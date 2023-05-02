CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
02.05.2023 / 17:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
30th Interim Report
Stuttgart, Germany, May 2, 2023. In the period from April 24, 2023 until and including April 28, 2023 a number of 3,674 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Volume-weighted average share price in EUR
Apr 24, 2023
0
-
Apr 25, 2023
0
-
Apr 26, 2023
2,352
13.9521
Apr 27, 2023
1,322
13.8704
Apr 28, 2023
0
-
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including April 28, 2023, amounts to 565,267 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222 investor@takkt.de
