  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  News
  Summary
Takeda Pharmaceutical : to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full-Year FY2022 Earnings Call on May 11

05/02/2023 | 10:53am EDT
Takeda to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full-Year FY2022 Earnings Call on May 11
May 1, 2023

OSAKA, Japan, and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, May 1, 2023 - Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it will host its earnings call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 to present financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year of its fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31, 2023. Details below:

Date/Time

Thursday, May 11th, 19:00-20:30 (JST) / 11:00-12:30 (BST) / 06:00-07:30 (EDT)

Participants (planned)

Christophe Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer

Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer

Andy Plump, President, Research & Development

Other executive leadership

Content

Presentation, Q&A session - presented in English and Japanese with simultaneous interpretation.

Webinar platform and registration

The call will be held using the Zoom platform and Zoom simultaneous interpretation function.
Kindly pre-register from the below link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IS5wnb7-SDSxQ9ZmnpudHQ
If you wish to ask questions during the Q&A session, please join from the above link.
(It will not be possible to ask questions through the phone lines.)

Presentation material

Presentation material will be made available on Takeda's website Thursday, May 11th.

On-demand Replay

An on-demand replay will be made available on Takeda's website after the conclusion of the event.

Notes

For optimal performance of simultaneous interpretation and raise-hand functions, please upgrade your Zoom application to the latest version here.

About Takeda

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI), with expertise in immune and inflammatory diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Media Contacts:

U.S., Japanese and International Media
Brendan Jennings
[email protected]

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 14:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
