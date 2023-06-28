TRANSLATION: Please note that the following is an English translation of the original Japanese version, prepared only for the convenience of shareholders residing outside Japan. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

June 28, 2023

To Our Shareholders

Christophe Weber

President and Representative Director

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

1-1, Doshomachi 4-chome

Chuo-ku, Osaka 540-8645, Japan

Notice of Resolutions at the 147th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

We hereby report as follows on the matters reported on and the resolutions made at the 147th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held today.

Matters reported on:

Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Unconsolidated Financial Statements for the 146th fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Audit Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 146th fiscal year by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee

The contents of these documents were reported.

Matters resolved:

First Proposal: Appropriation of Surplus

This item was approved as originally proposed. (The year-end dividend is 90 yen (JPY90.00) per share.)

Second Proposal: Election of Eleven (11) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

As proposed, Christophe Weber, Andrew Plump, Costa Saroukos, Masami Iijima, Olivier Bohuon, Jean-Luc Butel, Ian Clark, Steven Gillis, John Maraganore and Michel Orsinger were re-elected, Miki Tsusaka was newly elected, and all eleven (11) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members assumed their respective offices.

Masami Iijima, Olivier Bohuon, Jean-Luc Butel, Ian Clark, Steven Gillis, John Maraganore, Michel Orsinger and Miki Tsusaka are External Directors defined in Article 2, item 15 of the Companies Act.