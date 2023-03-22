Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4502   JP3463000004

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(4502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-22 am EDT
4365.00 JPY   +1.72%
03:05pUS business equipment borrowings grow 11% in February - ELFA
RE
03/21Nimbus Therapeutics - Phase 2b Clinical Trial Results for TYK2 Inhibitor Presented at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
AQ
03/21Takeda Reports Positive Results of Phase 2b Study for Psoriasis Treatment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US business equipment borrowings grow 11% in February - ELFA

03/22/2023 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Foxconn produces electric vehicles in Ohio

(Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed 11% more in February than last year to finance equipment investments, industry body Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Wednesday.

"Steady rise in short-term interest rates and stubborn inflationary pressures do not seem to have suppressed demand for productive equipment by U.S. businesses," ELFA Chief Executive Ralph Petta said.

Companies signed up for new loans, leases and lines of credit worth $7.9 billion last month, compared with $7.1 billion a year earlier.

"We remain optimistic but sensitive to credit quality as economic conditions are volatile," said Marc Gingold of Fleet Advantage, a heavy-duty leasing firm.

ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 75.7%, a marginal increase from 75.1% in January.

Washington-based ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp and financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index in March stood at 50.3, a decrease from 51.8 in February. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.17% 203.9 Delayed Quote.8.00%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.73% 28.0588 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
CANON INC. 0.81% 2880 Delayed Quote.0.05%
CATERPILLAR INC. -0.77% 222.86 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.49% 38.91 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
SIEMENS AG 1.51% 144.94 Delayed Quote.10.14%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.72% 4365 Delayed Quote.4.38%
All news about TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
03:05pUS business equipment borrowings grow 11% in February - ELFA
RE
03/21Nimbus Therapeutics - Phase 2b Clinical Trial Results for TYK2 Inhibitor Presented at A..
AQ
03/21Takeda Reports Positive Results of Phase 2b Study for Psoriasis Treatment
MT
03/20Takeda Announces Positive Results in Phase 2b Study of Investigational TAK-279, an Oral..
AQ
03/18Transcript : Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - Special Call
CI
03/18Takeda Announces Positive Results in Phase 2b Study of Investigational TAK-279, an Oral..
BU
03/18Takeda Announces Positive Results in Phase 2B Study of Investigational TAK-279, an Oral..
CI
03/16BofA Securities Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical to Buy From Neutral, Price Target $20
MT
03/15Transcript : Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - Special Call
CI
03/14Hutchmed Completes Colorectal Cancer Drug Licensing Deal With Takeda Pharmaceutical
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 958 B 29 924 M 29 924 M
Net income 2023 313 B 2 369 M 2 369 M
Net Debt 2023 3 086 B 23 329 M 23 329 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 4,12%
Capitalization 6 786 B 51 297 M 51 297 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
EV / Sales 2024 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 47 347
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4 365,00 JPY
Average target price 4 787,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Weber Chief Operating & Corporate Officer
Constantine Saroukos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Andrew S. Plump Director, President-Research & Development
Michael E. Mendelsohn Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED4.38%50 427
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.88%402 206
NOVO NORDISK A/S7.33%327 867
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.50%298 600
ABBVIE INC.-2.99%276 565
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.88%267 923
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer