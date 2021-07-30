Log in
    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
Takeda Pharmaceutical : Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS,Consolidated)

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021 (IFRS, Consolidated)

July 30, 2021

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Sapporo

TSE Code:

4502

URL: http://www.takeda.com

Representative:

Christophe Weber, President & CEO

Contact:

Christopher O'Reilly

Telephone: +81-3-3278-2306

Email: takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com

Global Head of IR, Global Finance

Scheduled date of securities report submission: August 6, 2021

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: -

Supplementary materials for the financial statements: Yes

Presentation to explain for the financial statements: Yes

(Million JPY, rounded to the nearest million)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1 to

  1. June 30, 2021)

  2. Consolidated Operating Results (year to date)

(Percentage figures represent changes over the same period of the previous year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Net profit

for the period

(Million JPY)

(%)

(Million JPY)

(%)

(Million JPY)

(%)

(Million JPY)

(%)

Three-month Period Ended

949,603

18.4

248,552

48.6

222,978

71.1

200,421

142.9

June 30, 2021

Three-month Period Ended

801,850

(5.6)

167,285

270.4

130,291

-

82,519

-

June 30, 2020

Net profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

owners of the Company

income for the period

per share

per share

(Million JPY)

(%)

(Million JPY)

(%)

(JPY)

(JPY)

Three-month Period Ended

200,378

142.8

258,521

165.8

128.02

127.27

June 30, 2021

Three-month Period Ended

82,511

-

97,258

-

52.93

52.69

June 30, 2020

Core Operating Profit

Core EPS

(Billion JPY)

(%)

(JPY)

Three-month Period Ended

248.9

(11.4)

113

June 30, 2021

Three-month Period Ended

280.9

(0.7)

122

June 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable

attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of the

owners of the

to owners of the

Company

Company to total

Company per

(Million JPY)

(Million JPY)

(Million JPY)

assets (%)

share (JPY)

As of June 30, 2021

12,657,234

5,300,159

5,299,774

41.9

3,378.55

As of March 31, 2021

12,912,293

5,177,177

5,173,037

40.1

3,308.93

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share (JPY)

1st quarter end

2nd quarter end

3rd quarter end

Year-end

Total

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Projection)

-

90.00

-

90.00

180.00

-

90.00

-

90.00

180.00

(Note) Modifications in the dividend projection from the latest announcement: None

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentage figures represent changes from previous fiscal year)

Core Operating

Profit before

Net profit attributable

Basic

Revenue

Operating profit

to owners of the

earnings

Core EPS

Profit

income taxes

Company

per share

(Million JPY)

(%)

(Million JPY)

(%)

(Million JPY)

(%)

(Million JPY)

(%)

(Million JPY)

(%)

(JPY)

(JPY)

For the

Fiscal Year

3,370,000

5.4

930,000

(3.9)

488,000

(4.2)

352,000

(3.9)

250,000

(33.5)

159.91

394

Ending

March 31,

2022

(Note) Modifications in forecasts of consolidated operating results from the latest announcement: None

FY2021 Management Guidance

Underlying Revenue Growth

Mid-single-digit growth

Underlying Core Operating Profit Growth

Mid-single-digit growth

Underlying Core Operating Profit Margin

~30% margin

Underlying Core EPS Growth

Mid-single-digit growth

(Note) Please refer to page 6 for details of "Underlying growth".

  • Additional Information

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in consolidation scope)

  1. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1)
    3. Changes in accounting estimates
  3. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) at period end:

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

  1. Number of shares of treasury stock at period end: June 30, 2021
    March 31, 2021
  2. Average number of outstanding shares (for the three-month period ended June 30): June 30, 2021
    June 30, 2020
  • No
  • No
  • No
  • No

1,578,378,220 shares

1,576,387,908 shares

9,723,017 shares

13,029,749 shares

1,565,249,233 shares

1,558,969,468 shares

  • This summary of quarterly financial statements is not subject to quarterly review by the external auditor
  • Note to ensure appropriate use of forecasts, and other noteworthy items
    • Takeda applies International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the disclosure information in this document is based on IFRS.
    • All forecasts in this document are based on information currently available to management, and do not represent a promise or guarantee to achieve these forecasts. Various uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ, such as changes in the business environment and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Should any significant event occur which requires the forecast to be revised, Takeda will disclose it in a timely manner.
    • For details of the financial forecast, please refer to "1. Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021 (3) Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022" on page 10.
    • Supplementary materials for the financial statements including the Quarterly Financial Report and Earnings Presentation of the conference call on July 30, 2021, and its video will be promptly posted on Takeda's website.

(Takeda Website):

https://www.takeda.com/investors/financial-results/

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (4502)

Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month

Period Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

Attachment Index

1. Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021

2

(1)

Business Performance

2

(2)

Consolidated Financial Position

8

(3)

Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

10

(4)

Impact of the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus Infectious Disease (COVID-19) and Takeda's

12

Initiatives in Response

2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements [IFRS] and Major Notes

14

(1)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

14

(2)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

15

(3)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

16

(4)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

18

(5)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

20

(6)

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

22

[Appendix]

1 FY2021 Q1

Reconciliation from Reported Revenue to Core/Underlying Revenue

2 FY2021 Q1

Reconciliation from Reported to Core/Underlying Core

3 FY2020 Q1

Reconciliation from Reported to Core/Underlying Core

1

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (4502)

Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month

Period Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

1. Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021

(1) Business Performance

  1. Consolidated Financial Results (April 1 to June 30, 2021)

Billion JPY or percentage

FY2020Q1

FY2021Q1

Change versus the same period of the

previous fiscal year

Revenue

801.9

949.6

147.8

18.4 %

Cost of sales

(238.1)

(241.3)

(3.2)

1.3

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(202.4)

(219.8)

(17.5)

8.6

%

Research and development expenses

(106.8)

(122.5)

(15.7)

14.7 %

Amortization and impairment losses on intangible

(104.2)

(102.8)

1.4

(1.4)%

assets associated with products

Other operating income

63.7

11.1

(52.6)

(82.6)%

Other operating expenses

(46.8)

(25.8)

21.0

(44.9)%

Operating profit

167.3

248.6

81.3

48.6

%

Finance income and (expenses), net

(27.2)

(25.2)

2.0

(7.4)%

Share of loss of investments accounted for using

(9.8)

(0.4)

9.4

(96.3)%

the equity method

Profit before tax

130.3

223.0

92.7

71.1

%

Income tax expenses

(47.8)

(22.6)

25.2

(52.8)%

Net profit for the period

82.5

200.4

117.9

142.9

%

Revenue. Revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was 949.6 billion JPY, an increase of 147.8 billion JPY, or 18.4%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Excluding the impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, which was calculated by translating revenue of the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 using corresponding exchange rates in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the increase in revenue was 14.3%. In April 2021, Takeda completed the sale of a portfolio of diabetes products in Japan to Teijin Pharma Limited for 133.0 billion JPY, which was recorded as revenue and accounted for 16.6 percentage points ("pp") of the increase in revenue. Excluding this selling price from revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the increase was 1.8%.

Each of our core therapeutic areas (i.e. Gastroenterology ("GI"), Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies ("PDT") Immunology, Oncology, and Neuroscience) contributed to positive revenue growth; however, Rare Diseases and PDT Immunology would have declined if not for the positive impact of the depreciation of the yen. Intensified competition, generic erosion, and shipment timing impacted some products in these two areas. Overall, the global spread of COVID-19 did not have a material effect on our revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue outside of our core therapeutic areas increased by 101.8 billion JPY, or 72.8%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 241.6 billion JPY, largely due to the 133.0 billion JPY selling price of the diabetes portfolio in Japan, offsetting the impact from divestitures.

Year-on-year change in revenue for this three-month period in each of our main therapeutic areas was primarily attributable to the following products:

  • GI. In Gastroenterology, revenue was 210.5 billion JPY, a year-on-year increase of 23.6 billion JPY, or 12.6%. Growth was driven by Takeda's top-selling product ENTYVIO (for ulcerative colitis ("UC") and Crohn's disease ("CD")), with sales of 125.4 billion JPY, a year-on-year increase of 24.1 billion JPY, or 23.9%. Sales in the U.S. increased by 12.2 billion JPY, or 17.1%, to 83.7 billion JPY and sales in Europe and Canada increased by 8.6 billion JPY, or 35.6%, to 32.7 billion JPY, due to an increase in demand. In the Growth and Emerging Markets, the increase in sales was primarily driven by Brazil and China. Sales of TAKECAB (for acid-related diseases) were 24.3 billion JPY, an increase of 4.1 billion JPY, or 20.1%, versus the same period of the previous fiscal year. This increase was driven by the expansion of new prescriptions in the Japanese market due to TAKECAB's efficacy in reflux esophagitis and the prevention of recurrence of gastric and duodenal ulcers during low-dose aspirin administration. Sales of AMITIZA (for chronic constipation) decreased by 4.1 billion JPY, or 65.8%, to 2.1 billion JPY, due to generic entrants in the U.S. in January 2021.
  • Rare Diseases. In Rare Diseases, revenue was 155.5 billion JPY, a slight year-on-year increase of 0.5 billion JPY, or 0.3%.
    Revenue in Rare Metabolic increased by 4.3 billion JPY, or 10.9%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 44.3 billion JPY. Sales of enzyme replacement therapies REPLAGAL (for Fabry disease), VPRIV (for Gaucher disease)

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
