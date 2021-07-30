Takeda Pharmaceutical : Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS,Consolidated)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (4502)

Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month

Period Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

1. Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021

(1) Business Performance

Consolidated Financial Results (April 1 to June 30, 2021)

Billion JPY or percentage FY2020Q1 FY2021Q1 Change versus the same period of the previous fiscal year Revenue 801.9 949.6 147.8 18.4 % Cost of sales (238.1) (241.3) (3.2) 1.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (202.4) (219.8) (17.5) 8.6 % Research and development expenses (106.8) (122.5) (15.7) 14.7 % Amortization and impairment losses on intangible (104.2) (102.8) 1.4 (1.4)% assets associated with products Other operating income 63.7 11.1 (52.6) (82.6)% Other operating expenses (46.8) (25.8) 21.0 (44.9)% Operating profit 167.3 248.6 81.3 48.6 % Finance income and (expenses), net (27.2) (25.2) 2.0 (7.4)% Share of loss of investments accounted for using (9.8) (0.4) 9.4 (96.3)% the equity method Profit before tax 130.3 223.0 92.7 71.1 % Income tax expenses (47.8) (22.6) 25.2 (52.8)% Net profit for the period 82.5 200.4 117.9 142.9 %

Revenue. Revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was 949.6 billion JPY, an increase of 147.8 billion JPY, or 18.4%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Excluding the impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, which was calculated by translating revenue of the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 using corresponding exchange rates in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the increase in revenue was 14.3%. In April 2021, Takeda completed the sale of a portfolio of diabetes products in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited for 133.0 billion JPY, which was recorded as revenue and accounted for 16.6 percentage points ("pp") of the increase in revenue. Excluding this selling price from revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the increase was 1.8%.

Each of our core therapeutic areas (i.e. Gastroenterology ("GI"), Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies ("PDT") Immunology, Oncology, and Neuroscience) contributed to positive revenue growth; however, Rare Diseases and PDT Immunology would have declined if not for the positive impact of the depreciation of the yen. Intensified competition, generic erosion, and shipment timing impacted some products in these two areas. Overall, the global spread of COVID-19 did not have a material effect on our revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue outside of our core therapeutic areas increased by 101.8 billion JPY, or 72.8%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 241.6 billion JPY, largely due to the 133.0 billion JPY selling price of the diabetes portfolio in Japan, offsetting the impact from divestitures.

Year-on-year change in revenue for this three-month period in each of our main therapeutic areas was primarily attributable to the following products: