CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



30th Interim Report



Stuttgart, Germany, May 2, 2023. In the period from April 24, 2023 until and including April 28, 2023 a number of 3,674 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR Apr 24, 2023 0 - Apr 25, 2023 0 - Apr 26, 2023 2,352 13.9521 Apr 27, 2023 1,322 13.8704 Apr 28, 2023 0 -

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including April 28, 2023, amounts to 565,267 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.