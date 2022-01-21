Takeda Pharmaceutical : to Hold Third Quarter FY2021 Earnings Conference Call

OSAKA, Japan and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., January 21 2022 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") announced today that it will host a conference call on February 3, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. JT to present financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021. Media, investors and analysts can access the live webcast through the below options:

Listen-in only options:

Access the webcast livestream, including presentation slides, at www.takeda.com/investors/financial-results/

Participate by phone at: +1 240 254 3153 (charged call);

Japanese channel PIN: 61963540#;

English channel PIN: 71964520#



Join the Q&A session:

An archive of the webcast and a copy of the presentation slides will be available at the same link following the conclusion of the event.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

