) REPORTED REPORTED TO CORE ADJUSTMENTS CORE Amortization of

intangible

assets Impairment of

intangible

assets Other

operating

income

(expenses) Others Revenue 3,980.0 3,980.0 Cost of sales Gross Profit SG&A and R&D expenses 4.0 Amortization of intangible assets

associated with products (500.0) 500.0 - Impairment losses on intangible assets associated with products (120.0) 120.0 - Other operating income 14.0 (14.0) - Other operating expenses (180.0) 180.0 - Operating profit 225.0 500.0 120.0 166.0 4.0 1,015.0

FY2023 Full Year FX Rates Assumptions and Currency Sensitivity





Average Exchange Rates vs. JPY Impact of depreciation of yen from October 2023 to March 2024 (100 million JPY) FY2022 H1

Actual

(Apr-Sep) FY2023 H1

Actual

(Apr-Sep) FY2023

Assumption

(Apr-Mar) Revenue

(IFRS) Operating

Profit

(IFRS) Net Profit

(IFRS) Core

Operating

Profit

(non-IFRS) USD 131 140 137 1% depreciation 95.2 3.5 (0.5) 24.8 1 yen depreciation 69.5 2.6 (0.4) 18.1 EUR 138 153 145 1% depreciation 27.4 (18.8) (15.3) (14.3) 1 yen depreciation 18.9 (12.9) (10.5) (9.9) RUB 2.1 1.6 1.6 1% depreciation 2.1 1.1 0.9 1.3 CNY 19.7 19.8 19.8 9.9 5.8 4.4 5.8 BRL 26.3 28.5 28.5 5.4 3.3 2.5 3.3





Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, "report" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this report. This report (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this report. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This report is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.





The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this report, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.





The product names appearing in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by Takeda, or their respective owners.





Forward-Looking Statements

This report and any materials distributed in connection with this report may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); the extent to which our internal energy conservation measures and future advancements in renewable energy or low carbon energy technology will enable us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions; and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this report may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results.





Financial Information and Certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Takeda's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").





This report and materials distributed in connection with this report include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, such as Core Revenue, Core Operating Profit, Core Net Profit, Core EPS, Constant Exchange Rate ("CER") change, Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Takeda's management evaluates results and makes operating and investment decisions using both IFRS and non-IFRS measures included in this presentation. These non-IFRS measures exclude certain income, cost and cash flow items which are included in, or are calculated differently from, the most closely comparable measures presented in accordance with IFRS. By including these non-IFRS measures, management intends to provide investors with additional information to further analyze Takeda's performance and core results, including when controlling for the effect of fluctuations in exchange rates. Takeda's non-IFRS measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS and such non-IFRS measures should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (which we sometimes refer to as "reported" measures). Investors are encouraged to review the definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measures.





Medical information

This report contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

