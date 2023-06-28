TRANSLATION: Please note that the following is an English translation of the original Japanese version, prepared only for the convenience of shareholders residing outside Japan. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
June 28, 2023
To Our Shareholders
Christophe Weber
President and Representative Director
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
1-1, Doshomachi 4-chome
Chuo-ku, Osaka 540-8645, Japan
Notice of Resolutions at the 147th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Dear Shareholders:
We hereby report as follows on the matters reported on and the resolutions made at the 147th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held today.
Matters reported on:
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Unconsolidated Financial Statements for the 146th fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
- Audit Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 146th fiscal year by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
The contents of these documents were reported.
Matters resolved:
First Proposal: Appropriation of Surplus
This item was approved as originally proposed. (The year-end dividend is 90 yen (JPY90.00) per share.)
Second Proposal: Election of Eleven (11) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
As proposed, Christophe Weber, Andrew Plump, Costa Saroukos, Masami Iijima, Olivier Bohuon, Jean-Luc Butel, Ian Clark, Steven Gillis, John Maraganore and Michel Orsinger were re-elected, Miki Tsusaka was newly elected, and all eleven (11) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members assumed their respective offices.
Masami Iijima, Olivier Bohuon, Jean-Luc Butel, Ian Clark, Steven Gillis, John Maraganore, Michel Orsinger and Miki Tsusaka are External Directors defined in Article 2, item 15 of the Companies Act.
1
Third Proposal: Payment of Bonuses to Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
It was proposed and approved that the amount within 400 million yen in total be paid to the three (3) Directors (excluding Directors residing overseas and External Directors) in office as of the end of this fiscal year.
End of Document
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2023 07:04:04 UTC.