Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Takeda Pharmaceutical : Moderna and Takeda's Response to the Incidents Announced by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) associated with the Announced Suspension of Use of Specific Lots of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan (Form 6-K)

08/30/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Moderna and Takeda's Response to the Incidents Announced by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) associated with the Announced Suspension of Use of Specific Lots of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan

Osaka, JAPAN, August 28, 2021 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ('Takeda') and Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA) ('Moderna') announced today the deaths of two individuals who both recently received the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Intramuscular Injection in Japan. At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection. Please see the attached statement for details.

###

Media Contacts:
Japanese Media
Tsuyoshi Tada
tsuyoshi.tada@takeda.com
+81 (0) 3-3278-2093
Media outside Japan
Matthew Henson
matthew.henson@takeda.com
+1 917-930-7147


Joint Statement

Moderna and Takeda's Response to the Incidents Announced by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) associated with the Announced Suspension of Use of Specific Lots of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan

Osaka, JAPAN, and Cambridge, Mass, August 28, 2021 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) and Moderna (Nasdaq:MRNA) were notified on August 28 JST, of the deaths of two individuals who both recently received the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Intramuscular Injection in Japan. This is a tragic event, and the loss of life is something that we take very seriously. We offer our sincerest condolences to their loved ones.

At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection.

Takeda, the authorized distributor, and Moderna, the manufacturer, are working with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) to investigate the two deaths. The investigation is being conducted with the greatest sense of urgency, transparency and integrity and is of the highest priority. Takeda and Moderna will keep the public informed as we learn more.

On August 26 JST, Takeda announced the decision to suspend the use of three lots of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan in alignment with MHLW following reports from vaccination sites of a foreign substance found in vials. The complaints that prompted the suspension were isolated to one specific lot, but a total of three lots manufactured in the same series were included in the suspension by MHLW out of an abundance of caution. To date, we have no product quality complaints related to particulate matter in the lot related to the unfortunate passing of the two individuals.

Takeda has requested that Moderna and Moderna's European contract manufacturing organization, urgently conduct a thorough investigation to determine the nature of the foreign substance. We are aware of unofficial reports that have provided initial indication of the type of particle matter in the vials. These reports are inconclusive and it is important to rely on a formal investigation before determining the precise nature of the particle. Moderna is in the process of conducting that investigation and the vials have been sent to a qualified lab for analysis and initial findings will be available early next week.


To date, more than 200 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to more than 110 million individuals in 45 countries, representing a critical component of the global fight against COVID-19.

For additional updates and resources about the COVID-19 vaccine program in Japan please go to the official COVID-19 information center.

For Takeda Media Inquiries:

Japan
Tsuyoshi Tada
Tsuyoshi.Tada@Takeda.com
+81-90-4924-9360

Tatsuhiro Kanoo
tatsuhiro.kanoo@takeda.com
+81-90-2198-5068

US
Matthew Henson
917-930-7147
matthew.henson@takeda.com

For Moderna Media Inquiries:

Colleen Hussey
617-335-1374
Colleen.Hussey@modernatx.com


Disclaimer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
06:12aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Moderna and Takeda's Response to the Incidents Announced..
PU
05:32aWhat we know about Japan's contaminated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supplies
RE
05:14aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Moderna and Takeda's Response to the Incidents Announced..
PU
03:16aWhat we know about Japan's contaminated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supplies
RE
03:08aJapan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots suspende..
RE
02:47aMODERNA : Japan's Gunma Prefecture Suspends One Lot Of Moderna's COVID-19 Jab Ov..
MT
08/29Japan's Gunma prefecture reports contaminant in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
RE
08/28Okinawa finds contaminants in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines- NHK
RE
08/28Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
RE
08/28MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan g..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 375 B 30 723 M 30 723 M
Net income 2022 257 B 2 344 M 2 344 M
Net Debt 2022 3 191 B 29 054 M 29 054 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 4,93%
Capitalization 5 737 B 52 185 M 52 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 47 099
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3 648,00 JPY
Average target price 4 884,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew S. Plump Director, Research & Development President
Michael E. Mendelsohn Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Mwana Lugogo Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED-2.85%52 185
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.88%455 235
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.54%350 247
PFIZER, INC.26.60%261 272
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY53.84%235 484
NOVO NORDISK A/S51.18%234 129