Takeda Says FDA Approves Takhzyro to Prevent HAE Attacks in Young Patients

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a supplemental biologics license application for the expanded use of Takhzyro to prevent hereditary angioedema in some patients.

The company said the FDA approved Takhzyro, or lanadelumab-flyo, for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema, or HAE, in patients as young as 2 years of age.

HAE attacks can involve serious and debilitating swelling in the abdomen, face, feet and other parts of the body, Taskeda said.

