Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 05:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber attends an opening ceremony for its new headquarters in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Takeda Pharmaceutical Co-led group that is developing a blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 has started manufacturing while the late-stage trial to determine whether it works is ongoing, Takeda Chief Executive Christophe Weber said on Monday.

The group, known as the CoVIg Plasma Alliance, enrolled its first patient in the Phase III trial on Friday after months of delays. It aims to enroll 500 adult patients from the United States, Mexico and 16 other countries and hope to have results by the end of the year.

"The likelihood it works is very high," Weber said in an interview. "And that's why we have launched a campaign in order to accelerate the donation of convalescent plasma to manufacture and produce this product."

The alliance, which includes CSL Behring, Germany's Biotest AG and other companies, is testing a hyperimmune globulin therapy, which is derived from blood plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19. Hyperimmune globulin therapy offers a standardized dose of antibodies and does not need to be limited to patients with matching blood types.

That makes it more advanced and convenient than treatment with convalescent plasma drawn from recovered patients.

The manufacturing process is expensive.

Weber said the treatment could be slightly more costly to make than monoclonal antibody treatments like the ones Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co have developed. The alliance does not intend to profit from the treatment, Weber said.

The Takeda CEO said he does not know how many doses of the treatment the group will be able to produce by the end of the year. That will depend on donations as well as the dosage size they decide to test in the clinical trial.

The trial will test the hyperimmune globulin therapy in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir compared with patients who get remdesivir alone, he said.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Michael Erman

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOTEST AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 1.41% 28.8 Delayed Quote.47.92%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -1.52% 154.49 Delayed Quote.19.36%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 1.11% 64.55 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -0.09% 601.55 Delayed Quote.60.35%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.92% 3746 End-of-day quote.-13.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
05:43pTakeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of approval
RE
01:01aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio® (Vedolizuma..
BU
10/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Acquisitions, acquisitions, acquisitions
10/09Japan stocks post biggest weekly gain in 2 months on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/08Japan stocks head for weekly gain on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/08Takeda-led COVID-19 plasma treatment enters clinical trial with first patient
RE
10/08Late-stage study of COVID-19 convalescent-plasma treatment with remdesivir st..
RE
10/08TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : First Patient Enrolled in NIH Phase 3 Trial to Evaluate ..
PU
10/08TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : and Arrowhead Collaborate to Co-Develop and Co-Commercia..
PU
10/08TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : and Arrowhead Collaborate to Co-Develop and Co-Commercia..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 267 B 31 018 M 31 018 M
Net income 2021 177 B 1 682 M 1 682 M
Net Debt 2021 3 935 B 37 357 M 37 357 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,6x
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 5 855 B 55 617 M 55 591 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 47 495
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5 443,85 JPY
Last Close Price 3 746,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Weber President, CEO & Representative Director
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew S. Plump Director, Research & Development President
Michael E. Mendelsohn Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Yasuhiko Yamanaka Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED-13.53%54 929
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.50%397 477
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.17%301 064
PFIZER INC.-6.10%204 438
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.64%203 250
NOVARTIS AG-12.23%195 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group