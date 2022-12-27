Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  TAKKT AG
  News
  Summary
    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG

(TTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:45 2022-12-27 am EST
12.95 EUR   -1.30%
12.95 EUR   -1.30%
CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

12/27/2022 | 04:53am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2022 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

12th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, December 27, 2022. In the period from December 19, 2022 until and including December 23, 2022 a number of 41,993 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The daily number of shares bought back and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
Dec 19, 2022 8,560 13.0850
Dec 20, 2022 8,567 12.9533
Dec 21, 2022 8,315 13.1395
Dec 22, 2022 8,445 13.1185
Dec 23, 2022 8,106 13.0247

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including December 23, 2022, amounts to 509,781 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
investor@takkt.de


27.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1522101  27.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522101&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
