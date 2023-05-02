Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TAKKT AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG

(TTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:24:58 2023-05-02 am EDT
14.39 EUR   -0.90%
11:05aCms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/27Transcript : TAKKT AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27TAKKT AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

05/02/2023 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

02.05.2023 / 17:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

30th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, May 2, 2023. In the period from April 24, 2023 until and including April 28, 2023 a number of 3,674 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
Apr 24, 2023 0 -
Apr 25, 2023 0 -
Apr 26, 2023 2,352 13.9521
Apr 27, 2023 1,322 13.8704
Apr 28, 2023 0 -

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including April 28, 2023, amounts to 565,267 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
investor@takkt.de

 


02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1622459  02.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622459&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about TAKKT AG
11:05aCms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/27Transcript : TAKKT AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27TAKKT AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/27Takkt : Quarterly Statement 1/202
PU
04/27Takkt : Presentation from April 27, 202
PU
04/27Takkt Ag : TAKKT increases gross profit margin and free cash flow in first quarter
EQ
04/24Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/17Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/13Takkt : Information in accordance with Table 3 DVO (EU) 2018/1212 (German)
PU
04/13Takkt : Information on the shareholders´ rights
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAKKT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 356 M 1 487 M 1 487 M
Net income 2023 70,0 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
Net Debt 2023 106 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 5,74%
Capitalization 945 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 451
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart TAKKT AG
Duration : Period :
TAKKT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKKT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,52 €
Average target price 16,33 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria Zesch Chief Executive Officer
Lars Bolscho Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kniehl Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKKT AG7.24%1 037
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.19%33 531
CANON INC.12.24%23 706
SHIMADZU CORPORATION13.62%9 132
TECAN GROUP AG-5.97%5 523
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.11.72%4 991
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer