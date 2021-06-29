Log in
Takeda Pharmaceutical : Announces the Publication of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for FY2020

06/29/2021
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Takeda filed the Annual Report with the SEC on June 29, 2021, and the Annual Report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/.

In addition, Takeda will also provide a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes its most recent complete audited financial statements free of charge to any shareholder upon request. Please contact Takeda Investor Relations by e-mail at takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com.

Additionally, Takeda also published today its 2021 Annual Integrated Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. It can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://air.takeda.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.


© Business Wire 2021
