  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-03 am EST
4171.00 JPY   +2.89%
02/03Takeda Says FDA Approves Takhzyro to Prevent HAE Attacks in Young Patients
DJ
02/03U.S. FDA Approves Takeda's TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo) to Prevent Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks in Children 2 Years of Age and Older
BU
02/02Takeda Pharmaceutical's Fiscal Nine-month Attributable Profit Grows Over 18%
MT
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Takeda Says FDA Approves Takhzyro to Prevent HAE Attacks in Young Patients

02/03/2023 | 07:12pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a supplemental biologics license application for the expanded use of Takhzyro to prevent hereditary angioedema in some patients.

The company said the FDA approved Takhzyro, or lanadelumab-flyo, for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema, or HAE, in patients as young as 2 years of age.

HAE attacks can involve serious and debilitating swelling in the abdomen, face, feet and other parts of the body, Taskeda said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1912ET

Financials
Sales 2023 3 939 B 30 084 M 30 084 M
Net income 2023 322 B 2 459 M 2 459 M
Net Debt 2023 3 132 B 23 925 M 23 925 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 6 484 B 49 527 M 49 527 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 47 347
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4 171,00 JPY
Average target price 4 726,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Weber Chief Operating & Corporate Officer
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Andrew S. Plump Director, President-Research & Development
Michael E. Mendelsohn Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED1.46%49 527
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.29%432 802
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.61%314 224
NOVO NORDISK A/S-3.40%300 394
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.73%264 917
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.22%262 312