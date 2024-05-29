Please note that the following is an English translation of the original Japanese version, prepared only for the convenience of shareholders residing outside Japan. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED ("TAKEDA") HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES WITH RESPECT TO THIS TRANSLATION, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED INCLUDING, BUT WITHOUT LIMITATION TO, ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES WITH RESPECT TO ACCURACY, RELIABILITY OR COMPLETENESS OF THIS TRANSLATION. IN NO EVENT SHALL TAKEDA BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND OR NATURE INCLUDING, BUT WITHOUT LIMITATION TO, DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, CONSEQUENTIAL OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES ARISING FROM OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS TRANSLATION. Other items which are provided electronically 1. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………1 2. Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Statements ………………………………22 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (the "Company") - 1 -

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements [Notes for Items that Form the Basis of Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements] 1.Accounting Standards of Consolidated Financial Statements The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), in compliance with Article 120, Paragraph 1 of the Regulation on Corporate Accounting. In compliance with the second sentence of the same paragraph, certain disclosures required under IFRS are omitted. 2.Scope of Consolidation (1) Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 169 Names of major consolidated subsidiaries: Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., Dyax Corp., Baxalta US Inc., Biolife Plasma Services LP, Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Inc., Takeda Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, Takeda GmbH, Shire Pharmaceuticals International Unlimited Company, Shire Ireland Finance Trading Limited, Takeda Canada Inc., Takeda (China) International Trading Co., Ltd. Increase and decrease of consolidated subsidiaries:

Increase : 5 (due to acquisitions and establishment) Decrease : 16 (due to merger, liquidation and divestiture) 3.Application of the Equity Method Number of associates accounted for using the equity method: 16 Increase and decrease of associates accounted for using the equity method: Increase : 4 (mainly due to a change in the ownership ratio) Decrease : 5 (mainly due to a change in the ownership ratio) 4.Material Accounting Policies (1) Valuation Standards and Methods for Major Assets (excluding Financial Instruments) 1) Property, Plant and Equipment Property, plant and equipment are measured using the cost model and is stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss. Acquisition cost includes mainly the costs directly attributable to the acquisition and the initial estimated dismantlement, removal, and restoration costs associated with the asset. 2) Goodwill Goodwill arising from business combinations is stated at its cost less accumulated impairment losses. Goodwill is not amortized. Goodwill is allocated to cash-generating units or groups of cash-generating units based on expected synergies and tested for impairment annually and whenever there is any indication of impairment. Impairment losses on goodwill are recognized in the consolidated statements of profit or loss and no subsequent reversal will be made. 3) Intangible Assets Intangible assets are measured by using the cost model and are stated at cost less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses. Takeda enters into collaboration and in-license agreements with third parties for products and compounds for research and development projects. Payments for collaboration agreements generally take the form of subsequent development milestone payments. Payments for in-license agreements generally take the form of up-front payments and subsequent development milestone payments. Up-front payments for in-license agreements are capitalized upon commencement of the in-license agreements, and development milestone payments are capitalized when the milestone is achieved. - 2 -

If and when Takeda obtains approval for the commercial application of a product in development, the related in-process research and development assets will be reclassified to intangible assets associated with marketed products and amortized over its estimated useful life from marketing approval. 4) Impairment of Non-financial Assets Takeda assesses whether there is any indication of impairment for non-financial assets at the end of each reporting period, excluding inventories, deferred tax assets, assets held for sale, and assets arising from employee benefits. If any such indication exists, or in cases in which an impairment test is required to be performed each year, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated. In cases in which the recoverable amount cannot be estimated for each asset, they are estimated at the cash-generating unit level. The recoverable amount of an asset or a cash-generating unit is determined at the higher of its fair value less cost of disposal, or its value in use. In determining the value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a discount rate that reflects the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. If the carrying amount of the asset or cash-generating unit exceeds the recoverable amount, impairment loss is recognized in profit or loss and the carrying amount is reduced to the recoverable amount. An asset or a cash-generating unit other than goodwill, for which impairment losses were recognized in prior years, is assessed at the end of the reporting period to determine whether there is any indication that the impairment loss recognized in prior periods may no longer exist or may have decreased. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset or cash-generating unit is estimated. In cases in which the recoverable amount exceeds the carrying amount of the asset or cash-generating unit, the impairment loss is reversed up to the lower of the estimated recoverable amount or the carrying amount that would have been determined if no impairment loss had been recognized in prior years. The reversal of impairment loss is immediately recognized in profit or loss. 5) Inventories Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventories is determined mainly using the weighted-average cost formula. The cost of inventories includes purchase costs, costs of conversion, and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to the present location and condition. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. Depreciation and Amortization Methods of Assets Property, Plant and Equipment Except for assets that are not subject to depreciation, such as land and construction in progress, assets are depreciated mainly using the straight-line method over the estimated useful life of the asset. Right-of- use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method over the shorter of the lease term or the estimated useful life unless it is reasonably certain that Takeda will obtain ownership by the end of the lease term. The depreciation of these assets begins when they are available for use. The estimated useful life of major asset items is as follows: Buildings and structures 3 to 50 years Machinery and vehicles 2 to 20 years Tools, furniture and fixtures 2 to 20 years 2) Intangible Assets An intangible asset associated with a product (an intangible asset associated with a marketed product) is amortized on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life, which is based on expected patent life, and/or other factors depending on the expected economic benefits of the asset, ranging from 3 to 20 years. Software is amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected useful life. The useful life used for this purpose is 3 to 10 years. Valuation Standards and Methods for Financial Instruments Financial Assets Initial Recognition and Measurement Investments in debt instruments measured at amortized cost: Assets such as trade and other receivables that are held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows and whose contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding are measured at amortized cost. Trade receivables are initially recognized at their invoiced amounts,

3 -



including any related sales taxes less adjustments for estimated deductions such as impairment loss allowance and cash discounts. Investments in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI"): Assets that are held within a business model objective whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets whose contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding are measured at FVTOCI.

Investments in debt Instruments measured at fair value through net profit or loss ("FVTPL"): Assets that do not meet the criteria for amortized cost or FVTOCI are measured at FVTPL.

Equity instruments measured at FVTOCI: On initial recognition, Takeda makes an irrevocable FVTOCI election (on an instrument-by-instrument basis) to present the subsequent changes in the fair value of equity instruments in other comprehensive income for certain equity instruments held for the long term for strategic purposes. At the reporting date, Takeda designates all of its equity instruments as financial assets measured at FVTOCI.

instrument-by-instrument basis) to present the subsequent changes in the fair value of equity instruments in other comprehensive income At the reporting date, Takeda designates all of its equity instruments as financial assets measured at FVTOCI. Subsequent Measurement and Derecognition

Investments in debt Instruments measured at amortized cost: These assets are subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. The amortized cost is reduced by impairment losses. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognized in profit or loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is recognized in profit or loss.

Investments in debt instruments measured at FVTOCI: These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Interest income calculated using the effective interest method, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognized in profit or loss. Other net gains and losses arising from changes in fair value are recognized in other comprehensive income. Upon derecognition of the investments, the gains and losses accumulated in other comprehensive income related to the investments are reclassified to profit or loss.

Investments in debt instruments measured at FVTPL: These assets are subsequently measured at fair value, and a gain or loss on debt instruments that is subsequently measured at FVTPL is recognized in net profit or loss.

Equity Instruments measured at FVTOCI: These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Dividends are recognized as income in profit or loss unless the dividend clearly represents a recovery of part of the cost of the investment. Other net gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive income and are never reclassified to profit or loss. Upon derecognition of the investments, the amounts in other comprehensive income related to the investments are reclassified within equity to retained earnings.

Impairment

Loss allowances for trade receivables are established using an Expected Credit Loss ("ECL") model. The provisions are based on a forward-looking ECL, which includes possible default events on the trade receivables over the entire holding period of the trade receivables. Takeda has elected to measure provisions for trade receivables, contract assets, and lease receivables at an amount equal to lifetime ECL. Takeda uses a provisions matrix based on historical loss rates adjusted for forward looking information to calculate ECL. These provisions represent the difference between the contractual amount of the trade receivables, contract assets, and the lease receivables in the consolidated statements of financial position and the estimated collectible net amount. 2) Financial Liabilities (i) Initial Recognition and Measurement Financial liabilities are recognized in the consolidated statements of financial position when Takeda becomes a party to the contract of financial instruments. Financial liabilities are classified, at initial recognition, as financial liabilities measured at FVTPL, bonds and loans, or payables. Financial liabilities, except for those measured at FVTPL, are initially measured at fair value less transaction costs that are directly attributable to the issuance. (ii) Subsequent Measurement Financial liabilities measured at FVTPL: Financial liabilities measured at FVTPL are subsequently measured at fair value, and any gains or losses arising on re-measurement are recognized in profit or loss. Financial liabilities measured at FVTPL include derivatives and the financial liabilities associated with contingent consideration arrangements .

re-measurement are recognized in profit or loss. Financial liabilities measured at FVTPL include derivatives and the financial liabilities associated with contingent consideration arrangements . 4 -



Other financial liabilities, including bonds and loans: Other financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost mainly using the effective interest method. (iii) Derecognition Takeda derecognizes a financial liability only when the obligation specified in the contract is discharged, canceled, or expires. On derecognition of a financial liability, the difference between the carrying amount and the consideration paid or payable is recognized in profit or loss. 3) Derivatives Takeda hedges the risks arising mainly from its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates using derivatives such as foreign exchange forward contracts, currency options, interest rate swaps, cross currency interest rate swaps and interest rate future. In addition, Takeda hedges the risks arising from its exposure to fluctuations in prices of renewable energy using forward contracts. Takeda does not enter into derivative transactions for trading or speculative purposes. Derivatives are measured at FVTPL unless the derivative contracts are designated as hedging instruments. The gains and losses on derivatives that are not designed as hedging instruments are recognized in profit or loss. 4) Hedge Accounting For foreign currency exposure as a result of translation risk, Takeda designates certain non-derivatives, such as foreign currency denominated debt and certain derivatives such as foreign currency forwards, as net investment hedges of foreign operations. For foreign currency exposure due to foreign currency denominated transactions, Takeda designates certain derivatives, such as foreign currency forwards, currency options and cross currency interest rate swaps, as cash flow hedges of forecasted transactions. For interest risk exposure, Takeda designates derivatives such as interest and cross currency interest rate swaps and forward rate agreements, as cash flow hedges of forecasted transactions. Within the designation documentation at inception, Takeda documents the risk management objective, nature of the risk being hedged, and relationship between hedging instruments and hedged risk based on the strategy for undertaking the hedging relationships. At inception and on a quarterly basis, Takeda also assesses whether the hedging instruments are highly effective in offsetting changes in the hedged transactions or net investment. Cash flow hedges: the effective portion of changes in the fair value of derivatives designated and qualifying as cash flow hedges is recognized in other comprehensive income. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion is recognized immediately in profit or loss. The cumulative gain or loss that was previously recognized in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss in the same period when the cash flows of the hedged items are recognized in profit or loss and in the same line item in the consolidated statements of profit or loss. The currency basis spread and the time value of the foreign currency options are accounted for and presented as hedging cost under other components of equity separately from cash flow hedges.

Net investment hedges in foreign operations: the gain or loss on hedging instruments in foreign operations is recognized in other comprehensive income. At the time of disposal of the foreign operations, the cumulative gain or loss recognized in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss. Hedge accounting is discontinued when the hedging instrument expires or is sold, terminated or exercised, or when the hedge no longer qualifies for hedge accounting. (4) Provisions Takeda recognizes rebates and return reserves if Takeda receives consideration from a customer and expects to refund some or all of that consideration to the customer. In addition, Takeda recognizes provisions when Takeda has present legal or constructive obligations as a result of past events, it is probable that outflows of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligations and reliable estimates can be made of the amount of the obligations. Takeda's provisions consist primarily of rebates and return reserves, as well as provisions for litigation and restructuring. 1) Rebates and Return Reserves Takeda has recognized a provision related mainly to sales rebates and returns for products and merchandises, including for U.S. government health programs such as the U.S. Medicaid Drug Rebate Program, the U.S. Medicare Part-D Rebate Program and the U.S. Commercial Managed Care Program. 2) Provisions for Litigation Provisions for litigation are recorded, after taking appropriate legal and other specialist advice, where an outflow of resources is considered probable and a reliable estimate can be made of the likely outcome of - 5 -

the dispute. For certain product liability claims, Takeda will record a provision where there is sufficient history of claims made and settlements to make a reliable estimate of the provision required to cover unasserted claims. 3) Provisions for Restructuring Takeda establishes a provision for restructuring costs when it has developed a detailed formal plan for the restructuring and, through an execution of the plan or an announcement of its main features to those affected by it, a valid expectation has been raised in those affected by the plan that the plan will be implemented. Takeda records the provision and associated expenses based on estimated costs associated with the plan. (5) Post-Employment Benefit Takeda sponsors lump-sum payments on retirement, pensions and other plans such as post- retirement medical care as post- employment benefit plans. They are classified into defined benefit plans and defined contribution plans, depending on the characteristics of the plans. 1) Defined Benefit Plans Takeda uses the projected unit credit method to determine the present value, the related current service cost, and the past service cost by each defined benefit obligation. The discount rate is determined by reference to market yields on high quality corporate bonds at the end of the reporting period. The net defined benefit liabilities (assets) in the consolidated statements of financial position are calculated by deducting the fair value of the plan assets from the present value of the defined benefit obligations. If the defined benefit plan has a surplus, the net defined benefit asset is limited to the present value of any future economic benefits available in the form of refunds from the plan or reductions in future contributions to the plan. Past service cost defined as the change in the present value of the defined benefit obligation resulting from a plan amendment or curtailment is recognized in profit or loss upon occurrence of the plan amendment or curtailment. Re-measurement of net defined benefit plans is recognized in full as other comprehensive income and transferred to retained earnings in the period in which they are recognized. 2) Defined contribution plans The costs for defined contribution plans are recognized as expenses when the employees render the related service. Revenue and expenses (Revenue recognition) Takeda's revenue is primarily related to the sale of pharmaceutical products and is generally recognized when control of the products is passed to the customer in an amount that reflects the consideration to which Takeda expects to be entitled in exchange for those products. Control is generally transferred at the point in time of shipment to or receipt of the products by the customer, or when the services are performed. The amount of revenue to be recognized is based on the consideration Takeda expects to receive in exchange for its goods or services. If a contract contains more than one contractual promise to a customer (performance obligation), the consideration is allocated based on the standalone selling price of each performance obligation. The consideration Takeda receives in exchange for its goods or services may be fixed or variable. Variable consideration is only recognized to the extent it is highly probable that a significant reversal will not occur. Takeda's gross sales are subject to various deductions, which are primarily composed of rebates and discounts to retail customers, government agencies, wholesalers, health insurance companies and managed healthcare organizations. These deductions represent estimates of the related obligations, requiring the use of judgment when estimating the effect of these sales deductions on gross sales for a reporting period. These adjustments are deducted from gross sales to arrive at net sales. Takeda monitors the obligation for these deductions on at least a quarterly basis and records adjustments when rebate trends, rebate programs and contract terms, legislative changes, or other significant events indicate that a change in the obligation is appropriate. Historically, adjustments to rebate accruals have not been material to net earnings. The United States (the "U.S.") market has the most complex arrangements related to revenue deductions. The following summarizes the nature of the most significant adjustments to revenue: U.S. Medicaid: The U.S. Medicaid Drug Rebate Program is administered by state governments using state and federal funds to provide assistance to certain qualifying individuals and families, who cannot finance their own medical expenses. Calculating the rebates to be paid related to this program involves interpreting relevant regulations, which are subject to challenge or change in interpretative guidance by government authorities. Provisions for Medicaid rebates are estimated based upon identifying the products subject to a rebate, historical experience, patient demand, product pricing and

6 -



the mix of contracts and specific terms in the individual state agreements. The provisions for Medicaid rebates are recorded in the same period that the corresponding revenues are recognized; however, the Medicaid rebates are not fully paid until subsequent periods. There is often a time lag of several months between Takeda recording the revenue deductions and Takeda's final accounting for Medicaid rebates. These expected product specific assumptions relate to estimating which of Takeda's revenue transactions will ultimately be subject to the U.S. Medicaid program. U.S. Medicare: The U.S. Federal Medicare Program, which funds healthcare benefits to individuals age 65 or older and certain disabilities, provides prescription drug benefits under Part D section of the program. This benefit is provided and administrated through private prescription drug plans. Provisions for Medicare Part D rebates are calculated based on the terms of individual plan agreements, patient demand, product pricing and the mix of contracts. The provisions for Medicare Part D rebates are recorded in the same period that the corresponding revenues are recognized; however, the Medicare Part D rebates are not fully paid until subsequent periods. There is often a time lag of several months between Takeda recording the revenue deductions and Takeda's final accounting for Medicare Part D rebates. These expected product specific assumptions relate to estimating which of the Takeda's revenue transactions will ultimately be subject to the U.S. Medicare program.

Customer rebates: Customer rebates including commercial managed care in the U.S. are offered to purchasing organizations, health insurance companies, managed healthcare organizations, and other direct and indirect customers to sustain and increase market share, and to ensure patient access to

Takeda's products. Since rebates are contractually agreed upon, the related provisions are estimated based on the terms of the individual agreements, historical experience, and patient demand. The provisions for commercial managed care rebates in the U.S. are recorded in the same period that the corresponding revenues are recognized; however, commercial managed care rebates in the U.S. are not fully paid until subsequent periods. There is often a time lag of several months between Takeda recording the revenue deductions and Takeda's final accounting for commercial managed care rebates in the U.S. These expected product specific assumptions relate to estimating which of

Takeda's revenue transactions will ultimately be subject to the commercial managed care in the U.S.

Takeda's products. Since rebates are contractually agreed upon, the related provisions are estimated based on the terms of the individual agreements, historical experience, and patient demand. The provisions for commercial managed care rebates in the U.S. are recorded in the same period that the corresponding revenues are recognized; however, commercial managed care rebates in the U.S. are not fully paid until subsequent periods. There is often a time lag of several months between Takeda recording the revenue deductions and Takeda's final accounting for commercial managed care rebates in the U.S. These expected product specific assumptions relate to estimating which of Takeda's revenue transactions will ultimately be subject to the commercial managed care in the U.S. Wholesaler chargebacks: Takeda has arrangements with certain indirect customers whereby the customer is able to buy products from wholesalers at reduced prices. A chargeback represents the difference between the invoice price to the wholesaler and the indirect customer's contractual discounted price. Provisions for estimating chargebacks are calculated based on the terms of each agreement, historical experience and product demand. Takeda has a legally enforceable right to set off the trade receivables and chargebacks and it intends either to settle them on a net basis or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Thus the provision for chargebacks are recorded as a deduction from trade receivables on the consolidated statements of financial position.

Return reserves: When Takeda sells a product providing a customer with the right to return, Takeda records a provision for estimated sales returns based on its sales return policy and historical return rates. Takeda estimates the proportion of recorded revenue that will result in a return by considering relevant factors, including past product returns activity, the estimated level of inventory in the distribution channel and the shelf life of products. Because the amounts are estimated, they may not fully reflect the final outcome, and the amounts are subject to change dependent upon, amongst other things, expected product specific assumptions used in estimating which of Takeda's revenue transactions will ultimately be subject to the respective programs. Takeda generally receives payments from customers within 90 days after the point in time when goods are delivered to the customers. Takeda usually performs those transactions as a principal, but Takeda also sells products on behalf of others in which case revenue is recognized at an amount of sales commission that Takeda expects to be entitled as an agent. Takeda also generates revenue in the form of royalty payments, upfront payments, and milestone payments from the out-licensing and sale of intellectual property ("IP"). Royalty revenue earned through a license is recognized when the underlying sales have occurred. Revenue from upfront payment is generally recognized when Takeda provides a right to use IP. Revenue from milestone payments is recognized at the point in time when it is highly probable that the respective milestone event criteria is met, and a significant reversal in the amount of revenue recognized will not occur. Revenue from other services such as R&D of compounds that are out-licensed is recognized over the service period. Takeda generally receives payments from customers within 60 days after entering into out-licensing contracts or confirmation by customers that conditions for the milestone payments are met. Takeda licenses its own intellectual property rights to customers and performs those transactions as a principal. Takeda also provides other services as a principal or an agent. - 7 -

Takeda identifies a contract modification in case of a change in the scope or price (or both) of a contract. If a contract modification is not accounted for as a separate contract, both of the revenue recognized before and after contract modification is presented in the same categories of the disaggregation of revenue information. (7) Other Significant Accounting Policies for the Consolidated Financial Statements (Stated Amount) All amounts shown are rounded to the nearest million Japanese Yen ("JPY"). [Notes for Changes in Accounting Policies] During the year ended March 31, 2024, Takeda has adopted the following new accounting standards and interpretations: (The Adoption of IAS 12 Income Taxes) On May 23, 2023, amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes ("IAS12") were issued to clarify requirements relating to the International Tax Reform - Pillar Two model rules. As required by the amended IAS12, Takeda adopted immediately and retrospectively the exception to neither recognize nor disclose information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two model rules. The amended IAS12 requirements to provide new disclosures regarding the exposure of Pillar Two model rules to the consolidated financial statements have been incorporated starting from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Takeda has performed an assessment of its potential exposure to Pillar Two income taxes based on the most recent tax filings, country-by-country reporting and financial statements for the constituent entities in the group. Based on this assessment, Takeda expects that the top-up tax related to Pillar Two will only arise in a limited number of jurisdictions and the amount of additional tax charge will not be material. [Notes for Accounting Estimates and Assumptions] The items which were recorded on the consolidated financial statements as of this fiscal year end using accounting estimates or assumptions and could have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025 are described below. Provisions for Contractual and Statutory Rebates Payable under Commercial Healthcare Provider Contracts and U.S. State and Federal Government Health Programs JPY 253,832 million. In order to estimate provisions for contractual and statutory rebates payable under Commercial healthcare provider contracts and U.S. state and Federal government health programs such as U.S. Medicaid as well as U.S. commercial managed care programs, expected product specific assumptions are used in estimating which of Takeda's revenue transactions will ultimately be subject to the respective programs. The change in the product specific assumptions could have a significant impact on the amount of provisions to be recorded on the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025. Goodwill JPY 5,410,067 million, Intangible Assets JPY 4,274,682 million Goodwill and Intangible assets are generally considered impaired when their balance sheet carrying amount exceeds their estimated recoverable amount. The recoverable amount of an intangible asset is estimated for each individual asset or at the larger cash generating unit (CGU) level when cash is generated in combination with other assets. Takeda's cash generating units or group of cash generating units are identified based on the smallest identifiable group of assets that generate independent cash inflows. Goodwill is tested for impairment at the single operating segment level (one CGU), which is the level at which goodwill is monitored for internal management purpose. The estimation of the recoverable value requires us to make a number of assumptions including: amount and timing of projected future cash flows;

behavior of competitors (launch of competing products, marketing initiatives, etc.);

probability of obtaining regulatory approvals;

future tax rates;

terminal growth rate; and

discount rate. The significant assumptions used in estimating the amount and timing of future cash flows are the probability of technical and regulatory success related to in-process research and development (IPR&D) projects and the sales forecast of the products. The sales forecast related to certain products is one of the significant assumptions used in estimating the recoverable amount of goodwill. Events that may result in a change in the - 8 -

assumptions include IPR&D projects that are not successfully developed, fail during development, are abandoned or subject to significant delay or do not receive the relevant regulatory approvals, and/or lower sales projections of certain commercially marketed products typically due to launch of newly competing products, and supply constraints. If these events were to occur, Takeda may not recover the value of the initial or subsequent R&D investments made subsequent to acquisition of the asset project nor realize the future cash flows that Takeda has estimated. These events could have a significant impact on the amount of goodwill and intangible assets to be recorded on the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025. Provision for Litigation JPY 22,342 million The factors Takeda considers in developing the provision for litigation and other contingent liability amounts include the merits and jurisdiction of the litigation, the nature and the number of other similar current and past litigation cases, the nature of the product and the current assessment of the science subject to the litigation, and the likelihood of settlement and current state of settlement discussions, if any. In addition, Takeda records a provision for product liability claims incurred, but not filed, to the extent Takeda can formulate a reasonable estimate of their costs based primarily on historical claims experience and data regarding product usage. In cases Takeda may become involved in significant legal proceedings for which it is not possible to make a reliable estimate of the expected financial effect, if any, which may result from ultimate resolution of the proceedings, no provision is recognized for such cases. The estimates of these provisions and contingent liabilities are dependent upon the outcome of litigation proceedings, investigations and possible settlement negotiations, and therefore could have a significant impact on the amount of provisions to be recorded on the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025. Income Taxes Payable JPY 109,906 million, Deferred Tax Assets JPY 393,865 million Takeda prepares and files the tax returns based on an interpretation of tax laws and regulations, and records estimates based on these judgments and interpretations. In the normal course of business, Takeda's tax returns are subject to examination by various tax authorities, which may result in additional tax, interest or penalty assessment by these authorities. Inherent uncertainties exist in estimates of many uncertain tax positions due to changes in tax law resulting from legislation, regulation, and/or as concluded through the various jurisdictions' tax court systems. When Takeda concludes that it is not probable that a tax authority will accept an uncertain tax position, Takeda recognizes the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle a tax uncertainty. The amount of unrecognized tax benefits is adjusted for changes in facts and circumstances. For example, adjustments could result from significant amendments to existing tax law, the issuance of regulations or interpretations by the tax authorities, new information obtained during a tax examination, or resolution of a tax examination. These adjustment could have a significant impact on the amount of income tax payable to be recorded on the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025. Takeda also assesses deferred tax assets to determine the realizable amount at the end of each period. In assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets, Takeda considers the scheduled reversal of taxable temporary differences, projected future taxable profits, and tax planning strategies. Future taxable profits according to profitability are estimated based on Takeda's business plan. The change in judgment upon determining the revenue forecast related to certain products used for Takeda's business plan could have a significant impact on the amount of the deferred tax assets to be recorded on the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025. Provisions for Restructuring JPY 12,102 million Takeda incurs restructuring costs associated with planned initiatives to reduce the costs. Takeda's most significant restructuring costs are severance payments. Takeda establishes a provision for restructuring costs when it has developed a detailed formal plan for the restructuring and, through an execution of the plan or an announcement of its main features to those affected by it, a valid expectation has been raised in those affected by the plan that the plan will be implemented. The recognition of restructuring provision requires estimates including timing of payments and the number of individuals impacted by the restructuring. As a result of these estimates, the actual restructuring costs may differ from the estimates, and therefore the difference, if any, could have a significant impact on the amount of the provisions to be recorded on the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025. [Additional Information] In March 2024, the Board of Directors approved the issuance of subordinated JPY Hybrid Bonds ("the 2nd Hybrid Bonds") with a maturity of up to 60 years in the form of a public offering in Japan. The proceeds of the 2nd Hybrid Bonds will be used to replace the 1st Hybrid Bonds of JPY 500 billion that were issued on June 6, 2019, with any shortfall on the replacement value being delivered by the proceeds of appropriately approved Hybrid Loans - 9 -