  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Takeda Pharmaceutical : U.S. FDA approves Takeda's lung cancer therapy

09/15/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese pharma company Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug, Exkivity, to treat a type of lung cancer.

Takeda said the approval was based on an early-to-mid-stage trial testing 114 patients with non-small cell lung cancer, with results showing clinically meaningful responses with a median duration of about 18 months.

Exkivity was approved for patients with a specific gene mutation called EGFR Exon20 insertions in non-small cell lung cancer, whose disease has progressed on or after chemotherapy.

The company said the approval for the indication was contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of the estimated 2.2 million new cases of lung cancer diagnosed each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The drug comes with a boxed warning flagging risks of potential heart toxicity, lung disease and heart rhythm disturbances.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 387 B 30 950 M 30 950 M
Net income 2022 253 B 2 315 M 2 315 M
Net Debt 2022 3 472 B 31 734 M 31 734 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 5 855 B 53 518 M 53 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 47 099
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew S. Plump Director, Research & Development President
Michael E. Mendelsohn Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Norimasa Takeda Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED-0.85%53 256
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.71%433 833
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.04%329 809
PFIZER, INC.21.11%250 675
NOVO NORDISK A/S47.99%229 892
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY38.05%211 315