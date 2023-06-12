CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
36th Interim Report
Stuttgart, Germany, June 12, 2023. In the period from June 5, 2023 until and including June 9, 2023 a number of 1,406 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Volume-weighted average share price in EUR
June 5, 2023
70
14.0000
June 6, 2023
216
13.9969
June 7, 2023
100
14.0000
June 8, 2023
783
14.0000
June 9, 2023
237
13.9938
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including June 9, 2023, amounts to 567,325 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222 investor@takkt.de
