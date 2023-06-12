Advanced search
    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG

(TTK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:43:20 2023-06-12 am EDT
14.04 EUR    0.00%
05:53aCms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/05Cms : TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/02Takkt Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

06/12/2023 | 05:53am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

12.06.2023 / 11:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

36th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, June 12, 2023. In the period from June 5, 2023 until and including June 9, 2023 a number of 1,406 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
June 5, 2023 70 14.0000
June 6, 2023 216 13.9969
June 7, 2023 100 14.0000
June 8, 2023 783 14.0000
June 9, 2023 237 13.9938

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including June 9, 2023, amounts to 567,325 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
investor@takkt.de

 


12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1654717  12.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1654717&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
