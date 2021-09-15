Takeda Pharmaceutical : U.S. FDA approves Takeda's lung cancer therapy

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese pharma company Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration approved its drug, Exkivity, to treat a type
of lung cancer.
Takeda said the approval was based on an early-to-mid-stage
trial testing 114 patients with non-small cell lung cancer, with
results showing clinically meaningful responses with a median
duration of about 18 months.
Exkivity was approved for patients with a specific gene
mutation called EGFR Exon20 insertions in non-small cell lung
cancer, whose disease has progressed on or after chemotherapy.
The company said the approval for the indication was
contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit
in a confirmatory trial.
Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of lung
cancer, accounting for about 85% of the estimated 2.2 million
new cases of lung cancer diagnosed each year worldwide,
according to the World Health Organization.
The drug comes with a boxed warning flagging risks of
potential heart toxicity, lung disease and heart rhythm
disturbances.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)