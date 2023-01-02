Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TAKKT AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG

(TTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:38 2023-01-02 am EST
13.63 EUR   +0.66%
08:07aCms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

01/02/2023 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

02.01.2023 / 14:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

13th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, January 2, 2023. In the period from December 26, 2022 until and including December 30, 2022 no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
Dec 27, 2022 0 -
Dec 28, 2022 0 -
Dec 29, 2022 0 -
Dec 30, 2022 0 -

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including December 30, 2022, amounts to 509,781 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
investor@takkt.de


02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525377  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about TAKKT AG
08:07aCms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Takkt : Presentation from November 28, 202
PU
2022Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
2022Takkt : Corporate presentatio
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAKKT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 312 M 1 402 M 1 402 M
Net income 2022 55,0 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
Net Debt 2022 137 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 888 M 949 M 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 476
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart TAKKT AG
Duration : Period :
TAKKT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKKT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,54 €
Average target price 14,74 €
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Zesch Chief Executive Officer
Claude Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kniehl Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKKT AG0.00%949
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.00%32 225
CANON INC.0.00%21 989
SHIMADZU CORPORATION0.00%8 368
TECAN GROUP AG0.00%5 678
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.0.00%4 651