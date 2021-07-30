Takeda Pharmaceutical : Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS,Consolidated)

Scheduled date of securities report submission: August 6, 2021
Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: -
Supplementary materials for the financial statements: Yes
Presentation to explain for the financial statements: Yes
(Million JPY, rounded to the nearest million)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1 to
June 30, 2021)
Consolidated Operating Results (year to date)
(Percentage figures represent changes over the same period of the previous year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Net profit
for the period
(Million JPY)
(%)
(Million JPY)
(%)
(Million JPY)
(%)
(Million JPY)
(%)
Three-month Period Ended
949,603
18.4
248,552
48.6
222,978
71.1
200,421
142.9
June 30, 2021
Three-month Period Ended
801,850
(5.6)
167,285
270.4
130,291
-
82,519
-
June 30, 2020
Net profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
owners of the Company
income for the period
per share
per share
(Million JPY)
(%)
(Million JPY)
(%)
(JPY)
(JPY)
Three-month Period Ended
200,378
142.8
258,521
165.8
128.02
127.27
June 30, 2021
Three-month Period Ended
82,511
-
97,258
-
52.93
52.69
June 30, 2020
Core Operating Profit
Core EPS
(Billion JPY)
(%)
(JPY)
Three-month Period Ended
248.9
(11.4)
113
June 30, 2021
Three-month Period Ended
280.9
(0.7)
122
June 30, 2020
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable
attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of the
owners of the
to owners of the
Company
Company to total
Company per
(Million JPY)
(Million JPY)
(Million JPY)
assets (%)
share (JPY)
As of June 30, 2021
12,657,234
5,300,159
5,299,774
41.9
3,378.55
As of March 31, 2021
12,912,293
5,177,177
5,173,037
40.1
3,308.93
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share (JPY)
1st quarter end
2nd quarter end
3rd quarter end
Year-end
Total
For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Projection)
-
90.00
-
90.00
180.00
-
90.00
-
90.00
180.00
(Note) Modifications in the dividend projection from the latest announcement: None
3. Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year)
Core Operating
Profit before
Net profit attributable
Basic
Revenue
Operating profit
to owners of the
earnings
Core EPS
Profit
income taxes
Company
per share
(Million JPY)
(%)
(Million JPY)
(%)
(Million JPY)
(%)
(Million JPY)
(%)
(Million JPY)
(%)
(JPY)
(JPY)
For the
Fiscal Year
3,370,000
5.4
930,000
(3.9)
488,000
(4.2)
352,000
(3.9)
250,000
(33.5)
159.91
394
Ending
March 31,
2022
(Note) Modifications in forecasts of consolidated operating results from the latest announcement: None
FY2021 Management Guidance
Underlying Revenue Growth
Mid-single-digit growth
Underlying Core Operating Profit Growth
Mid-single-digit growth
Underlying Core Operating Profit Margin
~30% margin
Underlying Core EPS Growth
Mid-single-digit growth
(Note) Please refer to page 6 for details of "Underlying growth".
Additional Information
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in consolidation scope)
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
Changes in accounting policies other than 1)
Changes in accounting estimates
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) at period end:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Number of shares of treasury stock at period end: June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average number of outstanding shares (for the three-month period ended June 30): June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
No
No
No
No
1,578,378,220 shares
1,576,387,908 shares
9,723,017 shares
13,029,749 shares
1,565,249,233 shares
1,558,969,468 shares
This summary of quarterly financial statements is not subject to quarterly review by the external auditor
Note to ensure appropriate use of forecasts, and other noteworthy items
Takeda applies International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the disclosure information in this document is based on IFRS.
All forecasts in this document are based on information currently available to management, and do not represent a promise or guarantee to achieve these forecasts. Various uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ, such as changes in the business environment and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Should any significant event occur which requires the forecast to be revised, Takeda will disclose it in a timely manner.
For details of the financial forecast, please refer to "1. Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021 (3) Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022" on page 10.
Supplementary materials for the financial statements including the Quarterly Financial Report and Earnings Presentation of the conference call on July 30, 2021, and its video will be promptly posted on Takeda's website.
Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month
Period Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)
Attachment Index
1. Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021
2
(1)
Business Performance
2
(2)
Consolidated Financial Position
8
(3)
Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
10
(4)
Impact of the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus Infectious Disease (COVID-19) and Takeda's
12
Initiatives in Response
2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements [IFRS] and Major Notes
14
(1)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
14
(2)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
15
(3)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
16
(4)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
18
(5)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
20
(6)
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
22
[Appendix]
1 FY2021 Q1
Reconciliation from Reported Revenue to Core/Underlying Revenue
2 FY2021 Q1
Reconciliation from Reported to Core/Underlying Core
3 FY2020 Q1
Reconciliation from Reported to Core/Underlying Core
1
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (4502)
Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month
Period Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)
1. Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021
(1) Business Performance
Consolidated Financial Results (April 1 to June 30, 2021)
Billion JPY or percentage
FY2020Q1
FY2021Q1
Change versus the same period of the
previous fiscal year
Revenue
801.9
949.6
147.8
18.4 %
Cost of sales
(238.1)
(241.3)
(3.2)
1.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(202.4)
(219.8)
(17.5)
8.6
%
Research and development expenses
(106.8)
(122.5)
(15.7)
14.7 %
Amortization and impairment losses on intangible
(104.2)
(102.8)
1.4
(1.4)%
assets associated with products
Other operating income
63.7
11.1
(52.6)
(82.6)%
Other operating expenses
(46.8)
(25.8)
21.0
(44.9)%
Operating profit
167.3
248.6
81.3
48.6
%
Finance income and (expenses), net
(27.2)
(25.2)
2.0
(7.4)%
Share of loss of investments accounted for using
(9.8)
(0.4)
9.4
(96.3)%
the equity method
Profit before tax
130.3
223.0
92.7
71.1
%
Income tax expenses
(47.8)
(22.6)
25.2
(52.8)%
Net profit for the period
82.5
200.4
117.9
142.9
%
Revenue. Revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was 949.6 billion JPY, an increase of 147.8 billion JPY, or 18.4%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Excluding the impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, which was calculated by translating revenue of the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 using corresponding exchange rates in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the increase in revenue was 14.3%. In April 2021, Takeda completed the sale of a portfolio of diabetes products in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited for 133.0 billion JPY, which was recorded as revenue and accounted for 16.6 percentage points ("pp") of the increase in revenue. Excluding this selling price from revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the increase was 1.8%.
Each of our core therapeutic areas (i.e. Gastroenterology ("GI"), Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies ("PDT") Immunology, Oncology, and Neuroscience) contributed to positive revenue growth; however, Rare Diseases and PDT Immunology would have declined if not for the positive impact of the depreciation of the yen. Intensified competition, generic erosion, and shipment timing impacted some products in these two areas. Overall, the global spread of COVID-19 did not have a material effect on our revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.
Revenue outside of our core therapeutic areas increased by 101.8 billion JPY, or 72.8%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 241.6 billion JPY, largely due to the 133.0 billion JPY selling price of the diabetes portfolio in Japan, offsetting the impact from divestitures.
Year-on-year change in revenue for this three-month period in each of our main therapeutic areas was primarily attributable to the following products:
GI. In Gastroenterology, revenue was 210.5 billion JPY, a year-on-year increase of 23.6 billion JPY, or 12.6%. Growth was driven by Takeda's top-selling product ENTYVIO (for ulcerative colitis ("UC") and Crohn's disease ("CD")), with sales of 125.4 billion JPY, a year-on-year increase of 24.1 billion JPY, or 23.9%. Sales in the U.S. increased by 12.2 billion JPY, or 17.1%, to 83.7 billion JPY and sales in Europe and Canada increased by 8.6 billion JPY, or 35.6%, to 32.7 billion JPY, due to an increase in demand. In the Growth and Emerging Markets, the increase in sales was primarily driven by Brazil and China. Sales of TAKECAB (for acid-related diseases) were 24.3 billion JPY, an increase of 4.1 billion JPY, or 20.1%, versus the same period of the previous fiscal year. This increase was driven by the expansion of new prescriptions in the Japanese market due to TAKECAB's efficacy in reflux esophagitis and the prevention of recurrence of gastric and duodenal ulcers during low-dose aspirin administration. Sales of AMITIZA (for chronic constipation) decreased by 4.1 billion JPY, or 65.8%, to 2.1 billion JPY, due to generic entrants in the U.S. in January 2021.
Rare Diseases. In Rare Diseases, revenue was 155.5 billion JPY, a slight year-on-year increase of 0.5 billion JPY, or 0.3%.
Revenue in Rare Metabolic increased by 4.3 billion JPY, or 10.9%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 44.3 billion JPY. Sales of enzyme replacement therapies REPLAGAL (for Fabry disease), VPRIV (for Gaucher disease)
2
